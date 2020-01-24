Island Classic Qualifying

Images by Rob Mott

The never ending battle between man and the vagaries of historic machinery played out in earnest under clear skies at Phillip Island today during qualifying for the 2020 Island Classic.

Work in the pits is an ongoing frenzy of trying to keep antiquated machinery, generally being pushed to make more horsepower than was ever intended, from dropping their guts somewhere around the fast and flowing 4445 metres of tarmac that is the magnificent Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Many of the internationals are having their first taste of Phillip Island this weekend after a lifetime spent watching MotoGP and WorldSBK broadcasts from what is widely recognised as one of the best motorcycle racing circuits in the world.

Australian riders filled the top four places in opening qualifying with Jed Metcher leading the way with a 1m38.728s lap on the T-Rex 1984 Yamaha FJ1200 based machine ahead of Alex Phillis on an XR69 Suzuki. Steve Martin wound up the big TBR Katana to third place ahead of Beau Beaton on the 1300cc Irving Vincent. Josh Hayes had some mechanical problems with the CMR Yamaha FJ1250 that prevented him from putting in a competitive time thus it was Larry Pegram leading the way for Team USA in the opening qualifying session on an almost identical machine to that of Hayes. Pegram also suffered an engine failure in the session in a sign that does not bode well for the Team USA machines. I can see a mad scramble for parts unfolding overnight with the generosity of the Australian hosts being called upon at times to help search for parts and/or machinery to ensure that Team America can successfully complete their mission.

In the couple of hours between the opening session for the international challenge and the final qualifying session in the afternoon it was all hands on deck in many pit garages. Engines out, carburettors being disassembled, some complete engine changes already taking place after some blew motors. And all this before even final qualifying got underway! Clearly it is going to be an uphill battle trying to get a lot of these machines to hold together over the course of the race weekend.

In the final qualifying session it was again Jed Metcher leading the way, the 29-year-old dropping his benchmark to 1m37.248 to sneak pole position by a nose over countryman Alex Phillis while Steve Martin was in P3 yet again. Metcher has chosen to race the T-Rex FJ over the much stiffer Harris framed Honda this weekend, the more compliant Yamaha giving him more feedback and confidence.

David Johnson improved to P4 while an engine change saw Aaron Morris move up to fifth to make it an all Aussie top five.

Larry Pegram and Josh Hayes both got in five laps during Q2 with Pegram leading for Team USA on a 1m38.388s to Hayes’ 1m38.575s. Hayes had to resort to using Jordan Szoke’s bike to qualify after continuing problems with his machine.

Michael Gilbert was next best on 1m38.966s while Australia’s Shawn Giles and Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten. Giles is getting his head around Pirelli rubber after a life-time competing on Dunlop.

International Challenge Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time 1 Jed METCHER AUS 1984 Yamaha FJ 1200 1m37.248 2 Alexander PHILLIS AUS 1980 Suzuki XR69 1100 1m37.354 3 Steven MARTIN AUS 1982 Sukuki Katana 1294 1m37.870 4 David JOHNSON AUS 1982 Suzuki Katana 1100 1m38.260 5 Aaron MORRIS AUS 1980 Suzuki Katana 1300 1m38.266 6 Larry PEGRAM USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.388 7 Joshua HAYES USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.575 8 Michael GILBERT USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.966 9 Shawn GILES AUS 1992 Suzuki Katana 1294 1m39.152 10 Beau BEATON AUS 1982 Irving Vincent 1300 1m39.344 11 Taylor KNAPP USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m39.513 12 Craig DITCHBURN AUS 1978 Yamaha TZ 750 1m39.688 13 Jordan SZOKE USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m40.597 14 Cameron DONALD AUS 1982 Irving Vincent 1300 1m41.152 15 John ALLEN AUS 1978 Yamaha OW31 750 1m41.736 16 Brendan WILSON GBR 1980 Suzuki Harris 1170 1m43.729 17 Michael NEEVES GBR 1984 Suzuki Harris 1230 1m44.301 18 Scott WEBSTER AUS 1982 Suzuki Harris 1200 1m45.498 19 Jorge GUERRERO USA 1982 Suzuki XR69 1200 1m46.523 20 Joe PETHOUD USA 1984 Yamaha Harris 1250 1m47.066 21 David CRUSSELL USA 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 1m47.436 22 Damien KAVNEY GBR 1982 Suzuki XR69 1260 1m48.174 23 Robert RUWOLDT USA 1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200 1m48.324 24 Melissa PARIS USA 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 1m48.325 25 Alexander SINCLAIR GBR 1982 Suzuki XR69 1080 1m48.884 26 Brian FILO USA 1978 Kawasaki Z1 1260 1m49.782 27 Roger GUNN GBR 1982 Harris F1 1170 1m49.842 28 Tony HART GBR 1982 Suzuki Harris 1085 1m49.911 29 Richard PEERS-JONES GBR 1979 Yamaha TZG 347 1m51.992 30 Hasse GUSTAFSON GBR 1972 Ducati 750 1m52.012 31 James AGOMBAR GBR 1978 Yamaha TZ 750 1m52.784 32 Richard LLEWELLIN GBR 1982 Ducati TTF1 750 1m53.679 33 Laurie FYFFE AUS 1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 1m54.198 34 Johnny NORDBERG GBR 1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748 1m54.572 35 Bruce LIND USA 1975 Yamaha TZ 748 2m03.544 36 Paul GASKIN GBR 1978 Suzuki GS 1000 2m08.372

Pre-War / 125 PC / Forgotten Era / New Era / 250 Classic & PC

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Tait COGHILL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 1m53.165 2 Stephen KAIRL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +3.055 3 David MANSON 1NE 1990 Honda NF4 125 +4.898 4 Simon OLIVER 1FE 1980 Waddon WD 124 +7.091 5 Shane WILCOX 1NE 1989 Honda RS 125 +9.532 6 John SEDY 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +11.157 7 Roland ORR 2PC 1972 Yamaha TR2/3 250 +11.830 8 Brian FILO 2PC 1968 Kawasaki A1R 250 +14.547 9 Jonathan 2CL 1962 Motobi GP Rep. 250 +20.910 10 Lorraine CRUSSELL 2PC 1967 Honda CB 200 +20.976 11 Edward MARSDEN 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +23.511 12 Paul MANSON 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +27.171 13 Philip PRICE VNT 1939 Velocette KTT 350 +31.216 14 Bruce MEREDITH 2CL 1961 Ducati Diana 250 +33.053 15 Miles VICARY 1FE 1980 Moto Villa TT4 125 +33.323 16 Andrew COGHILL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +33.799 17 Darrell BAILEY 2CL 1961 Ducati Diana 250 +34.104 18 Philip BRISTOW 2PC 1972 Yamaha TD3 249 +37.474 19 Hunter JONES 2PC 1972 Yamaha TD3 250 +38.885 20 Davey KEENAN 2PC 1970 Yamaha TD2 250 +48.470 21 Stacey HEANEY 1PC 1971 Honda CB 125 +50.167 22 Allan MURRAY 2PC 1972 Suzuki GT 250 +1:21.414 23 Keiron REES 2PC 1970 Yamaha 125 +1:52.834

250 Forgotten Era / 250 New Era Production

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Keo WATSON NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 1m53.321 2 Adam HARDING NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +1.534 3 Mitchell KUHNE NE 1998 Honda CBR 250 RR +3.894 4 David BANBURY NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +5.729 5 Christopher DUFFY NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +6.097 6 Sandy MARTIN NE 1990 Suzuki RGV 249 +7.968 7 Gregor ROBERTSON NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +8.018 8 David HALL FE 1979 Rotax N’Bakker 250 +8.321 9 Grant BOXHALL FE 1984 Armstrong Rotax 250 +8.592 10 Mark FLETCHER NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +8.698 11 Clodagh HENNESSY NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +10.846 12 Louis PITMAN FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +11.239 13 Luke MACGREGOR NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +12.101 14 Andy PITMAN FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +13.860 15 Anthony SARA FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +14.193 16 Paul GREENUP NE 1990 Honda CBRR 249 +14.975 17 Stephen WARD FE 1980 Armstrong CM35 250 +15.410 18 Dean NICHOLLS NE 1988 Honda NSR 250 +16.117 19 Luke HURST NE 1988 Suzuki RGV 250 +16.370 20 Francesco BIETTO NE 1992 Honda CBR 250 RR +16.553 21 Rocco IORLANO FE 1981 Yamaha RD 250 +16.882 22 Wayne GOW FE 1977 Yamaha TZE 248 +21.843 23 Damien MEREDITH NE 1988 Honda CBRR 250 +22.743 24 Melanie CROCKFORD NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +22.771 25 Patrick POVOLNY FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +23.441 26 Dick LODGE NE 1989 Honda CBRR 250 +24.087 27 Stacey HEANEY NE 1988 Honda CBR 250 +24.710 28 Rhet ARMSTRONG FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +30.751 29 Terrence LISTON FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 247 +32.719 30 Mark GRAY FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +34.393 31 Bruce WILKINSON NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +37.711 32 Des HEANEY NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +52.619 33 Rebekah PEARCE NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +55.863 34 Daniel WILLIAMS NE 1983 Suzuki RG 250 -1:53.321

500 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Post Classic

Qualifying Results

Pos Name Class Vehicle Time/Gap 1 Dean OUGHTRED UPC 1970 Honda CR 1000 1m53.948 2 Hasse GUSTAFSON UPC 1972 Ducati 750 +1.905 3 Jason EASTON 5FE 1976 Yamaha TZ 350 +2.342 4 Paul SMITH 5FE 1979 Laverda Alpino 500 +2.963 5 Robert WALLACE UPC 1972 Honda CB 985 +3.178 6 Brian FILO UPC 1972 Yamaha XS 750 +5.225 7 Owen WARD UPC 1972 Honda CB-K2 970 +5.356 8 Grant BOXHALL 5FE 1980 Yamaha TZG 350 +5.921 9 Andy PITMAN 5FE 1981 Yamaha TZ 350 +6.603 10 William SAYER UPC 1972 Triumph Triton 750 +10.647 11 Murray OGILVIE 5FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 350 +13.446 12 Geoffrey MARTIN UPC 1969 Honda Drixton 500 +14.406 13 Colin MEREDITH 5FE 1982 Ducati TT2 500 +16.149 14 Stacey HEANEY UPC 1971 Yamaha XS 650 +17.749 15 Kent JRNEVALL UPC 1972 Ducati Imola 748 +19.214 16 Daniel AHERN 5FE 1962 Matchless G50 500 +20.417 17 Paul COUGHLAN UPC 1972 Norton Fastback 750 +21.962 18 Neil STUART UPC 1972 BSA B50 500 +25.841 19 John STUART 5FE 1977 Yamaha TZ 350 +44.344 NC Keo WATSON 5FE 1981 Yamaha TZH 350 -1:53.948 NC Laurie FYFFE UPC 1972 Honda CB 1100 -1:53.948

Unlimited Forgotten Era

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Michael NEEVES 1984 Suzuki Harris 1230 1m43.446 2 Craig DITCHBURN 1978 Yamaha TZ 750 +0.228 3 Martin CRAGGILL 1979 Yamaha TZ 750 +1.268 4 Scott WEBSTER 1982 Suzuki M’Martin 1200 +5.020 5 David CRUSSELL 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 +5.482 6 Stephen STANWIX 1982 Kawasaki GPZ 1100 +6.168 7 Glenn HINDLE 1980 Suzuki Katana 1260 +6.238 8 Dean CASTLETON 1981 Honda CBR 1100 ++7.236 9 Robert RUWOLDT 1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200 +7.737 10 Glenn CRUTCHLEY 1979 Kawasaki P&M 1200 +8.679 11 Albert TEHENNEPE 1982 Kawasaki Harris 1200 +9.078 12 Denis ACKLAND 1979 Kawasaki Z1 1260 +9.370 13 Steven DOBSON 1978 Kawasaki Z1R 1000 +10.294 14 Richard LLEWELLIN 1982 Ducati TTF1 750 +10.754 15 Paul SMITH 1979 Laverda Alpino 500 +10.952 16 Hasse GUSTAFSON 1972 Ducati 750 +11.589 17 Mark RODDA 1979 Suzuki GS 1100 +11.594 18 Michael MOLONEY 1980 Suzuki GSX 1170 +11.686 19 Patrick POVOLNY 1979 Suzuki GSX 1166 +12.086 20 Paul WALSH 1980 Kawasaki Egli 1100 +13.037 21 Johnny NORDBERG 1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748 +13.180 22 Gary NAYSMITH 1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166 +13.471 23 Laurie FYFFE 1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +14.219 24 Anthony LOGAN 1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +14.961 25 Paul RIGNEY 1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075 +15.941 26 Allen BROMLEY 1980 Suzuki GSX 1170 +16.091 27 Daniel POWELL 1981 Suzuki Katana 1100 +16.847 28 Daniel SANDLER 1976 Kawasaki Z 1075 +16.971 29 Garry KELLALEA 1976 Kawasaki Z 1015 +18.849 30 Darren LARK 1980 Suzuki GSX 1150 +24.105 31 Bruce LIND 1975 Yamaha TZ 748 +24.490 32 Ross DOBSON 1982 Suzuki GSX 1290 +24.527 33 Bruce ANDREW 1981 Suzuki GSX 1190 +25.417 34 Paul GASKIN 1978 Suzuki GS 1000 +26.589 35 Ryan McLAUCHLAN 1983 Ducati TT2 750 +26.871 36 Glen FOSTER 1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +28.981 37 Stephen LEEMBRUGGEN 1981 Kawasaki Z 1286 +35.084 38 Craig HUNTER 1981 Yamaha XV 1000 +49.959 39 Marc CRICHTON 1979 Suzuki GS 1085 +50.044

500 Post Classic / 250 New Era GP / 350 Classic

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Colin SLEIGH 2NE 1990 Yamaha TZA 249 1m48.263 2 Tait COGHILL 2NE 1989 Honda CBR 250 +4.745 3 Levi DAY 2NE 1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +4.821 4 Adam HARDING 2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +7.400 5 Alexander SINCLAIR 5PC 1969 Vincent Grey Fl. 500 +8.685 6 Shaun RUGEN 2NE 1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +8.823 7 David MANSON 2NE 1990 Honda NF4 125 +9.386 8 Gregor ROBERTSON 2NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +9.959 9 David BANBURY 2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +10.396 10 Sandy MARTIN 2NE 1990 Suzuki RGV 249 +12.381 11 Robert WALLACE 5PC 1972 Yamaha Zeger 500 +12.409 12 Roland ORR 5PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +13.833 13 Anthony LOGAN 5PC 1970 Honda Drixton 350 +13.986 14 Shane WILCOX 2NE 1989 Honda RS 125 +14.261 15 John SEDY 2NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +14.313 16 Keith CAMPBELL 5PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +14.567 17 Luke HURST 2NE 1988 Suzuki RGV 250 +15.626 18 Philip PATON 3CL 1962 Bultaco TSS 270 +16.496 19 David WOOLSEY 5PC 1971 Seeley G50 500 +17.149 20 Geoffrey MARTIN 5PC 1969 Honda Drixton 500 +17.307 21 Luke MACGREGOR 2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +17.863 22 Neil MAY 3CL 1961 Norton Manx 350 +18.041 23 Paul GREENUP 2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 249 +19.432 24 Melanie CROCKFORD 2NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +19.766 25 Edward MARSDEN 2NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +20.038 26 Robin WILLIAMS 5PC 1972 Honda CB 500 +21.764 27 Shaun OLIVER 5PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +21.885 28 Adam DONOVAN 3CL 1961 Honda CB72 350 +22.934 29 Anthony TAYLOR 5PC 1968 Triumph Daytona Rep. 500 +24.619 30 Colin MEREDITH 3CL 1961 Ducati Diana 341 +29.270 31 Neil STUART 2NE 1988 Yamaha TD3 250 +29.452 32 Michael McCORMICK 5PC 1972 Honda CB 498 +35.653 33 Brendan BURNS 5PC 1971 Honda CB 500 +38.426 34 Ross HOLLANDS 3CL 1955 Norton Manx 350 +1:02.321 NC Mitchell KUHNE 2NE 1998 Honda CBR 250 RR -1:48.263 NC Eric GANT 2NE 1990 Honda NSR 250 -1:48.263 NC Allan MURRAY 5PC 1970 Suzuki T 500 -1:48.263

New Era Formula 750

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Scott CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 1m42.600 2 Nathan SPITERI 1989 Honda RC30 750 +0.413 3 Malcolm CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 +0.982 4 Ryan McLAUCHLAN 1989 Ducati 926 +2.885 5 Quentin BLAZLEY 1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +4.808 6 Benjamin BURKE 1988 Honda VFR 750 +4.954 7 Phillip BURKE 1988 Honda RC30 750 +6.237 8 Keith MULCAHY 1992 Honda CBR 400 +7.468 9 Peter BELLCHAMBERS 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +8.060 10 Russell BAKER 1990 Honda CBR 400 +8.280 11 Michael JOHNSTON 1987 Ducati TTF1 985 +8.590 12 Kurt GRAINGER 1989 Ducati 851 +8.647 13 John RILEY 1988 Honda VFR 750 +9.164 14 Christopher DUNSTER 1995 Honda RVF 400 +9.336 15 Anthony CARROLL 1990 Honda VFR 400 +9.409 16 Adam STOCKDALE 1990 Honda CBR 400 +9.479 17 Richard EASTON 1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +9.680 18 Anthony BANN 1989 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +9.963 19 Stacey VAN WETERING 1989 Honda VFR 400 +10.802 20 Matt BROWN 1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +11.035 21 Rodney SCHMIDT 1985 Suzuki GSXR 750 +11.199 22 Michael MORALEE 1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.124 23 John CHIODI 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.606 24 Andrew GARRETT 1987 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.822 25 Paul JOSHUA 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.187 26 Damion DAVIS 1989 Honda CBR RR 400 +13.488 27 Brad LOPATEN 1989 Suzuki GSXR 771 +13.686 28 Karen WEBB 1989 Suzuki GSXR 749 +13.831 29 Steven HARLEY 1985 Yamaha FZ 750 +13.863 30 Christopher COONEY 1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +14.133 31 David O’CONNELL 1990 Honda VFR 399 +14.329 32 Aaron LINHAM 1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +14.342 33 Mark POWELL 1989 Ducati 851 +16.156 34 Warren McWHIRTER 1986 Bimota DB1 985 +16.240 35 Tony OLIVER 1989 Honda VFR 400 +17.905 36 Robert FRY 1990 Honda VFR 399 +18.036 37 Malcolm ENGLAND 1985 Suzuki RG 500 +18.799 38 Daniel WILLIAMS 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +19.637 39 Thomas NASH 1989 Honda VFR 399 +21.535 40 Wayne WOODS 1990 Honda VFR 400 +23.789 41 Jonathan BYRNE 1990 Honda VFR NC30 +24.162 42 Bruce WILKINSON 1988 Suzuki RGV 750 +41.004

350 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Classic

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Lachlan HILL 3FE 1979 Yamaha TZ 350 1m48.840 2 Keo WATSON 3FE 1981 Yamaha TZH 350 +0.613 3 Richard PEERS-JONES 3FE 1979 Yamaha TZG 347 +2.757 4 Alexander SINCLAIR 3FE 1980 Yamaha TZ 350 +4.632 5 Stephen KAIRL 3FE 1979 Yamaha TZF 350 +6.425 6 Jason EASTON 3FE 1976 Yamaha TZ 350 +6.943 7 Garth FRANCIS UCL 1962 Norton Atlas 750 +8.038 8 Kane BURNS UCL 1962 Norton ES2 500 +9.485 9 Andy PITMAN 3FE 1981 Yamaha TZ 350 +10.726 10 Grant BOXHALL 3FE 1980 Yamaha TZG 350 +10.993 11 Louis PITMAN 3FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +15.382 12 Murray OGILVIE 3FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 350 +16.658 13 Shaun RUGEN 3FE 1976 Yamaha TZD 350 +17.859 14 Bruce MARCHETTI 3FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 350 +18.401 15 Rocco IORLANO 3FE 1981 Yamaha RD 250 +19.656 16 Andrew MAJERNIK UCL 1961 Harley XLH 900 +21.100 17 Ian HOULDER 3FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 349 +22.245 18 Stephen WARD 3FE 1980 Armstrong CM35 350 +22.463 19 William SAYER UCL 1962 Norton Atlas 750 +23.031 20 Anthony TAYLOR UCL 1962 Norton Mane 500 +23.589 21 David WEATHERHEAD UCL 1958 Triton Triumph 6T 750 +24.224 22 Ryan FRANCIS UCL 1962 Norton Triton 828 +27.026 23 Mark GRAY 3FE 1983 Yamaha RDLC 350 +29.615 24 Terrence LISTON 3FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 347 +31.319 25 Stephen MAJERNIK UCL 1958 Harley KRTT 750 +40.736 26 William MOONEY UCL 1958 Harley KR 900 +41.873

500 Classic / 350 Post Classic

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn HINDLE 3PC 1972 Maxton TR3 350 1m52.583 2 Kane BURNS 5CL 1962 Norton ES2 500 +0.922 3 Adam DONOVAN 5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +5.504 4 Jason EASTON 5CL 1962 Matchless G50 500 +6.089 5 Bob ROSENTHAL 5CL 1962 Matchless G50 496 +6.196 6 Anthony LOGAN 3PC 1970 Honda Drixton 350 +7.485 7 Garth FRANCIS 5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +7.549 8 Keith CAMPBELL 5CL 1962 Honda CB77 500 +7.820 9 Roland ORR 3PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +10.269 10 Jonathan HOUSTON 5CL 1962 Ducati Dayt. 500 +12.324 11 Neil MAY 3PC 1972 Honda CBF 350 +14.703 12 Michael NEASON 5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +14.752 13 Daniel AHERN 5CL 1962 Matchless G50 500 +16.490 14 Anthony TAYLOR 5CL 1962 Norton Mane 500 +20.948 15 Shaun OLIVER 3PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +21.614 16 Hunter JONES 3PC 1972 Yamaha TR3 350 +24.298 17 Bruce MEREDITH 3PC 1971 Ducati MK3 350 +24.941 18 Lloyd CROOK 5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +26.432 19 Gregory KENNEDY 5CL 1961 Matchless G80 500 +28.742 20 Davey KEENAN 3PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +33.909

New Era Formula 1300

Ryan Taylor took pole on the Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 in the New Era Formula 1300 class ahead of Scott Campbell on an RC30 and Dean Oughtred on a 1990 FZR1000.

New Era Formula 1300

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan TAYLOR 1986 Suzuki GSXR 1109 1m40.689 2 Scott CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 +1.019 3 Dean OUGHTRED 1990 Yamaha FZR 1000 +1.083 4 Murray CLARK 1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +2.232 5 Malcolm CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 +2.312 6 Ben NEEVES 1988 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +3.372 7 Nathan SPITERI 1989 Honda RC30 750 +4.931 8 Jason WYLLIE 1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +5.276 9 Quentin BLAZLEY 1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 5.584 10 Justin MELLERICK 1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +6.387 11 Michael JOHNSTON 1987 Ducati TTF1 985 +9.039 12 Phillip BURKE 1988 Honda RC30 750 +9.619 13 Dean CASTLETON 1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +9.806 14 Peter BELLCHAMBERS 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +10.136 15 Kurt GRAINGER 1989 Ducati 851 +10.329 16 Richard EASTON 1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +10.764 17 Paul JOSHUA 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +11.972 18 Jason DAWSON 1989 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +13.141 19 Brad LOPATEN 1989 Suzuki GSXR 771 +13.335 20 Rodney SCHMIDT 1985 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.480 21 Andrew GARRETT 1987 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.634 22 Karen WEBB 1989 Suzuki GSXR 749 +14.281 23 Warren McWHIRTER 1986 Bimota DB1 985 +14.611 24 Glenn CRUTCHLEY 1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +14.783 25 Steven HARLEY 1985 Yamaha FZ 750 +15.539 26 Mark POWELL 1989 Ducati 851 +15.716 27 Gary NAYSMITH 1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166 +15.933 28 Aaron LINHAM 1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +16.769 29 Daniel POWELL 1981 Suzuki Katana 1100 +16.986 30 Paul RIGNEY 1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075 +17.473 31 John CHIODI 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +18.922 32 Tony OLIVER 1991 Suzuki GSXR 749 +20.479 33 William DOWNIE 1989 Harley Sportster 1200 +21.184 34 Sebastian DOWNIE 1989 Harley XHL 1200 27.028

500 New Era

