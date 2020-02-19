Josh Hayes joins ASBK season opener at Phillip Island

One of America’s all-time Superbike greats – Josh Hayes – will take on the best Australian Superbike talent in next week’s first round of the mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, at Phillip Island.

The four-time American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Superbike Champion, fell in love with Phillip Island and Australia after competing in the 2019 and 2020 International Island Classic held at the Island last month and the Island obsession will see Hayes race a Yamaha YZF-R1 under the Queensland-based “Addicted to Track Team” banner.

Josh Hayes

“I have to say that I’m overwhelmed by the outreach of support to bring to fruition the idea of participating in a round of the Australian Superbike Championship. After simply chatting about how much fun it would be with Mark Bracks, he assembled all the necessary people to make it actually happen! From the Addicted to Track team, Phillip Island Circuit, and Motorcycling Australia support, arose the final touches of help from Öhlins, Dunlop Tires, and Mojo Yamaha’s Dave Crussell. With all of this backing, I have to admit to feeling a touch of pressure to perform well against the ASBK regulars. But I truly enjoy the circuit, and absolutely love competition, so I’m looking forward to trying to get into the fight with a few of my racing friends.”

Stephanie Redman – ATTR Team Manager

“When we received the opportunity to host Josh in the first round of ASBK at Phillip Island we were excited. Josh brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the team about both racing and the Yamaha R1s. Anthony from A&C Motorcycle Dyno has worked hard to get the bikes ready and with the support of YRD and Yamaha Australia we will be able to give Josh a good package overall. We believe Josh should be able to run some good times, but our only true expectations are to be professional, put our best foot forward and have a bit of fun while doing it.”

Dave Bennett – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit General Manager

“We’re thrilled to have Josh back for our next big event, the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship – Yamaha Finance Round. At January’s Island Classic he was as tough as nails on the track, and off-track, enthusiastic and great fun in the paddock. Josh is a true racer. We love his appreciation of our little piece of 4.445km island bitumen, so much so, that he is returning from the US within a month. The winners are the fans. Josh brings world-class talent to the grid and the result will be spectacular Australian Superbike racing to thrill everyone trackside.”

Hayes won his four AMA superbike titles from 2010-12 and then again in 2014, and he finished seventh in the 2011 season-ending MotoGP round at Valencia deputising for injured countryman Colin Edwards. With 61 AMA Superbike wins to his credit, Hayes is second on the all-time winners’ list behind Australian Mat Mladin.

Practice for the mi-bike Insurance Australian Superbike Championship will commence on Thursday, February 27 with qualifying and racing from Friday to Sunday. The packed agenda of 15 races includes the headline categories of World Superbike and World Supersport and from the national ranks, Australian Supersport, Supersport 300 and the Oceania Junior Cup.

Book tickets and on-circuit camping via Ticketek today for a weekend getaway at Phillip Island’s World Superbikes from February 28-March 1, 2020.