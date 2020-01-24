Island Classic Qualifying
Images by Rob Mott
The never ending battle between man and the vagaries of historic machinery played out in earnest under clear skies at Phillip Island today during qualifying for the 2020 Island Classic.
Work in the pits is an ongoing frenzy of trying to keep antiquated machinery, generally being pushed to make more horsepower than was ever intended, from dropping their guts somewhere around the fast and flowing 4445 metres of tarmac that is the magnificent Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
Many of the internationals are having their first taste of Phillip Island this weekend after a lifetime spent watching MotoGP and WorldSBK broadcasts from what is widely recognised as one of the best motorcycle racing circuits in the world.
Australian riders filled the top four places in opening qualifying with Jed Metcher leading the way with a 1m38.728s lap on the T-Rex 1984 Yamaha FJ1200 based machine ahead of Alex Phillis on an XR69 Suzuki. Steve Martin wound up the big TBR Katana to third place ahead of Beau Beaton on the 1300cc Irving Vincent. Josh Hayes had some mechanical problems with the CMR Yamaha FJ1250 that prevented him from putting in a competitive time thus it was Larry Pegram leading the way for Team USA in the opening qualifying session on an almost identical machine to that of Hayes. Pegram also suffered an engine failure in the session in a sign that does not bode well for the Team USA machines. I can see a mad scramble for parts unfolding overnight with the generosity of the Australian hosts being called upon at times to help search for parts and/or machinery to ensure that Team America can successfully complete their mission.
In the couple of hours between the opening session for the international challenge and the final qualifying session in the afternoon it was all hands on deck in many pit garages. Engines out, carburettors being disassembled, some complete engine changes already taking place after some blew motors. And all this before even final qualifying got underway! Clearly it is going to be an uphill battle trying to get a lot of these machines to hold together over the course of the race weekend.
In the final qualifying session it was again Jed Metcher leading the way, the 29-year-old dropping his benchmark to 1m37.248 to sneak pole position by a nose over countryman Alex Phillis while Steve Martin was in P3 yet again. Metcher has chosen to race the T-Rex FJ over the much stiffer Harris framed Honda this weekend, the more compliant Yamaha giving him more feedback and confidence.
David Johnson improved to P4 while an engine change saw Aaron Morris move up to fifth to make it an all Aussie top five.
Larry Pegram and Josh Hayes both got in five laps during Q2 with Pegram leading for Team USA on a 1m38.388s to Hayes’ 1m38.575s. Hayes had to resort to using Jordan Szoke’s bike to qualify after continuing problems with his machine.
Michael Gilbert was next best on 1m38.966s while Australia’s Shawn Giles and Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten. Giles is getting his head around Pirelli rubber after a life-time competing on Dunlop.
International Challenge Combined Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jed METCHER
|AUS
|1984 Yamaha FJ 1200
|1m37.248
|2
|Alexander PHILLIS
|AUS
|1980 Suzuki XR69 1100
|1m37.354
|3
|Steven MARTIN
|AUS
|1982 Sukuki Katana 1294
|1m37.870
|4
|David JOHNSON
|AUS
|1982 Suzuki Katana 1100
|1m38.260
|5
|Aaron MORRIS
|AUS
|1980 Suzuki Katana 1300
|1m38.266
|6
|Larry PEGRAM
|USA
|1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250
|1m38.388
|7
|Joshua HAYES
|USA
|1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250
|1m38.575
|8
|Michael GILBERT
|USA
|1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250
|1m38.966
|9
|Shawn GILES
|AUS
|1992 Suzuki Katana 1294
|1m39.152
|10
|Beau BEATON
|AUS
|1982 Irving Vincent 1300
|1m39.344
|11
|Taylor KNAPP
|USA
|1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250
|1m39.513
|12
|Craig DITCHBURN
|AUS
|1978 Yamaha TZ 750
|1m39.688
|13
|Jordan SZOKE
|USA
|1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250
|1m40.597
|14
|Cameron DONALD
|AUS
|1982 Irving Vincent 1300
|1m41.152
|15
|John ALLEN
|AUS
|1978 Yamaha OW31 750
|1m41.736
|16
|Brendan WILSON
|GBR
|1980 Suzuki Harris 1170
|1m43.729
|17
|Michael NEEVES
|GBR
|1984 Suzuki Harris 1230
|1m44.301
|18
|Scott WEBSTER
|AUS
|1982 Suzuki Harris 1200
|1m45.498
|19
|Jorge GUERRERO
|USA
|1982 Suzuki XR69 1200
|1m46.523
|20
|Joe PETHOUD
|USA
|1984 Yamaha Harris 1250
|1m47.066
|21
|David CRUSSELL
|USA
|1978 Yamaha TZ 748
|1m47.436
|22
|Damien KAVNEY
|GBR
|1982 Suzuki XR69 1260
|1m48.174
|23
|Robert RUWOLDT
|USA
|1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200
|1m48.324
|24
|Melissa PARIS
|USA
|1978 Yamaha TZ 748
|1m48.325
|25
|Alexander SINCLAIR
|GBR
|1982 Suzuki XR69 1080
|1m48.884
|26
|Brian FILO
|USA
|1978 Kawasaki Z1 1260
|1m49.782
|27
|Roger GUNN
|GBR
|1982 Harris F1 1170
|1m49.842
|28
|Tony HART
|GBR
|1982 Suzuki Harris 1085
|1m49.911
|29
|Richard PEERS-JONES
|GBR
|1979 Yamaha TZG 347
|1m51.992
|30
|Hasse GUSTAFSON
|GBR
|1972 Ducati 750
|1m52.012
|31
|James AGOMBAR
|GBR
|1978 Yamaha TZ 750
|1m52.784
|32
|Richard LLEWELLIN
|GBR
|1982 Ducati TTF1 750
|1m53.679
|33
|Laurie FYFFE
|AUS
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1166
|1m54.198
|34
|Johnny NORDBERG
|GBR
|1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748
|1m54.572
|35
|Bruce LIND
|USA
|1975 Yamaha TZ 748
|2m03.544
|36
|Paul GASKIN
|GBR
|1978 Suzuki GS 1000
|2m08.372
Pre-War / 125 PC / Forgotten Era / New Era / 250 Classic & PC
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tait COGHILL
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|1m53.165
|2
|Stephen KAIRL
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+3.055
|3
|David MANSON
|1NE
|1990 Honda NF4 125
|+4.898
|4
|Simon OLIVER
|1FE
|1980 Waddon WD 124
|+7.091
|5
|Shane WILCOX
|1NE
|1989 Honda RS 125
|+9.532
|6
|John SEDY
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+11.157
|7
|Roland ORR
|2PC
|1972 Yamaha TR2/3 250
|+11.830
|8
|Brian FILO
|2PC
|1968 Kawasaki A1R 250
|+14.547
|9
|Jonathan
|2CL
|1962 Motobi GP Rep. 250
|+20.910
|10
|Lorraine CRUSSELL
|2PC
|1967 Honda CB 200
|+20.976
|11
|Edward MARSDEN
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+23.511
|12
|Paul MANSON
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+27.171
|13
|Philip PRICE
|VNT
|1939 Velocette KTT 350
|+31.216
|14
|Bruce MEREDITH
|2CL
|1961 Ducati Diana 250
|+33.053
|15
|Miles VICARY
|1FE
|1980 Moto Villa TT4 125
|+33.323
|16
|Andrew COGHILL
|1NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+33.799
|17
|Darrell BAILEY
|2CL
|1961 Ducati Diana 250
|+34.104
|18
|Philip BRISTOW
|2PC
|1972 Yamaha TD3 249
|+37.474
|19
|Hunter JONES
|2PC
|1972 Yamaha TD3 250
|+38.885
|20
|Davey KEENAN
|2PC
|1970 Yamaha TD2 250
|+48.470
|21
|Stacey HEANEY
|1PC
|1971 Honda CB 125
|+50.167
|22
|Allan MURRAY
|2PC
|1972 Suzuki GT 250
|+1:21.414
|23
|Keiron REES
|2PC
|1970 Yamaha 125
|+1:52.834
250 Forgotten Era / 250 New Era Production
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Keo WATSON
|NE
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|1m53.321
|2
|Adam HARDING
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+1.534
|3
|Mitchell KUHNE
|NE
|1998 Honda CBR 250 RR
|+3.894
|4
|David BANBURY
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+5.729
|5
|Christopher DUFFY
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+6.097
|6
|Sandy MARTIN
|NE
|1990 Suzuki RGV 249
|+7.968
|7
|Gregor ROBERTSON
|NE
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|+8.018
|8
|David HALL
|FE
|1979 Rotax N’Bakker 250
|+8.321
|9
|Grant BOXHALL
|FE
|1984 Armstrong Rotax 250
|+8.592
|10
|Mark FLETCHER
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+8.698
|11
|Clodagh HENNESSY
|NE
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|+10.846
|12
|Louis PITMAN
|FE
|1981 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+11.239
|13
|Luke MACGREGOR
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+12.101
|14
|Andy PITMAN
|FE
|1981 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+13.860
|15
|Anthony SARA
|FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+14.193
|16
|Paul GREENUP
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 249
|+14.975
|17
|Stephen WARD
|FE
|1980 Armstrong CM35 250
|+15.410
|18
|Dean NICHOLLS
|NE
|1988 Honda NSR 250
|+16.117
|19
|Luke HURST
|NE
|1988 Suzuki RGV 250
|+16.370
|20
|Francesco BIETTO
|NE
|1992 Honda CBR 250 RR
|+16.553
|21
|Rocco IORLANO
|FE
|1981 Yamaha RD 250
|+16.882
|22
|Wayne GOW
|FE
|1977 Yamaha TZE 248
|+21.843
|23
|Damien MEREDITH
|NE
|1988 Honda CBRR 250
|+22.743
|24
|Melanie CROCKFORD
|NE
|1989 Suzuki RGV 250
|+22.771
|25
|Patrick POVOLNY
|FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+23.441
|26
|Dick LODGE
|NE
|1989 Honda CBRR 250
|+24.087
|27
|Stacey HEANEY
|NE
|1988 Honda CBR 250
|+24.710
|28
|Rhet ARMSTRONG
|FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+30.751
|29
|Terrence LISTON
|FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 247
|+32.719
|30
|Mark GRAY
|FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+34.393
|31
|Bruce WILKINSON
|NE
|1989 Suzuki RGV 250
|+37.711
|32
|Des HEANEY
|NE
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|+52.619
|33
|Rebekah PEARCE
|NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+55.863
|34
|Daniel WILLIAMS
|NE
|1983 Suzuki RG 250
|-1:53.321
500 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Post Classic
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|Vehicle
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dean OUGHTRED
|UPC
|1970 Honda CR 1000
|1m53.948
|2
|Hasse GUSTAFSON
|UPC
|1972 Ducati 750
|+1.905
|3
|Jason EASTON
|5FE
|1976 Yamaha TZ 350
|+2.342
|4
|Paul SMITH
|5FE
|1979 Laverda Alpino 500
|+2.963
|5
|Robert WALLACE
|UPC
|1972 Honda CB 985
|+3.178
|6
|Brian FILO
|UPC
|1972 Yamaha XS 750
|+5.225
|7
|Owen WARD
|UPC
|1972 Honda CB-K2 970
|+5.356
|8
|Grant BOXHALL
|5FE
|1980 Yamaha TZG 350
|+5.921
|9
|Andy PITMAN
|5FE
|1981 Yamaha TZ 350
|+6.603
|10
|William SAYER
|UPC
|1972 Triumph Triton 750
|+10.647
|11
|Murray OGILVIE
|5FE
|1978 Yamaha TZE 350
|+13.446
|12
|Geoffrey MARTIN
|UPC
|1969 Honda Drixton 500
|+14.406
|13
|Colin MEREDITH
|5FE
|1982 Ducati TT2 500
|+16.149
|14
|Stacey HEANEY
|UPC
|1971 Yamaha XS 650
|+17.749
|15
|Kent JRNEVALL
|UPC
|1972 Ducati Imola 748
|+19.214
|16
|Daniel AHERN
|5FE
|1962 Matchless G50 500
|+20.417
|17
|Paul COUGHLAN
|UPC
|1972 Norton Fastback 750
|+21.962
|18
|Neil STUART
|UPC
|1972 BSA B50 500
|+25.841
|19
|John STUART
|5FE
|1977 Yamaha TZ 350
|+44.344
|NC
|Keo WATSON
|5FE
|1981 Yamaha TZH 350
|-1:53.948
|NC
|Laurie FYFFE
|UPC
|1972 Honda CB 1100
|-1:53.948
Unlimited Forgotten Era
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Michael NEEVES
|1984 Suzuki Harris 1230
|1m43.446
|2
|Craig DITCHBURN
|1978 Yamaha TZ 750
|+0.228
|3
|Martin CRAGGILL
|1979 Yamaha TZ 750
|+1.268
|4
|Scott WEBSTER
|1982 Suzuki M’Martin 1200
|+5.020
|5
|David CRUSSELL
|1978 Yamaha TZ 748
|+5.482
|6
|Stephen STANWIX
|1982 Kawasaki GPZ 1100
|+6.168
|7
|Glenn HINDLE
|1980 Suzuki Katana 1260
|+6.238
|8
|Dean CASTLETON
|1981 Honda CBR 1100
|++7.236
|9
|Robert RUWOLDT
|1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200
|+7.737
|10
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|1979 Kawasaki P&M 1200
|+8.679
|11
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|1982 Kawasaki Harris 1200
|+9.078
|12
|Denis ACKLAND
|1979 Kawasaki Z1 1260
|+9.370
|13
|Steven DOBSON
|1978 Kawasaki Z1R 1000
|+10.294
|14
|Richard LLEWELLIN
|1982 Ducati TTF1 750
|+10.754
|15
|Paul SMITH
|1979 Laverda Alpino 500
|+10.952
|16
|Hasse GUSTAFSON
|1972 Ducati 750
|+11.589
|17
|Mark RODDA
|1979 Suzuki GS 1100
|+11.594
|18
|Michael MOLONEY
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1170
|+11.686
|19
|Patrick POVOLNY
|1979 Suzuki GSX 1166
|+12.086
|20
|Paul WALSH
|1980 Kawasaki Egli 1100
|+13.037
|21
|Johnny NORDBERG
|1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748
|+13.180
|22
|Gary NAYSMITH
|1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166
|+13.471
|23
|Laurie FYFFE
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1166
|+14.219
|24
|Anthony LOGAN
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1166
|+14.961
|25
|Paul RIGNEY
|1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075
|+15.941
|26
|Allen BROMLEY
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1170
|+16.091
|27
|Daniel POWELL
|1981 Suzuki Katana 1100
|+16.847
|28
|Daniel SANDLER
|1976 Kawasaki Z 1075
|+16.971
|29
|Garry KELLALEA
|1976 Kawasaki Z 1015
|+18.849
|30
|Darren LARK
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1150
|+24.105
|31
|Bruce LIND
|1975 Yamaha TZ 748
|+24.490
|32
|Ross DOBSON
|1982 Suzuki GSX 1290
|+24.527
|33
|Bruce ANDREW
|1981 Suzuki GSX 1190
|+25.417
|34
|Paul GASKIN
|1978 Suzuki GS 1000
|+26.589
|35
|Ryan McLAUCHLAN
|1983 Ducati TT2 750
|+26.871
|36
|Glen FOSTER
|1980 Suzuki GSX 1166
|+28.981
|37
|Stephen LEEMBRUGGEN
|1981 Kawasaki Z 1286
|+35.084
|38
|Craig HUNTER
|1981 Yamaha XV 1000
|+49.959
|39
|Marc CRICHTON
|1979 Suzuki GS 1085
|+50.044
500 Post Classic / 250 New Era GP / 350 Classic
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Colin SLEIGH
|2NE
|1990 Yamaha TZA 249
|1m48.263
|2
|Tait COGHILL
|2NE
|1989 Honda CBR 250
|+4.745
|3
|Levi DAY
|2NE
|1990 Yamaha TZ 250
|+4.821
|4
|Adam HARDING
|2NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+7.400
|5
|Alexander SINCLAIR
|5PC
|1969 Vincent Grey Fl. 500
|+8.685
|6
|Shaun RUGEN
|2NE
|1990 Yamaha TZ 250
|+8.823
|7
|David MANSON
|2NE
|1990 Honda NF4 125
|+9.386
|8
|Gregor ROBERTSON
|2NE
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|+9.959
|9
|David BANBURY
|2NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+10.396
|10
|Sandy MARTIN
|2NE
|1990 Suzuki RGV 249
|+12.381
|11
|Robert WALLACE
|5PC
|1972 Yamaha Zeger 500
|+12.409
|12
|Roland ORR
|5PC
|1969 Yamaha TR2 350
|+13.833
|13
|Anthony LOGAN
|5PC
|1970 Honda Drixton 350
|+13.986
|14
|Shane WILCOX
|2NE
|1989 Honda RS 125
|+14.261
|15
|John SEDY
|2NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+14.313
|16
|Keith CAMPBELL
|5PC
|1972 Honda CB 350
|+14.567
|17
|Luke HURST
|2NE
|1988 Suzuki RGV 250
|+15.626
|18
|Philip PATON
|3CL
|1962 Bultaco TSS 270
|+16.496
|19
|David WOOLSEY
|5PC
|1971 Seeley G50 500
|+17.149
|20
|Geoffrey MARTIN
|5PC
|1969 Honda Drixton 500
|+17.307
|21
|Luke MACGREGOR
|2NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+17.863
|22
|Neil MAY
|3CL
|1961 Norton Manx 350
|+18.041
|23
|Paul GREENUP
|2NE
|1990 Honda CBRR 249
|+19.432
|24
|Melanie CROCKFORD
|2NE
|1989 Suzuki RGV 250
|+19.766
|25
|Edward MARSDEN
|2NE
|1990 Honda RS 125
|+20.038
|26
|Robin WILLIAMS
|5PC
|1972 Honda CB 500
|+21.764
|27
|Shaun OLIVER
|5PC
|1972 Honda CB 350
|+21.885
|28
|Adam DONOVAN
|3CL
|1961 Honda CB72 350
|+22.934
|29
|Anthony TAYLOR
|5PC
|1968 Triumph Daytona Rep. 500
|+24.619
|30
|Colin MEREDITH
|3CL
|1961 Ducati Diana 341
|+29.270
|31
|Neil STUART
|2NE
|1988 Yamaha TD3 250
|+29.452
|32
|Michael McCORMICK
|5PC
|1972 Honda CB 498
|+35.653
|33
|Brendan BURNS
|5PC
|1971 Honda CB 500
|+38.426
|34
|Ross HOLLANDS
|3CL
|1955 Norton Manx 350
|+1:02.321
|NC
|Mitchell KUHNE
|2NE
|1998 Honda CBR 250 RR
|-1:48.263
|NC
|Eric GANT
|2NE
|1990 Honda NSR 250
|-1:48.263
|NC
|Allan MURRAY
|5PC
|1970 Suzuki T 500
|-1:48.263
New Era Formula 750
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Scott CAMPBELL
|1987 Honda RC30 750
|1m42.600
|2
|Nathan SPITERI
|1989 Honda RC30 750
|+0.413
|3
|Malcolm CAMPBELL
|1987 Honda RC30 750
|+0.982
|4
|Ryan McLAUCHLAN
|1989 Ducati 926
|+2.885
|5
|Quentin BLAZLEY
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+4.808
|6
|Benjamin BURKE
|1988 Honda VFR 750
|+4.954
|7
|Phillip BURKE
|1988 Honda RC30 750
|+6.237
|8
|Keith MULCAHY
|1992 Honda CBR 400
|+7.468
|9
|Peter BELLCHAMBERS
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+8.060
|10
|Russell BAKER
|1990 Honda CBR 400
|+8.280
|11
|Michael JOHNSTON
|1987 Ducati TTF1 985
|+8.590
|12
|Kurt GRAINGER
|1989 Ducati 851
|+8.647
|13
|John RILEY
|1988 Honda VFR 750
|+9.164
|14
|Christopher DUNSTER
|1995 Honda RVF 400
|+9.336
|15
|Anthony CARROLL
|1990 Honda VFR 400
|+9.409
|16
|Adam STOCKDALE
|1990 Honda CBR 400
|+9.479
|17
|Richard EASTON
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+9.680
|18
|Anthony BANN
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 750
|+9.963
|19
|Stacey VAN WETERING
|1989 Honda VFR 400
|+10.802
|20
|Matt BROWN
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+11.035
|21
|Rodney SCHMIDT
|1985 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+11.199
|22
|Michael MORALEE
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+12.124
|23
|John CHIODI
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+12.606
|24
|Andrew GARRETT
|1987 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+12.822
|25
|Paul JOSHUA
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+13.187
|26
|Damion DAVIS
|1989 Honda CBR RR 400
|+13.488
|27
|Brad LOPATEN
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 771
|+13.686
|28
|Karen WEBB
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 749
|+13.831
|29
|Steven HARLEY
|1985 Yamaha FZ 750
|+13.863
|30
|Christopher COONEY
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+14.133
|31
|David O’CONNELL
|1990 Honda VFR 399
|+14.329
|32
|Aaron LINHAM
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+14.342
|33
|Mark POWELL
|1989 Ducati 851
|+16.156
|34
|Warren McWHIRTER
|1986 Bimota DB1 985
|+16.240
|35
|Tony OLIVER
|1989 Honda VFR 400
|+17.905
|36
|Robert FRY
|1990 Honda VFR 399
|+18.036
|37
|Malcolm ENGLAND
|1985 Suzuki RG 500
|+18.799
|38
|Daniel WILLIAMS
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+19.637
|39
|Thomas NASH
|1989 Honda VFR 399
|+21.535
|40
|Wayne WOODS
|1990 Honda VFR 400
|+23.789
|41
|Jonathan BYRNE
|1990 Honda VFR NC30
|+24.162
|42
|Bruce WILKINSON
|1988 Suzuki RGV 750
|+41.004
350 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Classic
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Lachlan HILL
|3FE
|1979 Yamaha TZ 350
|1m48.840
|2
|Keo WATSON
|3FE
|1981 Yamaha TZH 350
|+0.613
|3
|Richard PEERS-JONES
|3FE
|1979 Yamaha TZG 347
|+2.757
|4
|Alexander SINCLAIR
|3FE
|1980 Yamaha TZ 350
|+4.632
|5
|Stephen KAIRL
|3FE
|1979 Yamaha TZF 350
|+6.425
|6
|Jason EASTON
|3FE
|1976 Yamaha TZ 350
|+6.943
|7
|Garth FRANCIS
|UCL
|1962 Norton Atlas 750
|+8.038
|8
|Kane BURNS
|UCL
|1962 Norton ES2 500
|+9.485
|9
|Andy PITMAN
|3FE
|1981 Yamaha TZ 350
|+10.726
|10
|Grant BOXHALL
|3FE
|1980 Yamaha TZG 350
|+10.993
|11
|Louis PITMAN
|3FE
|1981 Yamaha RDLC 250
|+15.382
|12
|Murray OGILVIE
|3FE
|1978 Yamaha TZE 350
|+16.658
|13
|Shaun RUGEN
|3FE
|1976 Yamaha TZD 350
|+17.859
|14
|Bruce MARCHETTI
|3FE
|1981 Yamaha RDLC 350
|+18.401
|15
|Rocco IORLANO
|3FE
|1981 Yamaha RD 250
|+19.656
|16
|Andrew MAJERNIK
|UCL
|1961 Harley XLH 900
|+21.100
|17
|Ian HOULDER
|3FE
|1978 Yamaha TZE 349
|+22.245
|18
|Stephen WARD
|3FE
|1980 Armstrong CM35 350
|+22.463
|19
|William SAYER
|UCL
|1962 Norton Atlas 750
|+23.031
|20
|Anthony TAYLOR
|UCL
|1962 Norton Mane 500
|+23.589
|21
|David WEATHERHEAD
|UCL
|1958 Triton Triumph 6T 750
|+24.224
|22
|Ryan FRANCIS
|UCL
|1962 Norton Triton 828
|+27.026
|23
|Mark GRAY
|3FE
|1983 Yamaha RDLC 350
|+29.615
|24
|Terrence LISTON
|3FE
|1980 Yamaha RDLC 347
|+31.319
|25
|Stephen MAJERNIK
|UCL
|1958 Harley KRTT 750
|+40.736
|26
|William MOONEY
|UCL
|1958 Harley KR 900
|+41.873
500 Classic / 350 Post Classic
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn HINDLE
|3PC
|1972 Maxton TR3 350
|1m52.583
|2
|Kane BURNS
|5CL
|1962 Norton ES2 500
|+0.922
|3
|Adam DONOVAN
|5CL
|1962 Norton Manx 500
|+5.504
|4
|Jason EASTON
|5CL
|1962 Matchless G50 500
|+6.089
|5
|Bob ROSENTHAL
|5CL
|1962 Matchless G50 496
|+6.196
|6
|Anthony LOGAN
|3PC
|1970 Honda Drixton 350
|+7.485
|7
|Garth FRANCIS
|5CL
|1962 Norton Manx 500
|+7.549
|8
|Keith CAMPBELL
|5CL
|1962 Honda CB77 500
|+7.820
|9
|Roland ORR
|3PC
|1969 Yamaha TR2 350
|+10.269
|10
|Jonathan HOUSTON
|5CL
|1962 Ducati Dayt. 500
|+12.324
|11
|Neil MAY
|3PC
|1972 Honda CBF 350
|+14.703
|12
|Michael NEASON
|5CL
|1962 Norton Manx 500
|+14.752
|13
|Daniel AHERN
|5CL
|1962 Matchless G50 500
|+16.490
|14
|Anthony TAYLOR
|5CL
|1962 Norton Mane 500
|+20.948
|15
|Shaun OLIVER
|3PC
|1972 Honda CB 350
|+21.614
|16
|Hunter JONES
|3PC
|1972 Yamaha TR3 350
|+24.298
|17
|Bruce MEREDITH
|3PC
|1971 Ducati MK3 350
|+24.941
|18
|Lloyd CROOK
|5CL
|1962 Norton Manx 500
|+26.432
|19
|Gregory KENNEDY
|5CL
|1961 Matchless G80 500
|+28.742
|20
|Davey KEENAN
|3PC
|1969 Yamaha TR2 350
|+33.909
New Era Formula 1300
Ryan Taylor took pole on the Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 in the New Era Formula 1300 class ahead of Scott Campbell on an RC30 and Dean Oughtred on a 1990 FZR1000.
New Era Formula 1300
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryan TAYLOR
|1986 Suzuki GSXR 1109
|1m40.689
|2
|Scott CAMPBELL
|1987 Honda RC30 750
|+1.019
|3
|Dean OUGHTRED
|1990 Yamaha FZR 1000
|+1.083
|4
|Murray CLARK
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+2.232
|5
|Malcolm CAMPBELL
|1987 Honda RC30 750
|+2.312
|6
|Ben NEEVES
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+3.372
|7
|Nathan SPITERI
|1989 Honda RC30 750
|+4.931
|8
|Jason WYLLIE
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+5.276
|9
|Quentin BLAZLEY
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 750
|5.584
|10
|Justin MELLERICK
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+6.387
|11
|Michael JOHNSTON
|1987 Ducati TTF1 985
|+9.039
|12
|Phillip BURKE
|1988 Honda RC30 750
|+9.619
|13
|Dean CASTLETON
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+9.806
|14
|Peter BELLCHAMBERS
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+10.136
|15
|Kurt GRAINGER
|1989 Ducati 851
|+10.329
|16
|Richard EASTON
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+10.764
|17
|Paul JOSHUA
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+11.972
|18
|Jason DAWSON
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 1127
|+13.141
|19
|Brad LOPATEN
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 771
|+13.335
|20
|Rodney SCHMIDT
|1985 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+13.480
|21
|Andrew GARRETT
|1987 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+13.634
|22
|Karen WEBB
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 749
|+14.281
|23
|Warren McWHIRTER
|1986 Bimota DB1 985
|+14.611
|24
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+14.783
|25
|Steven HARLEY
|1985 Yamaha FZ 750
|+15.539
|26
|Mark POWELL
|1989 Ducati 851
|+15.716
|27
|Gary NAYSMITH
|1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166
|+15.933
|28
|Aaron LINHAM
|1989 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+16.769
|29
|Daniel POWELL
|1981 Suzuki Katana 1100
|+16.986
|30
|Paul RIGNEY
|1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075
|+17.473
|31
|John CHIODI
|1988 Suzuki GSXR 750
|+18.922
|32
|Tony OLIVER
|1991 Suzuki GSXR 749
|+20.479
|33
|William DOWNIE
|1989 Harley Sportster 1200
|+21.184
|34
|Sebastian DOWNIE
|1989 Harley XHL 1200
|27.028
500 New Era
Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Benjamin BURKE
|1990 Honda CBR 400
|1m46.057
|2
|Levi DAY
|1990 Yamaha TZ 250
|+0.831
|3
|Colin SLEIGH
|1990 Yamaha TZA 249
|+1.491
|4
|Brendan WILSON
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+1.997
|5
|Keith MULCAHY
|1992 Honda CBR 400
|+3.458
|6
|Russell BAKER
|1990 Honda CBR 400
|+4.333
|7
|Anthony CARROLL
|1990 Honda VFR 400
|+4.663
|8
|Christopher DUNSTER
|1995 Honda RVF 400
|+5.250
|9
|Matt BROWN
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+5.633
|10
|Stacey VAN WETERING
|1989 Honda VFR 400
|+5.744
|11
|Adam STOCKDALE
|1990 Honda CBR 400
|+6.029
|12
|Glenn KETTLE
|1985 Honda NSR 400
|+7.402
|13
|Christopher COONEY
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+8.477
|14
|Damion DAVIS
|1989 Honda CBR RR 400
|+8.584
|15
|Shaun RUGEN
|1990 Yamaha TZ 250
|+9.639
|16
|Mark FLETCHER
|1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400
|+10.194
|17
|Mitchell KUHNE
|1998 Honda CBR 250 RR
|+10.529
|18
|David O’CONNELL
|1990 Honda VFR 399
|+11.556
|19
|Malcolm ENGLAND
|1985 Suzuki RG 500
|+11.679
|20
|David BANBURY
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+11.998
|21
|Christopher DUFFY
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+12.291
|22
|Owen WARD
|1989 Honda VFR 399
|+12.505
|23
|Clodagh HENNESSY
|1990 Honda CBR 250
|+14.250
|24
|Jonathan BYRNE
|1990 Honda VFR NC30
|+14.539
|25
|Robert FRY
|1990 Honda VFR 399
|+14.619
|26
|Murray GARLAN
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 400
|+18.346
|27
|Wayne WOODS
|1990 Honda VFR 400
|+19.333
|28
|Luke MACGREGOR
|1990 Honda CBRR 250
|+19.768
|29
|Dean NICHOLLS
|1988 Honda NSR 250
|+22.089
|30
|Paul GREENUP
|1990 Honda CBRR 249
|+22.839
|31
|Martin FAGG
|1988 Yamaha TZU 249
|+23.603
|32
|Greg MILLS
|1990 Honda VFR 400
|+25.796
|33
|Damien MEREDITH
|1988 Honda CBRR 250
|+26.784
|34
|Bruce PALMER
|1990 Yamaha 3TJ 400
|+27.094
|35
|Dick LODGE
|1989 Honda CBRR 250
|+27.169
|36
|Stephen LEEMBRUGGEN
|1990 Suzuki GSXR 398
|+30.688
|Friday 24TH January 2020
|9.05am
|Start
|Time/Laps
|E1*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic
|4 Laps
|E2*
|250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E3*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E4*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era
|4 Laps
|E5*
|Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E6*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
|E7*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 laps
|E8*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E9*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300
|4 Laps
|E10*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|5.00pm
|Finish
|Saturday 25TH January 2020
|9.05am
|Start
|Laps
|E11*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic
|5 Laps
|E12*
|250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E13*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E14*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era
|5 Laps
|E15*
|Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350
|5 Laps
|E16*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E17*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|E18
|International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E19*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E20*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300
|5 Laps
|E21*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
|E22*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic
|4 Laps
|Legends Demonstration Lap
|1 Lap
|E23*
|250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E24*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E25
|International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E26*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era
|4 Laps
|E27*
|Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350
|4 Laps
|E28*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
|E29*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E30*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E31*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300
|4 Laps
|E32*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|5.00pm
|Finish
|Sunday 26TH January 2020
|9.05am
|Start
|Laps
|E33*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic
|5 Laps
|E34*
|250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E35*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E36*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era
|5 Laps
|E37*
|Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E38*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E39
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|E40*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E41*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300
|5 Laps
|E42
|International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E43*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
|E44*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic
|5 Laps
|E45*
|250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|Legends Demonstration Lap
|1 Lap
|E46*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E47*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era
|5 Laps
|E48*
|Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E49*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E50*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|Shannon’s Parade Lap
|1 Lap
|National Anthem
|E51
|International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E52*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E53*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300
|5 Laps
|E54*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps