Indian Chief, Chief Vintage and Chieftain motorcycles sold between December 2nd 2013 and December 30th 2016 are being recalled for a headlight issue that will be fixed free of charge by Indian dealerships.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18247

Date published 2 Apr 2020

Campaign number I-19-02-A

Product description Indian (111 c.i.) Motorcycles Chief, Chief Vintage and Chieftain

Model Year 2014

487 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

An electrical defect may cause unexpected loss of forward lighting, including high and low beam headlights and fog lights. If this occurs, the High Beam indicator will flash on the gauge cluster.

What are the hazards?

If the motorcycle lighting malfunctions while in operation, it may reduce visibility and increase the risk of an accident or injury to the rider or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should avoid riding at night or in low light conditions until their motorcycle has been repaired.

Contact your authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repairs performed, free of charge. Do not attempt repairs yourself. Repairs must be done only by an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Indian Motorcycle Customer Service Department on 03 9394 5610 between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm EST Monday to Friday (excluding Victorian public holidays).

Supplier – Polaris Sales Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Indian Motorcycle Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 2 December 2013 – 30 December 2016

Responsible regulator – Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development is the responsible regulator for this recall.