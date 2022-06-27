2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship
Round 6 – Ridge Motorsport Park
Images by Brian J Nelson
MotoAmerica Superbike Race One
On a hot and sunny day in the Pacific Northwest, Jake Gagne made it through three starts in the red-flag-interrupted race to win for the fourth time in 2022 – a few hours after earning pole position with a lap-record-setting performance at Ridge Motorsports Park.
Gagne led every practice session and both qualifying sessions, then went out and led all three starts on Saturday. In other words, no one ever led him. He’s also now climbed to within 16 points of championship leader Danilo Petrucci.
Gagne’s victory at Ridge was the 21st of his Superbike career and it was typical Gagne. Get the holeshot, pull a gap and maintain said gap to the finish.
After a final portion of the race that lasted just eight laps, Gagne crossed the finish line 3.935 seconds ahead of his teammate Cameron Petersen, the South African earning his fifth podium of the year and keeping Gagne honest for the duration.
Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Petrucci ended up third, the Italian benefitting from the second red flag as he crashed in turn one just moments after Jake Lewis’ crash in the last corner brought a premature stop to the race. Petrucci was able to get his bike back to pit lane where his crew replaced a broken left footpeg.
Petrucci was a bit more cautious on the third start and it took him longer to get to third place. Once there, he settled in and brought the Panigale V4 R home for his seventh podium finish of the season.
Petrucci’s fourth-place finish allowed him to extend his lead in the championship over Mathew Scholtz to 10 points with the South African finishing fourth on Saturday.
Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hector Barbera was less than a second behind Scholtz and some four seconds ahead of Aftercare Hayes Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates.
Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander was seventh, a tick over a second ahead of Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim. Precision Iron Works/DiBrino Racing’s Andy DiBrino finished ninth after earlier finishing second to Alexander in the Yuasa Stock 1000 race.
Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante was given second life after highsiding out of the first portion of the race and making the restart. He battled on to finish 10th on the day.
It was a race of fairly high attrition with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s PJ Jacobsen and Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis among those crashing out of the race.
MotoAmerica Superbike Race One
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Jake Gagne
|YAM
|13:28.498
|2
|Cameron Petersen
|YAM
|+3.935
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|DUC
|+6.237
|4
|Mathew Scholtz
|YAM
|+11.946
|5
|Hector Barbera
|BMW
|+12.608
|6
|Ashton Yates
|BMW
|+16.817
|7
|Corey Alexander
|BMW
|+21.604
|8
|Hayden Gillim
|SUZ
|+22.889
|9
|Andy DiBrino
|KAW
|+25.579
|10
|Richie Escalante
|SUZ
|+27.957
|11
|Travis Wyman
|BMW
|+28.194
|12
|Michael Gilbert
|SUZ
|+30.911
|13
|Ezra Beaubier
|BMW
|+38.296
|14
|Max Flinders
|YAM
|+38.471
|15
|Brandon Paasch
|SUZ
|+38.863
|16
|Danilo Lewis
|BMW
|+39.035
|17
|Kevin Pinkstaff
|KAW
|+52.210
|18
|Volga Mermut
|BMW
|+58.811
|19
|Hunter Dunham
|YAM
|+1:59.879
MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne had a perfect weekend in the Pacific Northwest, the defending MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Champion breaking the lap record at Ridge Motorsports Park while qualifying on pole position, and then winning both Superbike races over the course of the Dynapac MotoAmerica Superbikes At The Ridge weekend.
If his rivals weren’t already worried, they should be now. Gagne looks to be on the verge of going on a roll like he did during his 17-victory, championship-winning season of 2021. Although a rough start to the 2022 season means Gagne only has six podium finishes in the 10 races held thus far, five of those podiums have been victories.
With five rounds (10 races) in the books, Gagne has now closed to within 11 points of championship leader Danilo Petrucci, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 R-mounted Italian earning his second podium of the weekend on Sunday at Ridge with a second-place finish to Gagne.
Gagne’s teammate Cameron Petersen also had a solid weekend with two podium finishes, the South African splitting second- and third-place finishes with Petrucci.
In typical Gagne fashion, the Colorado resident stormed off to a flying start, put his head down for the first five laps to open a gap on his pursuers and then maintained that lead for the duration of the 16-lap race. At the finish line, Gagne was 4.578 seconds clear of Petrucci, who in turn was just a second ahead of Petersen. The win was the 22nd AMA Superbike victory of Gagne’s career, all of which have come in the MotoAmerica era.
Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz matched his fourth-place finish from Saturday with another fourth on Sunday, the South African losing his hold on second in the title chase to Gagne after holding it for the first nine races.
Fifth for the second day in a row was Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hector Barbera, the Spaniard beating Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante by just .171 of a second. Those two were well clear of Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim who barely got the better of his Yuasa Stock 1000 Championship rival Corey Alexander and his Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing BMW M 1000 RR.
Tytlers Cycle’s PJ Jacobsen was a lonely ninth with David Anthony riding the injured Jake Lewis’s Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki to 10th.
For the first time all year, Aftercare Hayes Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates failed to score a point with the Georgian crashing out of the race for his first DNF. Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing’s Travis Wyman was another who crashed out of the race.
Petrucci leads Gagne by 11, 176-165, after 10 races. Scholtz is third with 159 points, 20 better than Petersen. Barbera rounds out the top five in the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike point standings with 101 points.
MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Jake Gagne
|YAM
|27:00.524
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|DUC
|+4.578
|3
|Cameron Petersen
|YAM
|+5.505
|4
|Mathew Scholtz
|YAM
|+7.720
|5
|Hector Barbera
|BMW
|+19.541
|6
|Richie Escalante
|SUZ
|+19.712
|7
|Hayden Gillim
|SUZ
|+36.191
|8
|Corey Alexander
|BMW
|+36.302
|9
|PJ Jacobsen
|BMW
|+40.797
|10
|David Anthony
|SUZ
|+54.307
|11
|Danilo Lewis
|BMW
|+56.797
|12
|Jeremy Coffey
|SUZ
|+1:10.799
|13
|Max Flinders
|YAM
|+1:10.851
|14
|Brandon Paasch
|SUZ
|+1:11.057
|15
|Hunter Dunham
|YAM
|+1:25.181
|16
|Kevin Pinkstaff
|KAW
|+1:30.562
|17
|Eziah Davis
|YAM
|1 Lap
MotoAmerica Superbike Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|176
|2
|Jake Gagne
|165
|3
|Mathew Scholtz
|159
|4
|Cameron Petersen
|139
|5
|Hector Barbera
|101
|6
|Richie Escalante
|78
|7
|Jake Lewis
|75
|8
|PJ Jacobsen
|73
|9
|Ashton Yates
|66
|10
|Corey Alexander
|53
|11
|Travis Wyman
|50
|12
|Hayden Gillim
|49
|13
|David Anthony
|36
|14
|Kyle Wyman
|26
|15
|Geoff May
|20
|16
|Michael Gilbert
|20
|17
|Larry Pegram
|18
|18
|Danilo Lewis
|18
|19
|Max Flinders
|15
|20
|Ezra Beaubier
|14
|21
|Andy DiBrino
|11
|22
|Brandon Paasch
|11
|23
|Jeremy Coffey
|10
|24
|Justin Miest
|6
|25
|Maximiliano Gerardo
|5
|26
|Hunter Dunham
|4
|27
|Nolan Lamkin
|1
YUASA Stock 1000 Race 1
In Yuasa Stock 1000 race one, the 12-lap race was reduced to 10 laps due to a red flag on the initial start. Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing BMW rider Corey Alexander started from the pole and led from start to finish to record his third race win in a row at Ridge Motorsports Park after getting the double-win last year.
Oregon-based rider Andy DiBrino showed well at his home track. Aboard his Precision Iron Works/DiBrino Racing Kawasaki, DiBrino started second and maintained his runner-up position all the way to the checkers. Third place went to Disrupt Racing Suzuki rider Hayden Gillim.
YUASA Stock 1000 Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Corey Alexander
|BMW
|17:12.102
|2
|Andy DiBrino
|KAW
|+2.720
|3
|Hayden Gillim
|SUZ
|+3.214
|4
|Travis Wyman
|BMW
|+3.940
|5
|Michael Gilbert
|SUZ
|+14.543
|6
|Brandon Paasch
|SUZ
|+22.957
|7
|Danilo Lewis
|BMW
|+29.255
|8
|Hunter Dunham
|YAM
|+34.183
|9
|Nolan Lamkin
|BMW
|+35.103
|10
|Geoff May
|HON
|+44.182
|11
|Eziah Davis
|YAM
|+48.704
|12
|Ryan Burke
|YAM
|+1:02.890
|13
|Dustin Walbon
|BMW
|+1:03.714
|14
|Scott Briody
|KAW
|+1:17.245
|15
|Zachary Schumacher
|BMW
|+1:19.376
|16
|Steven Shakespeare
|YAM
|+1:25.857
|17
|Cody Cochran
|BMW
|+1:26.016
|18
|Jeremy Simmons
|YAM
|+1:31.714
|19
|David Lambert
|KAW
|+1:33.311
YUASA Stock 1000 Race 2
In Sunday’s Yuasa Stock 1000 race two, Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing BMW rider Corey Alexander followed up his Saturday race one victory with another win. In fact, Corey is undefeated at Ridge.
The New Yorker has won every Stock 1000 race at the Pacific Northwest track since MotoAmerica started racing at Ridge in 2020.
Alexander withstood a challenge from Hayden Gillim, who made an attempt to overtake Alexander, but ran out of track and had to take to the grass, which ruined his chance at a podium. Instead, it was a 1-2 finish for Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing BMW with Alexander’s teammate Travis Wyman.
Local rider Andy DiBrino finished third, the Precision Iron Works/DiBrino Racing Kawasaki rider notching his second MotoAmerica podium in as many days.
YUASA Stock 1000 Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Corey Alexander
|BMW
|8:39.123
|2
|Travis Wyman
|BMW
|+1.214
|3
|Andy DiBrino
|KAW
|+4.424
|4
|Hayden Gillim
|SUZ
|+7.560
|5
|Ezra Beaubier
|BMW
|+8.563
|6
|Brandon Paasch
|SUZ
|+8.679
|7
|Danilo Lewis
|BMW
|+9.437
|8
|Eziah Davis
|YAM
|+12.551
|9
|Hunter Dunham
|YAM
|+14.341
|10
|Ryan Burke
|YAM
|+23.549
|11
|Anthony Norton
|KAW
|+24.524
|12
|Dustin Walbon
|BMW
|+30.811
|13
|Cody Cochran
|BMW
|+32.936
|14
|Steven Shakespeare
|YAM
|+33.672
|15
|Zachary Schumacher
|BMW
|+34.205
|16
|David Lambert
|KAW
|+39.818
YUASA Stock 1000 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Corey Alexander
|100
|2
|Hayden Gillim
|92
|3
|Travis Wyman
|90
|4
|Andy DiBrino
|77
|5
|Geoff May
|62
|6
|Maximiliano Gerardo
|48
|7
|Brandon Paasch
|46
|8
|Danilo Lewis
|42
|9
|Michael Gilbert
|40
|10
|Hunter Dunham
|39
Supersport Race 1
Supersport points leader Josh Herrin notched his fourth victory of the season with his win in race one at Ridge Motorsports Park. Herrin stalked Tyler Scott in the beginning of the race, and then on lap three, he overtook Scott and maintained his lead all the way to the finish line.
Scott, meanwhile, faded as the laps wound down, and polesitter Rocco Landers took over second position aboard his Landers Racing Yamaha on lap 11 of the 15-lap event, ultimately finishing as runner-up in the race, a little over two and a half seconds behind Herrin.
Also moving up into podium position on lap 11 was Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sam Lochoff, the South African finishing third.
A rapid start for Luke Power saw him in contention for the podium in the opening laps, before a small mistake saw him crash at speed, thankfully without injury.
Supersport Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Josh Herrin
|DUC
|26:19.459
|2
|Rocco Landers
|YAM
|+2.569
|3
|Samuel Lochoff
|SUZ
|+4.579
|4
|Kevin Olmedo
|YAM
|+4.660
|5
|Tyler Scott
|SUZ
|+5.156
|6
|Benjamin Smith
|YAM
|+18.172
|7
|Jaret Nassaney
|SUZ
|+32.119
|8
|Alejandro Thermiotis
|SUZ
|+36.471
|9
|Liam Grant
|SUZ
|+41.526
|10
|Carl Soltisz
|SUZ
|+46.012
|11
|David Kohlstaedt
|KAW
|+51.424
|12
|CJ LaRoche
|YAM
|+51.915
|13
|Mallory Dobbs
|KAW
|+1:13.397
|14
|Joel Ohman
|YAM
|+1:18.986
|15
|Edgar Zaragoza
|YAM
|+1:24.211
Supersport Race 2
Like Corey Alexander in Stock 1000 and Anthony Mazziotto in Twins Cup, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC rider Josh Herrin also had a perfect weekend at Ridge. Herrin earned the pole, won Saturday’s race one and also won Sunday’s race two.
It was a dominant victory for Herrin, who crossed the finish line more than six seconds ahead of second-place finisher Tyler Scott aboard his Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki.
N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto Yamaha rider Kevin Olmedo finished third for his first podium result so far this season.
Josh Herrin
“It’s pretty unbelievable how good this bike is,” Herrin said. “We’ve never turned any laps at any of these tracks on this motorcycle. The guys work really hard behind the scenes, even at Ducati Corse over in Italy just trying to compare V4 data from last year to this year to try and help us with gearing choices and things like that. It’s huge. We have guys from Ducati Corse flying in every weekend from Italy, which is insane. Just a huge shout out to those guys. It obviously wouldn’t work without them and the rest of my crew really working hard. I’m just happy to be able to get these wins. Road America, we knew going into it, it was a really tough weekend. We knew we were going to struggle there. These next two coming up are tracks that I really like and also tracks that I think will favor the V2. I’m really excited to go to Laguna. We’re doing a special livery for Medallia there, so it will be a really cool all-black bike that weekend. Just having fun. Like I said at the beginning of the year, this team has really allowed me to be myself, which is huge in my opinion for anybody. It’s hard going up to do your job, especially when there’s as much pressure as there is on all these guys to perform well, and they do a really good job at making me feel like I’m just spinning laps at a cart track or something. Just a huge shout out to everybody. Looking forward to going to Laguna and seeing a bunch of friends and family.”
Luke Power claimed fifth in Race 2, and now sits sixth in the standings.
Luke Power – P5
“It was a pretty disappointing Saturday, and I don’t really know what to say. We had an electronics issue which meant I couldn’t complete the full session in Q2. We made a change for the race, and I made a good start and felt really good and had good pace. I made a mistake downshifting and it bit me. The bike was a mess, and I was pretty banged up and I wasn’t sure I’d be on the grid on Sunday. Race 2 was pretty good considering what happened on Saturday. The team did a great job, working until 2am to give me a bike after I sent it into the trees, so I can’t thank them enough. I struggled a lot as the race progressed. My tyre dropped which affected my lap times in the final part of the race, but I was fortunate to be able to take advantage of a mistake ahead of me and was able to take another Top 5. It was damage limitation, and it could have been a lot worse. I am already looking forward to Laguna Seca, a track that I have always wanted to ride, and I hope to be able to put on a good show for the fans.”
Supersport Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Josh Herrin
|DUC
|26:11.239
|2
|Tyler Scott
|SUZ
|+6.383
|3
|Kevin Olmedo
|YAM
|+6.537
|4
|Rocco Landers
|YAM
|+14.830
|5
|Luke Power
|SUZ
|+36.034
|6
|Liam Grant
|SUZ
|+39.956
|7
|Carl Soltisz
|SUZ
|+47.711
|8
|David Kohlstaedt
|KAW
|+47.850
|9
|CJ LaRoche
|YAM
|+52.745
|10
|Jaret Nassaney
|SUZ
|+1:07.476
|11
|Benjamin Smith
|YAM
|+1:08.796
|12
|Joel Ohman
|YAM
|+1:27.183
|13
|Mallory Dobbs
|KAW
|+1:27.503
|14
|Edgar Zaragoza
|YAM
|+1:40.848
|15
|Samuel Lochoff
|SUZ
|+1 Lap
Supersport Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Josh Herrin
|174
|2
|Rocco Landers
|106
|3
|Tyler Scott
|103
|4
|Kevin Olmedo
|88
|5
|Samuel Lochoff
|83
|6
|Luke Power
|71
|7
|Benjamin Smith
|61
|8
|Jaret Nassaney
|55
|9
|Joshua Hayes
|45
|10
|CJ LaRoche
|41
Twins Cup Race 1
Rodio Racing/HSBK Racing followed up their win in SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup race one with Gus Rodio’s teammate Anthony Mazziotto winning Twins Cup race one. Mazziotto started from the pole aboard his Aprilia and was never headed in the red-flagged-and-restarted seven-lap race.
Second place went to defending Twins Cup champion Kaleb De Keyrel aboard his Veloce Racing Aprilia, while Cycle Tech Yamaha rider Hayden Schultz rounded out the podium in third.
Twins Cup Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Anthony Mazziotto
|APR
|2
|Kaleb De Keyrel
|APR
|+0.162
|3
|Hayden Schultz
|YAM
|+0.472
|4
|Jody Barry
|APR
|+3.023
|5
|Blake Davis
|YAM
|+8.839
|6
|Cory Ventura
|YAM
|+9.028
|7
|Cody Wyman
|YAM
|+9.573
|8
|Michael Henao
|YAM
|+13.152
|9
|Liam MacDonald
|YAM
|+26.728
|10
|Edoardo Mazzuoli
|APR
|+35.585
|11
|John Knowles
|SUZ
|+37.147
|12
|Ray Hofman
|APR
|+51.348
|13
|Adam Faussett
|YAM
|+54.663
|14
|Wesley Lakis
|APR
|+56.811
|15
|Steven Shakespeare
|APR
|+1:02.226
Twins Cup Race 2
Rodio Racing/HSBK Racing Aprilia rider Anthony Mazziotto is from New Jersey, but his weekend in the Pacific Northwest couldn’t have gone better. First, he earned the pole position and the high-dollar timepiece that came from Wilbur Watch Company for being the fastest qualifier in the Twins Cup class.
He then followed that up with a win in Saturday’s race one and capped things off with the win on Sunday, as well. Second place went to Cycle Tech Yamaha rider Hayden Schultz, who improved by one position from his third-place result on Saturday. Third on Sunday went to Alpha Omega rider Cody Wyman.
Twins Cup Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|1
|Anthony Mazziotto
|APR
|19:45.559
|2
|Hayden Schultz
|YAM
|+0.341
|3
|Cody Wyman
|YAM
|+3.729
|4
|Blake Davis
|YAM
|+5.866
|5
|Cory Ventura
|YAM
|+5.924
|6
|Benjamin Gloddy
|APR
|+12.442
|7
|Teagg Hobbs
|APR
|+34.173
|8
|Michael Henao
|YAM
|+34.222
|9
|Liam MacDonald
|YAM
|+45.335
|10
|Kaleb De Keyrel
|APR
|+57.666
|11
|Darren James
|YAM
|+1:16.100
|12
|Wesley Lakis
|APR
|+1:18.733
|13
|Adam Faussett
|YAM
|+1:18.751
|14
|Jeffrey Purk
|YAM
|+1:19.034
|15
|Ray Hofman
|APR
|+1:29.465
|16
|Steven Shakespeare
|APR
|+1:46.742
Twins Cup Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jody Barry
|144
|2
|Anthony Mazziotto
|130
|3
|Hayden Schultz
|105
|4
|Blake Davis
|88
|5
|Kaleb De Keyrel
|80
|6
|Teagg Hobbs
|72
|7
|Jackson Blackmon
|56
|8
|Cody Wyman
|50
|9
|Benjamin Gloddy
|50
|10
|Cory Ventura
|49
Junior Cup Race 1
Rodio Racing/HSBK Racing’s Gus Rodio started out the season competing in both Twins Cup and SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup. But, after round two at Road Atlanta, Rodio and his team decided that he would focus all of his energies completely on STG Junior Cup and withdraw from Twins Cup.
The strategy has paid dividends for Rodio in Junior Cup because he podiumed in Virginia, finished second in race one at Road America, and in race one at Ridge, he got the win.
The New Jerseyan built a big lead aboard his Kawasaki in the red-flagged-and-restarted 10-lap race, but SportbikeTrackGear.com Kawasaki rider Joseph LiMandri Jr. closed the gap considerably and finished in second, just ,204 of a second behind Rodio.
Third place went to Kayla Yaakov, who turned 15 years old on Friday. It was the fourth podium result of the season and third in a row for the Altus Motorsports Kawasaki rider.
Junior Cup Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Diff
|1
|Gus Rodio
|19:10.892
|2
|Joseph LiMandri Jr
|+0.204
|3
|Kayla Yaakov
|+1.476
|4
|Cody Wyman
|+3.910
|5
|Max VanDenBrouck
|+8.287
|6
|Aden Thao
|+12.333
|7
|Levi Badie
|+17.542
|8
|Avery Dreher
|+22.942
|9
|Yandel Medina
|+28.413
|10
|Alexander Enriquez
|+30.224
|11
|Joseph Mariniello
|+35.808
|12
|Owen Williams
|+39.920
|13
|Ryan Cresap
|+49.586
|14
|Ivan Rivera
|+1:15.129
Junior Cup Race 2
History was made in Sunday’s SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup race as Altus Motorsports Kawasaki rider Kayla Yaakov became the first female rider in history to win a MotoAmerica race.
Yaakov, who turned just 15 years old on Friday, had been knocking on the door of a victory for the past few rounds, and she had recorded four third place finishes so far this season. And then, in Sunday’s race two, after leading the morning warmup, Yaakov got her breakthrough win.
Second place went to SportbikeTrackGear.com Kawasaki rider Joseph LiMandri Jr., who was battling a respiratory infection but managed to get through the weekend and notched two podium finishes in the process. Rodio Racing/HSBK Racing Kawasaki rider Gus Rodio finished third as a follow-up to his win on Sunday.
Junior Cup Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Diff
|1
|Kayla Yaakov
|19:04.038
|2
|Joseph LiMandri Jr
|+0.431
|3
|Gus Rodio
|+5.055
|4
|Max VanDenBrouck
|+8.818
|5
|Avery Dreher
|+20.872
|6
|Chase Black
|+21.071
|7
|Cody Wyman
|+23.660
|8
|Aden Thao
|+24.861
|9
|Levi Badie
|+29.026
|10
|Yandel Medina
|+35.646
|11
|Owen Williams
|+36.856
|12
|Alexander Enriquez
|+37.613
|13
|Ryan Cresap
|+38.458
|14
|Kreece Elliott
|+1:36.019
Junior Cup Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Gus Rodio
|123
|2
|Cody Wyman
|121
|3
|Joseph LiMandri Jr
|121
|4
|Kayla Yaakov
|115
|5
|Max VanDenBrouck
|104
|6
|Aden Thao
|80
|7
|Avery Dreher
|61
|8
|Chase Black
|57
|9
|Yandel Medina
|57
|10
|Joseph Mariniello
|47