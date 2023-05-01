2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Two, Spain

Maximo Quiles topped qualifying at Jerez, leading the field by 0.233, ahead of Marco Morelli and Angel Piqueras. Jacob Roulstone just missed out on the front row, 0.017 off Piqueras.

Jacob Roulstone

“I’ve been working very hard in the break since Portimão and that is paying off I think,” said the 18-year-old Australian. “I am very happy with the way that today went. It was tricky, hot and slippery out there so you have to be as smooth as possible on the bike. In Free Practice 2 I was trying to work as much alone as I could, just focus on race pace and try and do many consistent times, not focus on one lap pace. Going into Qualifying I felt confident, I knew I had to get the lap time early because later on the games start. Since Portimão I have been testing on my Junior GP bike and then here I got some good help in FP1 from Dani (Ribalta, rider coach) He helped me out with some tips. Also, I’ve worked on staying cool, going into it cool and calm, not hot and bothered, I think that is important.”

Qualifying 15th was Cormac Buchanan, while Carter Thompson was 18th.

Race 1

A third win in a row hides just how hard Angel Piqueras is battling for his advantage in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

The 16-year-old Spaniard was passed by Jacob Roulstone into the last corner but the 18-year-old Australian drifted wide, bumped KTMs with Álvaro Carpe and only just held off Màximo Quiles on the run to the line.

15-year-old Spaniard Carpe was furious about the coming together, lost concentration and lost a podium place as fellow countryman, 15-year-old Quiles flashed past having recovered from a late long lap penalty after battling for the lead for most of the race.

Jacob Roulstone

“I am very happy that all the hard work is paying off and I was very confident going into Qualifying and the race. After 5 laps I was struggling a bit to stay with the lead group, I just decided to calm down to hit my marks and I managed to catch back up. I felt really good, passed Carpe and went for it into the last turn inside Piqueras, I miss-shifted into 2nd when I thought I was in 1st. So I didn’t have the drive, Piqueras passed me and bumped with Carpe which he was not happy with, I’m not a dirt rider, I don’t know if he expected me just to let him through but I am not here to make him happy. I’m just focussed on tomorrow, the bike is working well, I was having quite a lot of moments but they were controllable moments.”

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was 15th, as part of a large group spanning 12th through 16th. Carter Thompson was 17th.

Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nation Time Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 25’46.735 – 2 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 25’47.016 +0.281 3 Máximo QUILES SPA 25’47.040 +0.305 4 Alvaro CARPE SPA 25’47.119 +0.384 5 Rico SALMELA FIN 25’53.272 +6.537 6 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 25’53.313 +6.578 7 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 25’53.507 +6.772 8 Guido PINI ITA 25’54.912 +8.177 9 Hakim DANISH MAL 25’54.883 +8.148 10 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 25’55.334 +8.599 11 Marco MORELLI ARG 25’55.455 +8.720 12 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 26’00.233 +13.498 13 Arbi ADITAMA INA 26’00.256 +13.521 14 Marcos RUDA SPA 26’00.514 +13.779 15 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 26’00.517 +13.782 16 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 26’00.609 +13.874 17 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26’10.633 +23.898 18 Kevin FARKAS HUN 26’10.306 +23.571 19 Shinya EZAWA JPN 26’11.628 +24.893 20 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR 26’24.327 +37.592 21 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26’25.350 +38.615 22 Amaury MIZERA FRA 26’37.773 +51.038 23 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 26’49.840 +1’03.105

Race 2

Maximo Quiles robbed Angel Piqueras of his fourth Rookies Cup victory on the run in to the line chased by Álvaro Carpe for an all-Spanish Jerez podium.

The 200th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race was another stunner with Argentinian 15-year-old Marco Morelli also featuring in the lead battle for much of the race and finally taking fourth when Finnish 15-year-old Rico Salmela was dropped a place for exceeding track limits on the final lap of his brilliant late race charge.

15-year-old Quiles did most of the leading after a superb start from pole but 16-year-old Piqueras was quickly into a close second. 15-year-old Carpe had a lot of work to do from 10th on the grid but wasted no time and soon made it a trio that the rest of the pack struggled to match.

Saturday’s podium man Jacob Roulstone and Ruche Moodley along with Salmela all played a part in towing the chasing pack back into contention but it never quite stuck.

Màximo Quiles

“Not so bad, a very good race, I had very good rhythm. When I saw that we had quite a lot of gap over the main group I slowed down a bit to give the tyres a rest but increased the pace again when the gap closed. I had quite a lot of confidence. In the last lap, I knew that he was going to try it so I prepared for the better exit. The only problem was that I was on the left side and I am not used to brake there so I didn’t have my usual reference I braked very badly and he could overtake me. Then I got a better exit and I could finish first. I know I have to keep finishing in front of him, I have very good rhythm and I think I can do it.”

Roulstone ended the day in sixth as top Aussie. New Zealand’s Buchanan improved to 14th, with Thompson also improving to 15th after a challenging weekend.

Cormac Buchanan

“I had a really bad start, back in 20th at the end of lap one, so I was happy with the comeback to P14. In the last laps when I got to the front of the group I was able to stay there and do a good pace in the later stages of the race which is positive. Not how I wished the weekend went – very difficult at times but a points finish in both races is a good salvage job. It was also really cool racing in front of the Spanish crowd, an amazing experience. Now it’s time to focus for round one of @juniorgp in Estoril this coming weekend – can’t wait to be back with @agrteamofficial and show you the new design. A huge thank you to everyone who supports me, not an easy weekend but it will make those good weekends feel sweeter!”

Carter Thompson

“It was good to be in the points, felt better with the bike and myself, still learning lots but I am improving. Huge thanks to Dani, Joan and the whole Rookies crew. Now on to Estoril next week.”

Angel Piqueras now leads the points-standings with 95-points, Alvaro Carpe second on a distant 59-points.

Jacob Roulstone is sixth with 40-points, Cormac Buchanan holds five-points in 16th and Carter Thompson holds two-points in 21st.

Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nation Total Time Gap 1 Máximo QUILES SPA 25’42.827 – 2 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 25’42.901 +0.074 3 Alvaro CARPE SPA 25’43.009 +0.182 4 Marco MORELLI ARG 25’43.796 +0.969 5 Rico SALMELA FIN 25’43.513 +0.686 6 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 25’45.045 +2.218 7 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 25’45.670 +2.843 8 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 25’47.943 +5.116 9 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 25’48.196 +5.369 10 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 25’55.621 +12.794 11 Hakim DANISH MAL 25’55.687 +12.860 12 Marcos RUDA SPA 25’55.898 +13.071 13 Dodo BOGGIO ITA 25’56.002 +13.175 14 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 26’01.475 +18.648 15 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26’01.542 +18.715 16 Shinya EZAWA JPN 26’02.101 +19.274 17 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 26’03.149 +20.322 18 Arbi ADITAMA INA 26’04.693 +21.866 19 Kevin FARKAS HUN 26’06.729 +23.902 20 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26’13.391 +30.564 21 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 27’00.966 +1’18.139

Standings