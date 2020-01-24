Island Classic Qualifying

Images by Rob Mott

The never ending battle between man and the vagaries of historic machinery played out in earnest under clear skies at Phillip Island today during qualifying for the 2020 Island Classic.

Work in the pits is an ongoing frenzy of trying to keep antiquated machinery, generally being pushed to make more horsepower than was ever intended, from dropping their guts somewhere around the fast and flowing 4445 metres of tarmac that is the magnificent Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Many of the internationals are having their first taste of Phillip Island this weekend after a lifetime spent watching MotoGP and WorldSBK broadcasts from what is widely recognised as one of the best motorcycle racing circuits in the world.

IIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC Q Jed Metcher
Jed Metcher

Australian riders filled the top four places in opening qualifying with Jed Metcher leading the way with a 1m38.728s lap on the T-Rex 1984 Yamaha FJ1200 based machine ahead of Alex Phillis on an XR69 Suzuki. Steve Martin wound up the big TBR Katana to third place ahead of Beau Beaton on the 1300cc Irving Vincent.  Josh Hayes had some mechanical problems with the CMR Yamaha FJ1250 that prevented him from putting in a competitive time thus it was Larry Pegram leading the way for Team USA in the opening qualifying session on an almost identical machine to that of Hayes. Pegram also suffered an engine failure in the session in a sign that does not bode well for the Team USA machines. I can see a mad scramble for parts unfolding overnight with the generosity of the Australian hosts being called upon at times to help search for parts and/or machinery to ensure that Team America can successfully complete their mission. 

IIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens Pits Josh Hayes bike being repaired
Some serious open heart surgery has been going on in the Team USA pit garage…

In the couple of hours between the opening session for the international challenge and the final qualifying session in the afternoon it was all hands on deck in many pit garages. Engines out, carburettors being disassembled, some complete engine changes already taking place after some blew motors. And all this before even final qualifying got underway! Clearly it is going to be an uphill battle trying to get a lot of these machines to hold together over the course of the race weekend.

In the final qualifying session it was again Jed Metcher leading the way, the 29-year-old dropping his benchmark to 1m37.248 to sneak pole position by a nose over countryman Alex Phillis while Steve Martin was in P3 yet again. Metcher has chosen to race the T-Rex FJ over the much stiffer Harris framed Honda this weekend, the more compliant Yamaha giving him more feedback and confidence.

IIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC Q David JOHNSON
David Johnson

David Johnson improved to P4 while an engine change saw Aaron Morris move up to fifth to make it an all Aussie top five.

Larry Pegram and Josh Hayes both got in five laps during Q2 with Pegram leading for Team USA on a 1m38.388s to Hayes’ 1m38.575s. Hayes had to resort to using Jordan Szoke’s bike to qualify after continuing problems with his machine.

Michael Gilbert was next best on 1m38.966s while Australia’s Shawn Giles and Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten. Giles is getting his head around Pirelli rubber after a life-time competing on Dunlop.

IIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC Q Shawn GILES Steve Martin
Shawn Giles and Steve Martin on Suzuki Katana machinery
International Challenge Combined Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time
1 Jed METCHER AUS 1984 Yamaha FJ 1200 1m37.248
2 Alexander PHILLIS  AUS 1980 Suzuki XR69 1100 1m37.354
3 Steven MARTIN AUS 1982 Sukuki Katana 1294 1m37.870
4 David JOHNSON  AUS 1982 Suzuki Katana 1100 1m38.260
5 Aaron MORRIS AUS 1980 Suzuki Katana 1300 1m38.266
6 Larry PEGRAM  USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.388
7 Joshua HAYES USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.575
8 Michael GILBERT USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m38.966
9 Shawn GILES  AUS 1992 Suzuki Katana 1294 1m39.152
10 Beau BEATON  AUS 1982 Irving Vincent 1300 1m39.344
11 Taylor KNAPP  USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m39.513
12 Craig DITCHBURN  AUS 1978 Yamaha TZ 750 1m39.688
13 Jordan SZOKE  USA 1983 Yamaha CMR FJ 1250 1m40.597
14 Cameron DONALD  AUS 1982 Irving Vincent 1300 1m41.152
15 John ALLEN  AUS 1978 Yamaha OW31 750 1m41.736
16 Brendan WILSON GBR 1980 Suzuki Harris 1170 1m43.729
17 Michael NEEVES  GBR 1984 Suzuki Harris 1230 1m44.301
18 Scott WEBSTER  AUS 1982 Suzuki Harris 1200 1m45.498
19 Jorge GUERRERO  USA 1982 Suzuki XR69 1200 1m46.523
20 Joe PETHOUD  USA 1984 Yamaha Harris 1250 1m47.066
21 David CRUSSELL  USA 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 1m47.436
22 Damien KAVNEY  GBR 1982 Suzuki XR69 1260 1m48.174
23 Robert RUWOLDT  USA 1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200 1m48.324
24 Melissa PARIS  USA 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 1m48.325
25 Alexander SINCLAIR GBR 1982 Suzuki XR69 1080 1m48.884
26 Brian FILO USA 1978 Kawasaki Z1 1260 1m49.782
27 Roger GUNN  GBR 1982 Harris F1 1170 1m49.842
28 Tony HART  GBR 1982 Suzuki Harris 1085 1m49.911
29 Richard PEERS-JONES  GBR 1979 Yamaha TZG 347 1m51.992
30 Hasse GUSTAFSON  GBR 1972 Ducati 750 1m52.012
31 James AGOMBAR GBR 1978 Yamaha TZ 750 1m52.784
32 Richard LLEWELLIN GBR 1982 Ducati TTF1 750 1m53.679
33 Laurie FYFFE  AUS 1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 1m54.198
34 Johnny NORDBERG  GBR 1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748 1m54.572
35 Bruce LIND  USA 1975 Yamaha TZ 748 2m03.544
36 Paul GASKIN GBR 1978 Suzuki GS 1000 2m08.372
Pre-War / 125 PC / Forgotten Era / New Era / 250 Classic & PC
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap
1 Tait COGHILL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 1m53.165
2 Stephen KAIRL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +3.055
3 David MANSON  1NE 1990 Honda NF4 125 +4.898
4 Simon OLIVER 1FE 1980 Waddon WD 124 +7.091
5 Shane WILCOX 1NE 1989 Honda RS 125 +9.532
6 John SEDY  1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +11.157
7 Roland ORR  2PC 1972 Yamaha TR2/3 250 +11.830
8 Brian FILO  2PC 1968 Kawasaki A1R 250 +14.547
9 Jonathan 2CL 1962 Motobi GP Rep. 250 +20.910
10 Lorraine CRUSSELL  2PC 1967 Honda CB 200 +20.976
11 Edward MARSDEN  1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +23.511
12 Paul MANSON 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +27.171
13 Philip PRICE  VNT 1939 Velocette KTT 350 +31.216
14 Bruce MEREDITH  2CL 1961 Ducati Diana 250 +33.053
15 Miles VICARY 1FE 1980 Moto Villa TT4 125 +33.323
16 Andrew COGHILL 1NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +33.799
17 Darrell BAILEY  2CL 1961 Ducati Diana 250 +34.104
18 Philip BRISTOW  2PC 1972 Yamaha TD3 249 +37.474
19 Hunter JONES 2PC 1972 Yamaha TD3 250 +38.885
20 Davey KEENAN  2PC 1970 Yamaha TD2 250 +48.470
21 Stacey HEANEY  1PC 1971 Honda CB 125 +50.167
22 Allan MURRAY 2PC 1972 Suzuki GT 250 +1:21.414
23 Keiron REES  2PC 1970 Yamaha 125 +1:52.834

 

250 Forgotten Era / 250 New Era Production
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap
1 Keo WATSON NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 1m53.321
2 Adam HARDING NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +1.534
3 Mitchell KUHNE NE 1998 Honda CBR 250 RR +3.894
4 David BANBURY  NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +5.729
5 Christopher DUFFY  NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +6.097
6 Sandy MARTIN NE 1990 Suzuki RGV 249 +7.968
7 Gregor ROBERTSON NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +8.018
8 David HALL FE 1979 Rotax N’Bakker 250 +8.321
9 Grant BOXHALL  FE 1984 Armstrong Rotax 250 +8.592
10 Mark FLETCHER   NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +8.698
11 Clodagh HENNESSY  NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +10.846
12 Louis PITMAN  FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +11.239
13 Luke MACGREGOR   NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +12.101
14 Andy PITMAN  FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +13.860
15 Anthony SARA  FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +14.193
16 Paul GREENUP  NE 1990 Honda CBRR 249 +14.975
17 Stephen WARD  FE 1980 Armstrong CM35 250 +15.410
18 Dean NICHOLLS  NE 1988 Honda NSR 250 +16.117
19 Luke HURST  NE 1988 Suzuki RGV 250 +16.370
20 Francesco BIETTO NE 1992 Honda CBR 250 RR +16.553
21 Rocco IORLANO FE 1981 Yamaha RD 250 +16.882
22 Wayne GOW  FE 1977 Yamaha TZE 248 +21.843
23 Damien MEREDITH  NE 1988 Honda CBRR 250 +22.743
24 Melanie CROCKFORD  NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +22.771
25 Patrick POVOLNY  FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +23.441
26 Dick LODGE  NE 1989 Honda CBRR 250 +24.087
27 Stacey HEANEY  NE 1988 Honda CBR 250 +24.710
28 Rhet ARMSTRONG  FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +30.751
29 Terrence LISTON  FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 247 +32.719
30 Mark GRAY  FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 250 +34.393
31 Bruce WILKINSON  NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +37.711
32 Des HEANEY  NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +52.619
33 Rebekah PEARCE NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +55.863
34 Daniel WILLIAMS NE 1983 Suzuki RG 250 -1:53.321

 

500 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Post Classic
Qualifying Results
Pos Name Class Vehicle Time/Gap
1 Dean OUGHTRED UPC 1970 Honda CR 1000 1m53.948
2 Hasse GUSTAFSON  UPC 1972 Ducati 750 +1.905
3 Jason EASTON  5FE 1976 Yamaha TZ 350 +2.342
4 Paul SMITH 5FE 1979 Laverda Alpino 500 +2.963
5 Robert WALLACE  UPC 1972 Honda CB 985 +3.178
6 Brian FILO  UPC 1972 Yamaha XS 750 +5.225
7 Owen WARD  UPC 1972 Honda CB-K2 970 +5.356
8 Grant BOXHALL 5FE 1980 Yamaha TZG 350 +5.921
9 Andy PITMAN  5FE 1981 Yamaha TZ 350 +6.603
10 William SAYER  UPC 1972 Triumph Triton 750 +10.647
11 Murray OGILVIE  5FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 350 +13.446
12 Geoffrey MARTIN  UPC 1969 Honda Drixton 500 +14.406
13 Colin MEREDITH  5FE 1982 Ducati TT2 500 +16.149
14 Stacey HEANEY  UPC 1971 Yamaha XS 650 +17.749
15 Kent JRNEVALL  UPC 1972 Ducati Imola 748 +19.214
16 Daniel AHERN 5FE 1962 Matchless G50 500 +20.417
17 Paul COUGHLAN  UPC 1972 Norton Fastback 750 +21.962
18 Neil STUART UPC 1972 BSA B50 500 +25.841
19 John STUART  5FE 1977 Yamaha TZ 350 +44.344
NC Keo WATSON  5FE 1981 Yamaha TZH 350 -1:53.948
NC Laurie FYFFE  UPC 1972 Honda CB 1100 -1:53.948

 

Unlimited Forgotten Era
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Michael NEEVES  1984 Suzuki Harris 1230 1m43.446
2 Craig DITCHBURN  1978 Yamaha TZ 750 +0.228
3 Martin CRAGGILL  1979 Yamaha TZ 750 +1.268
4 Scott WEBSTER  1982 Suzuki M’Martin 1200 +5.020
5 David CRUSSELL 1978 Yamaha TZ 748 +5.482
6 Stephen STANWIX  1982 Kawasaki GPZ 1100 +6.168
7 Glenn HINDLE  1980 Suzuki Katana 1260 +6.238
8 Dean CASTLETON  1981 Honda CBR 1100 ++7.236
9 Robert RUWOLDT 1980 Kawasaki Harris 1200 +7.737
10 Glenn CRUTCHLEY  1979 Kawasaki P&M 1200 +8.679
11 Albert TEHENNEPE  1982 Kawasaki Harris 1200 +9.078
12 Denis ACKLAND  1979 Kawasaki Z1 1260 +9.370
13 Steven DOBSON  1978 Kawasaki Z1R 1000 +10.294
14 Richard LLEWELLIN 1982 Ducati TTF1 750 +10.754
15 Paul SMITH  1979 Laverda Alpino 500 +10.952
16 Hasse GUSTAFSON  1972 Ducati 750 +11.589
17 Mark RODDA  1979 Suzuki GS 1100 +11.594
18 Michael MOLONEY  1980 Suzuki GSX 1170 +11.686
19 Patrick POVOLNY  1979 Suzuki GSX 1166 +12.086
20 Paul WALSH 1980 Kawasaki Egli 1100 +13.037
21 Johnny NORDBERG 1972 Ducati V2 Imola 748 +13.180
22 Gary NAYSMITH  1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166 +13.471
23 Laurie FYFFE  1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +14.219
24 Anthony LOGAN  1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +14.961
25 Paul RIGNEY  1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075 +15.941
26 Allen BROMLEY  1980 Suzuki GSX 1170 +16.091
27 Daniel POWELL  1981 Suzuki Katana 1100 +16.847
28 Daniel SANDLER  1976 Kawasaki Z 1075 +16.971
29 Garry KELLALEA 1976 Kawasaki Z 1015 +18.849
30 Darren LARK  1980 Suzuki GSX 1150 +24.105
31 Bruce LIND  1975 Yamaha TZ 748 +24.490
32 Ross DOBSON  1982 Suzuki GSX 1290 +24.527
33 Bruce ANDREW  1981 Suzuki GSX 1190 +25.417
34 Paul GASKIN  1978 Suzuki GS 1000 +26.589
35 Ryan McLAUCHLAN  1983 Ducati TT2 750 +26.871
36 Glen FOSTER  1980 Suzuki GSX 1166 +28.981
37 Stephen LEEMBRUGGEN  1981 Kawasaki Z 1286 +35.084
38 Craig HUNTER  1981 Yamaha XV 1000 +49.959
39 Marc CRICHTON 1979 Suzuki GS 1085 +50.044

 

500 Post Classic / 250 New Era GP / 350 Classic
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap
1 Colin SLEIGH  2NE 1990 Yamaha TZA 249 1m48.263
2 Tait COGHILL 2NE 1989 Honda CBR 250 +4.745
3 Levi DAY 2NE 1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +4.821
4 Adam HARDING  2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +7.400
5 Alexander SINCLAIR  5PC 1969 Vincent Grey Fl. 500 +8.685
6 Shaun RUGEN  2NE 1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +8.823
7 David MANSON  2NE 1990 Honda NF4 125 +9.386
8 Gregor ROBERTSON 2NE 1990 Honda CBR 250 +9.959
9 David BANBURY  2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +10.396
10 Sandy MARTIN  2NE 1990 Suzuki RGV 249 +12.381
11 Robert WALLACE  5PC 1972 Yamaha Zeger 500 +12.409
12 Roland ORR  5PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +13.833
13 Anthony LOGAN  5PC 1970 Honda Drixton 350 +13.986
14 Shane WILCOX  2NE 1989 Honda RS 125 +14.261
15 John SEDY  2NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +14.313
16 Keith CAMPBELL  5PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +14.567
17 Luke HURST  2NE 1988 Suzuki RGV 250 +15.626
18 Philip PATON  3CL 1962 Bultaco TSS 270 +16.496
19 David WOOLSEY 5PC 1971 Seeley G50 500 +17.149
20 Geoffrey MARTIN  5PC 1969 Honda Drixton 500 +17.307
21 Luke MACGREGOR  2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 250 +17.863
22 Neil MAY  3CL 1961 Norton Manx 350 +18.041
23 Paul GREENUP  2NE 1990 Honda CBRR 249 +19.432
24 Melanie CROCKFORD  2NE 1989 Suzuki RGV 250 +19.766
25 Edward MARSDEN  2NE 1990 Honda RS 125 +20.038
26 Robin WILLIAMS  5PC 1972 Honda CB 500 +21.764
27 Shaun OLIVER  5PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +21.885
28 Adam DONOVAN 3CL 1961 Honda CB72 350 +22.934
29 Anthony TAYLOR  5PC 1968 Triumph Daytona Rep. 500 +24.619
30 Colin MEREDITH  3CL 1961 Ducati Diana 341 +29.270
31 Neil STUART  2NE 1988 Yamaha TD3 250 +29.452
32 Michael McCORMICK  5PC 1972 Honda CB 498 +35.653
33 Brendan BURNS  5PC 1971 Honda CB 500 +38.426
34 Ross HOLLANDS  3CL 1955 Norton Manx 350 +1:02.321
NC Mitchell KUHNE 2NE 1998 Honda CBR 250 RR -1:48.263
NC Eric GANT  2NE 1990 Honda NSR 250 -1:48.263
NC Allan MURRAY  5PC 1970 Suzuki T 500 -1:48.263

 

New Era Formula 750
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Scott CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 1m42.600
2 Nathan SPITERI 1989 Honda RC30 750 +0.413
3 Malcolm CAMPBELL  1987 Honda RC30 750 +0.982
4 Ryan McLAUCHLAN  1989 Ducati 926 +2.885
5 Quentin BLAZLEY  1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +4.808
6 Benjamin BURKE 1988 Honda VFR 750 +4.954
7 Phillip BURKE  1988 Honda RC30 750 +6.237
8 Keith MULCAHY  1992 Honda CBR 400 +7.468
9 Peter BELLCHAMBERS 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +8.060
10 Russell BAKER  1990 Honda CBR 400 +8.280
11 Michael JOHNSTON  1987 Ducati TTF1 985 +8.590
12 Kurt GRAINGER  1989 Ducati 851 +8.647
13 John RILEY 1988 Honda VFR 750 +9.164
14 Christopher DUNSTER  1995 Honda RVF 400 +9.336
15 Anthony CARROLL  1990 Honda VFR 400 +9.409
16 Adam STOCKDALE  1990 Honda CBR 400 +9.479
17 Richard EASTON  1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +9.680
18 Anthony BANN  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +9.963
19 Stacey VAN WETERING  1989 Honda VFR 400 +10.802
20 Matt BROWN 1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +11.035
21 Rodney SCHMIDT  1985 Suzuki GSXR 750 +11.199
22 Michael MORALEE  1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.124
23 John CHIODI  1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.606
24 Andrew GARRETT  1987 Suzuki GSXR 750 +12.822
25 Paul JOSHUA 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.187
26 Damion DAVIS  1989 Honda CBR RR 400 +13.488
27 Brad LOPATEN  1989 Suzuki GSXR 771 +13.686
28 Karen WEBB  1989 Suzuki GSXR 749 +13.831
29 Steven HARLEY  1985 Yamaha FZ 750 +13.863
30 Christopher COONEY  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +14.133
31 David O’CONNELL  1990 Honda VFR 399 +14.329
32 Aaron LINHAM  1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +14.342
33 Mark POWELL  1989 Ducati 851 +16.156
34 Warren McWHIRTER  1986 Bimota DB1 985 +16.240
35 Tony OLIVER 1989 Honda VFR 400 +17.905
36 Robert FRY  1990 Honda VFR 399 +18.036
37 Malcolm ENGLAND  1985 Suzuki RG 500 +18.799
38 Daniel WILLIAMS 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +19.637
39 Thomas NASH  1989 Honda VFR 399 +21.535
40 Wayne WOODS  1990 Honda VFR 400 +23.789
41 Jonathan BYRNE 1990 Honda VFR NC30 +24.162
42 Bruce WILKINSON  1988 Suzuki RGV 750 +41.004

 

350 Forgotten Era / Unlimited Classic
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap
1 Lachlan HILL 3FE 1979 Yamaha TZ 350 1m48.840
2 Keo WATSON  3FE 1981 Yamaha TZH 350 +0.613
3 Richard PEERS-JONES 3FE 1979 Yamaha TZG 347 +2.757
4 Alexander SINCLAIR 3FE 1980 Yamaha TZ 350 +4.632
5 Stephen KAIRL  3FE 1979 Yamaha TZF 350 +6.425
6 Jason EASTON  3FE 1976 Yamaha TZ 350 +6.943
7 Garth FRANCIS UCL 1962 Norton Atlas 750 +8.038
8 Kane BURNS UCL 1962 Norton ES2 500 +9.485
9 Andy PITMAN  3FE 1981 Yamaha TZ 350 +10.726
10 Grant BOXHALL  3FE 1980 Yamaha TZG 350 +10.993
11 Louis PITMAN  3FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 250 +15.382
12 Murray OGILVIE  3FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 350 +16.658
13 Shaun RUGEN  3FE 1976 Yamaha TZD 350 +17.859
14 Bruce MARCHETTI 3FE 1981 Yamaha RDLC 350 +18.401
15 Rocco IORLANO  3FE 1981 Yamaha RD 250 +19.656
16 Andrew MAJERNIK UCL 1961 Harley XLH 900 +21.100
17 Ian HOULDER  3FE 1978 Yamaha TZE 349 +22.245
18 Stephen WARD  3FE 1980 Armstrong CM35 350 +22.463
19 William SAYER  UCL 1962 Norton Atlas 750 +23.031
20 Anthony TAYLOR  UCL 1962 Norton Mane 500 +23.589
21 David WEATHERHEAD UCL 1958 Triton Triumph 6T 750 +24.224
22 Ryan FRANCIS UCL 1962 Norton Triton 828 +27.026
23 Mark GRAY  3FE 1983 Yamaha RDLC 350 +29.615
24 Terrence LISTON  3FE 1980 Yamaha RDLC 347 +31.319
25 Stephen MAJERNIK UCL 1958 Harley KRTT 750 +40.736
26 William MOONEY UCL 1958 Harley KR 900 +41.873

 

500 Classic / 350 Post Classic
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap
1 Glenn HINDLE  3PC 1972 Maxton TR3 350 1m52.583
2 Kane BURNS  5CL 1962 Norton ES2 500 +0.922
3 Adam DONOVAN  5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +5.504
4 Jason EASTON  5CL 1962 Matchless G50 500 +6.089
5 Bob ROSENTHAL 5CL 1962 Matchless G50 496 +6.196
6 Anthony LOGAN  3PC 1970 Honda Drixton 350 +7.485
7 Garth FRANCIS 5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +7.549
8 Keith CAMPBELL 5CL 1962 Honda CB77 500 +7.820
9 Roland ORR  3PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +10.269
10 Jonathan HOUSTON  5CL 1962 Ducati Dayt. 500 +12.324
11 Neil MAY  3PC 1972 Honda CBF 350 +14.703
12 Michael NEASON  5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +14.752
13 Daniel AHERN  5CL 1962 Matchless G50 500 +16.490
14 Anthony TAYLOR  5CL 1962 Norton Mane 500 +20.948
15 Shaun OLIVER  3PC 1972 Honda CB 350 +21.614
16 Hunter JONES  3PC 1972 Yamaha TR3 350 +24.298
17 Bruce MEREDITH  3PC 1971 Ducati MK3 350 +24.941
18 Lloyd CROOK  5CL 1962 Norton Manx 500 +26.432
19 Gregory KENNEDY  5CL 1961 Matchless G80 500 +28.742
20 Davey KEENAN  3PC 1969 Yamaha TR2 350 +33.909

 

New Era Formula 1300

Ryan Taylor took pole on the Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 in the New Era Formula 1300 class ahead of Scott Campbell on an RC30 and Dean Oughtred on a 1990 FZR1000.

New Era Formula 1300
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Ryan TAYLOR  1986 Suzuki GSXR 1109 1m40.689
2 Scott CAMPBELL 1987 Honda RC30 750 +1.019
3 Dean OUGHTRED  1990 Yamaha FZR 1000 +1.083
4 Murray CLARK  1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +2.232
5 Malcolm CAMPBELL  1987 Honda RC30 750 +2.312
6 Ben NEEVES 1988 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +3.372
7 Nathan SPITERI 1989 Honda RC30 750 +4.931
8 Jason WYLLIE  1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +5.276
9 Quentin BLAZLEY  1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 5.584
10 Justin MELLERICK  1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +6.387
11 Michael JOHNSTON 1987 Ducati TTF1 985 +9.039
12 Phillip BURKE  1988 Honda RC30 750 +9.619
13 Dean CASTLETON  1989 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +9.806
14 Peter BELLCHAMBERS  1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +10.136
15 Kurt GRAINGER  1989 Ducati 851 +10.329
16 Richard EASTON  1990 Suzuki GSXR 750 +10.764
17 Paul JOSHUA  1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +11.972
18 Jason DAWSON  1989 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +13.141
19 Brad LOPATEN  1989 Suzuki GSXR 771 +13.335
20 Rodney SCHMIDT  1985 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.480
21 Andrew GARRETT  1987 Suzuki GSXR 750 +13.634
22 Karen WEBB  1989 Suzuki GSXR 749 +14.281
23 Warren McWHIRTER 1986 Bimota DB1 985 +14.611
24 Glenn CRUTCHLEY 1990 Suzuki GSXR 1100 +14.783
25 Steven HARLEY  1985 Yamaha FZ 750 +15.539
26 Mark POWELL  1989 Ducati 851 +15.716
27 Gary NAYSMITH  1981 Kawasaki Z1J 1166 +15.933
28 Aaron LINHAM  1989 Suzuki GSXR 750 +16.769
29 Daniel POWELL  1981 Suzuki Katana 1100 +16.986
30 Paul RIGNEY  1982 Kawasaki Harris 1075 +17.473
31 John CHIODI 1988 Suzuki GSXR 750 +18.922
32 Tony OLIVER  1991 Suzuki GSXR 749 +20.479
33 William DOWNIE  1989 Harley Sportster 1200 +21.184
34 Sebastian DOWNIE 1989 Harley XHL 1200 27.028

 

500 New Era
Qualifying Results
Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Benjamin BURKE  1990 Honda CBR 400 1m46.057
2 Levi DAY  1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +0.831
3 Colin SLEIGH 1990 Yamaha TZA 249 +1.491
4 Brendan WILSON  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +1.997
5 Keith MULCAHY  1992 Honda CBR 400 +3.458
6 Russell BAKER 1990 Honda CBR 400 +4.333
7 Anthony CARROLL 1990 Honda VFR 400 +4.663
8 Christopher DUNSTER  1995 Honda RVF 400 +5.250
9 Matt BROWN  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +5.633
10 Stacey VAN WETERING 1989 Honda VFR 400 +5.744
11 Adam STOCKDALE  1990 Honda CBR 400 +6.029
12 Glenn KETTLE 1985 Honda NSR 400 +7.402
13 Christopher COONEY  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +8.477
14 Damion DAVIS  1989 Honda CBR RR 400 +8.584
15 Shaun RUGEN  1990 Yamaha TZ 250 +9.639
16 Mark FLETCHER  1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 +10.194
17 Mitchell KUHNE 1998 Honda CBR 250 RR +10.529
18 David O’CONNELL  1990 Honda VFR 399 +11.556
19 Malcolm ENGLAND  1985 Suzuki RG 500 +11.679
20 David BANBURY  1990 Honda CBRR 250 +11.998
21 Christopher DUFFY  1990 Honda CBRR 250 +12.291
22 Owen WARD  1989 Honda VFR 399 +12.505
23 Clodagh HENNESSY 1990 Honda CBR 250 +14.250
24 Jonathan BYRNE 1990 Honda VFR NC30 +14.539
25 Robert FRY 1990 Honda VFR 399 +14.619
26 Murray GARLAN 1990 Suzuki GSXR 400 +18.346
27 Wayne WOODS  1990 Honda VFR 400 +19.333
28 Luke MACGREGOR  1990 Honda CBRR 250 +19.768
29 Dean NICHOLLS 1988 Honda NSR 250 +22.089
30 Paul GREENUP  1990 Honda CBRR 249 +22.839
31 Martin FAGG  1988 Yamaha TZU 249 +23.603
32 Greg MILLS  1990 Honda VFR 400 +25.796
33 Damien MEREDITH  1988 Honda CBRR 250 +26.784
34 Bruce PALMER  1990 Yamaha 3TJ 400 +27.094
35 Dick LODGE  1989 Honda CBRR 250 +27.169
36 Stephen LEEMBRUGGEN  1990 Suzuki GSXR 398 +30.688

 

Friday

Friday 24TH January 2020
9.05am Start Time/Laps
Q1 Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 15 min
Q2 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 15 min
Q3 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 15 min
Q4 Unlimited Forgotten Era 15 min
Q5 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s Insurance 350 Classic 15 min
Q6 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 15 min
Q7 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 15 min
Q8 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 15 min
Q9 International Challenge – Slowest 50% 12 min
Q10 International Challenge – Fastest 50% 12 min
Q11 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 15 min
Q12 500 New Era 15 min
E1* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 4 Laps
E2* 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E3* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E4* Unlimited Forgotten Era 4 Laps
E5* Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s 350 Classic 4 Laps
Q13 International Challenge – Slowest 50% 15 min
Q14 International Challenge – Fastest 50% 15 min
E6* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps
E7* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 laps
E8* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E9* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 4 Laps
E10* 500 New Era 4 Laps
5.00pm Finish

Saturday

Saturday 25TH January 2020
9.05am Start Laps
E11* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 5 Laps
E12* 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E13* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E14* Unlimited Forgotten Era 5 Laps
E15* Shannon’s 500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s  350 5 Laps
E16* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E17* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
E18 International Challenge 6 Laps
E19* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E20* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 5 Laps
E21* 500 New Era 5 Laps
E22* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 4 Laps
Legends Demonstration Lap 1 Lap
E23* 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E24* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E25 International Challenge 6 Laps
E26* Unlimited Forgotten Era 4 Laps
E27* Shannon’s  500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s  350 4 Laps
E28* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps
E29* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps
E30* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E31* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 4 Laps
E32* 500 New Era 4 Laps
5.00pm Finish

Sunday

Sunday 26TH January 2020
9.05am Start Laps
E33* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 5 Laps
E34* 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E35* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E36* Unlimited Forgotten Era 5 Laps
E37* Shannon’s  500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s  350 Classic 5 Laps
E38* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E39 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
E40* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E41* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 5 Laps
E42 International Challenge 6 Laps
E43* 500 New Era 5 Laps
E44* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic, Forgotten Era, New Era, 250 Post Classic & Classic 5 Laps
E45* 250 Forgotten Era, 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
Legends Demonstration Lap 1 Lap
E46* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E47* Unlimited Forgotten Era 5 Laps
E48* Shannon’s  500 Post Classic , 250 New Era GP, Shannon’s  350 Classic 5 Laps
E49* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E50* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
Shannon’s Parade Lap 1 Lap
National Anthem
E51 International Challenge 6 Laps
E52* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E53* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 5 Laps
E54* 500 New Era 5 Laps

