Jake Dixon celebrates breakthrough ahead of Silverstone

As the MotoGP World Championship looks to reconvene at Silverstone early next month, home hero Jake Dixon will front the British crowd after claiming his maiden Moto2 win last time out at Assen.

“To win feels good, it was just a matter of time, rather than if I was ever going to be. It feels great, but it doesn’t end here, I want to be multiple times winner. My aim now is to be back stronger and come and fight for the front at Silverstone.

“It was frustrating to constantly end so many races in P3, I was on the podium nine times! But it wasn’t for lack of trying. Every podium was great, but winning was even better.”

And on his far from customary road to the MotoGP paddock…

“Obviously, I lacked experience. I started my career when I was 14 years old, it is what it is. Lack of money meant I had to take a different path than anybody else.

“Honestly, my dream was always to be in MotoGP, but dreaming is one thing, doing is another.

“The Spanish championship wasn’t feasible, we couldn’t afford it. I just had to do the best I could in BSB and then in the World Championship.

“This is my fifth year in Moto2, yes, but there’s people that have been in Moto3 longer than that. I started much later than most, but I am still hungry for more and more success.”

Jake is now 27-years-old and feels as though his best is yet to come…

“Age is only a number, I am one of the older ones but, in experience, I am probably one of the least experienced. The sky is the limit for me, I feel like I haven’t even reached my peak of how good I can be, I think this is just the start of how good I can be.

“The trickiest thing to unlock my full potential is confidence, but now I have more and more confidence, I have just won my first GP and I think I am the one that has got the most to improve.”

And on what that14-year-old kid from Dover might have thought, had he known what was in store for him….

“As I said, it was always a dream, but dreaming and doing are always two different things. I didn’t know if I would ever be here as much as I wanted to because of financial means. I always believed I was good enough to be here, but financially, you need good sponsors.

“I have been given good opportunities throughout my career, I have had people believing in me, and everything together got me where I am. Now, everything is paying off.

“The 14-year-old me would be over the moon now, but would be saying I want to win the championship so… it’s not finished yet.”

12 more races to go in season 2023…

“The goal is the same as it was at the beginning of the year, it was not just to win a race, but to be World Champion. I am working everyday towards that goal; I believe more and more everyday that I can do it. I’m going to give my 110 per cent as always. The outcome is going to be what is going to be. All I can do is do my best and hopefully we can be having some good things to cheer about at the end of the year.”

The British GP will be held at Silverstone on the weekend of August 6th.

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 148 2 ACOSTA Pedro 140 3 DIXON Jake 104 4 LOPEZ Alonso 92 5 CANET Aron 76 6 SALAC Filip 72 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 59 8 LOWES Sam 58 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 52 10 VIETTI Celestino 51 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 49 12 ARENAS Albert 41 13 GARCIA Sergio 37 14 OGURA Ai 31 15 BALTUS Barry 24 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 23 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 18 ROBERTS Joe 14 19 BINDER Darryn 12 20 FOGGIA Dennis 8 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

