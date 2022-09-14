Honda EV future

This week Honda held a press briefing presented by Kohei Takeuchi (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer) and Yoshishige Nomura (Managing Officer).

The primary thrust of the briefing was to outline Honda’s plans for electric motorcycles with a stated aim of having more than ten new electric motorcycle models on sale by 2025.

Honda’s anticipated sales volumes for electric motorcycles are expected to reach 1 million units within the next five years, and 3.5 million units, representing 15 per cent of total sales, by 2030. And that percentage picking up pace from 2030 onwards.

In some markets Honda already offer electric motorcycles for use by postal services, including Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.

These models use the Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) swappable batteries. Which seems to be the most sensible option for fleet use with batteries easily swapped to get the motorcycles back on the go with no delay, thus no loss of productivity or range anxiety.

MCNews.com.au believes Australia Post have also had such machines on trial here. Australia Post already have a 3000+ strong EV tricycle fleet, but the move to totally replace the classic 110 cc postie bikes has not yet proved viable. That time though will, of course, come.

In regards to public consumers, Honda intend to have two commuter EV models on sale between 2024 and 2025 across Asia, Europe and Japan.

Currently electric mopeds (max speed 25-50 km/h) and electric bicycles (max speed 20 km/h or lower) account for more than 90 per cent of global electric motorcycle sales, with China by far the largest market for such vehicles. Honda have been levering its current partnerships in China to cater for the Chinese market and plan to have five compact and affordable options on sale across Asia, Europe and Japan by 2024.

Stepping things up a notch are what Honda dub their ‘FUN’ category of EV, of which they have several currently under development.

Honda stated their aim to have three larger ‘FUN’ electric motorcycles on sale across Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025. Along with another model aimed at children.

Honda aims to equip its electric motorcycle models with an all-­solid­-state battery Honda is currently developing by making active use of its own resources.

Honda has established a joint venture in Indonesia, one of the major motorcycle markets, to operate a battery sharing service utilising MPPs and MPP­-powered motorcycles. A battery sharing service is already operating in Bali.

In India, Honda is planning to begin its battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis (so ­called “rickshaws”) by the end of this year. Honda is also planning to expand its initiatives to popularise battery sharing to other Asian nations.

In Japan, the four major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha) have agreed on common specifications for swappable batteries based on the JASO TP21003 guideline.

Honda is working toward the standardisation of swappable batteries while participating in a battery consortium in Europe and working with a partner company in India.

Honda Australia MPE General Manager Sales, Tony Hinton stated that Honda was looking carefully at which EV products would be suitable for the Australian market both now and in the future.

Honda Australia MPE General Manager Sales – Tony Hinton

“We believe that motorcycles in the kids off-road (FUN) category would be in high demand immediately, but the growing acceptance of EV products in all segments is something we are actively planning for in the short to medium term.

“Not all EV motorcycle models will be suitable for the Australian market, but we are looking to integrate appropriate EVs into our model range alongside our existing and future internal combustion products.

“It’s going to be an exciting time for Honda motorcycles in coming years.”

In the area of software development, Honda is working with its software subsidiary, Drivemode, to offer user experience (UX) features such as offering optimal route options that take into consideration remaining range and charging spot notifications.