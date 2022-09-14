Honda Champions Dinner
Featuring Honda’s current riders & special guests, this special intimate event features a three-course dinner at the stunning Phillip Island Winery with a strictly limited number of guests.
Tickets include a complimentary drink on arrival, grazing boards, superb 3 course dinner, potential for photo & autograph opportunities with the Stars & rider Interviews.
When-Friday the 14th October 2022
Time- 6.30pm to 10.00pm
Location – Phillip Island Winery, 414 Berrys Beach Rd, Ventnor VIC 3922
Cost – $200 per person
Numbers are strictly limited so be quick!