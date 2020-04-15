Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2020/18290

Date published – 15 Apr 2020

Campaign number I-20-03

Product description – This recall expands recall PRA2019/17955, the scope of the previously announced campaign number I-19-03, to include additional vehicles and finalised remedy.

Indian (111 c.i.) Motorcycles Model Years 2014-2019

2,233 affected motorcycles

Some previously recalled vehicles will be recalled again with the latest remedy.

What are the defects?

The gear position switch used may provide an inaccurate signal, which can lead to an incorrect gear being displayed in the rider display.

What are the hazards?

Incorrect gear indication during motorcycle start-up can cause unintended movement of the vehicle, increasing the risk of an accident or injury.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repair performed, free of charge.

To ensure there is no risk of unintended vehicle movement, it is recommended to follow the correct startup procedure:

1. Straddle the motorcycle and bring it to the fully upright position. Retract the side stand.

2. Move the engine stop/run switch to the RUN position.

3. Shift the transmission to neutral.

4. Apply the front brakes.

5. Disengage the clutch (pull the clutch lever fully toward the handlebar).

6. Start the engine.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Indian Motorcycle Customer Service Department on 03 9394 5610 between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm EST Monday to Friday (excluding Victorian public holidays).