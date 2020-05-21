Husqvarna Svartpilen (2019-2020)

Husqvarna Svartpilen (2018-2020)

175 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

During operation or while parked, it is possible that fuel can leak out of the fuel level sensor mounting area and/or the fuel pump mounting area of the fuel tank.

What are the hazards?

If a fuel leak occurs, leaking fuel could cause damage or may result in fire, which could increase the risk of injury to the rider, bystanders and risk of damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Consumers are recommended to stop riding the motorcycle until it has been repaired. If you previously experienced or are now experiencing a fuel leak, immediately contact an authorised dealer and do not ride the vehicle.

Consumers will be sent a letter advising them of the recall and that parts are not available for immediate repairs. A further letter will be sent once the parts have been supplied to dealerships and bookings can be made for the repair.

For further information, consumers can contact Husqvarna on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au/