ASBK Supersport 2023

Hayden Nelson

Supersport rookie Hayden Nelson’s campaign in the Australian Supersport Championship has been given a major shot in the arm and a big step up in support thanks to Robbie Bolger’s Stop & Seal company helping to fund Cube Racing’s Ben Henry to prepare Hayden’s new Stop & Seal Racing YZF-R6.

Hayden Nelson

“It was a tough weekend for us at Morgan Park. We’ve spent the season so far struggling a little with setup on our R6, and finally felt like we made some steps forward, but my crash ended that with the bike not being repairable at the track. So, to get a call from Ben Henry a few weeks later, and then to meet with him and Robbie with an offer to ride a Stop & Seal R6 has been pretty incredible to be honest. It feels great to know that the bigger teams in the championship are paying attention to the other classes, and for us, it’s a great opportunity that I’m both grateful and excited for, and I know mum and dad feel that same way. I’ve seen the bike I’ll be riding and I can’t wait to get on track to test it with the team.”

Cube Performance Centre’s, Ben Henry

“I’m really happy to work on a project like this with Claire and Robbie from Stop & Seal. The ASBK needs more avenues to support riders to graduate through the ranks, and this is exactly what they’re looking to achieve by going racing. We’ve watched Hayden progress through the classes and this year we’ve seen him take steps forward with milestones like pole position at Morgan Park before a crash destroyed his race bike, so I’m excited to be a part of helping him get back on track. While DesmoSport Ducati will always be my focus, the sport needs teams like Stop & Seal Racing to support riders looking to make the next step in their career. The ASBK have done a great job bringing young riders into racing with the OJC and the 300 class, but it’s a big jump, especially technically, to go from a 300 to SuperSport and Superbike. This initiative is about providing competitive equipment, with strong support within the team itself, and of course, with DesmoSport Ducati personnel in the garage next door for additional support should it be required.”

666 Racing are taking the position as a development team, designed to support the next generation of riders as they progress through the sport by providing a framework of fast, reliable equipment and technical support at the track.

Stop & Seal’s, Robbie Bolger

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about bikes. I love racing. MotoGP, Isle of Man and more recently, the ASBK. As I’ve gotten to know Ben (Henry), and Ben has gotten to know me, it’s pretty clear that we have some goals that align. We both want to see young riders succeed both here in Australia and overseas, and by working together we can build a program that does exactly that in the ASBK. We recently met with Hayden and Craig Nelson at Cube Performance Centre where the team will be based, he is a great young kid and has shown plenty of potential but a lack of resources, having just the one race bike, has held him back this season. This was highlighted at Morgan Park where his fast crash challenging for the lead destroyed his bike and put him out for the weekend. Hayden and his family are a great fit for 666 Racing with Stop & Seal and I’m looking forward to helping them finish the 2023 season.”

Stop & Seal Racing is set to make its racing return on October 27 to 29 at Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit as the Australian Superbike Championship returns from mid-season break the weekend after MotoGP departs the iconic racetrack.

2023 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar