2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round One – Buriram, Thailand

Race One

Ryota Ogiwara kickstarted his 2025 campaign in the best way possible, last year’s runner-up defending brilliantly to beat fellow Japanese star Seiryu Ikegami to the line by just five-hundredths of a second to claim victory.

Home hero Noprutpong Bunprawes stayed in touch with the Japanese pair for most of the race before fading a little towards the end, but still had enough up his sleeve to take clear third place for the final step on the rostrum.

The initial race start was red-flagged due to a multi-rider crash at Turn 9 on the opening lap. The restart was over a reduced ten-lap distance.

Ogiwara vs Ikegami was underway from the off, with Bunprawes the only rider to stay in touch over the first couple of laps.

The Thai rider’s victory hopes faded in the final stages, as we witnessed a brilliant Buriram battle for the 25 points between the two Japanese stars.

On the last lap, Ogiwara led until Turn 4. That’s where Ikegami pounced – a beautiful move up the inside at the rapid right-hander, before Ogiwara carved back through at Turn 7. Ikegami bit back at Turn 8 but the #14 ran wide, allowing Ogiwara back through.

And from there, the #16 held onto P1. Just. Less than a tenth split Ogiwara and Ikegami, as Bunprawes crossed the line in P3 to earn a first ATC podium in front of his adoring Thai faithful.

Some great late race pace saw Haruki Matsuyama claim P4 ahead of Alfonsi Daquigan and Badly Ayatullah, with India’s Sarthak Chavan picking up P7.

Nelson Cairoli, Tanachat Pratumtong and Teerin Fleming rounding out the top ten.

Rikki Henry took eleventh place after losing a couple of positions on the run to the flag after his bike dropped out of gear heading onto the start-finish straight.

Archie Schmidt got caught up in a final turn melee and failed to finish after running in seventh for the majority of the race.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 17’49.474 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.054 3 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES THA +2.001 4 Haruki MATSUYAMA JPN +9.975 5 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +10.092 6 Badly AYATULLAH INA +10.166 7 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +12.528 8 Nelson CAIROLI INA +12.863 9 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +13.159 10 Teerin FLEMING THA +15.34 11 Rikki HENRY AUS +15.493 12 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +16.053 13 Kim MINJAE KOR +28.058 14 Nguyen HUU TRI VIE +30.785 15 Chen SHIYU CHN +40.902 Not classified Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH THA 1 lap Archie SCHMIDT AUS 1 lap

Race Two

The opening lap of Sunday morning’s race was hectic. The lead changed at almost every turn and they were ten-wide at certain points of the Chang International Circuit.

Once the pecking order was established though it was again Seiryu Ikegami and Ryota Ogiwara leading the way as Badly Ayatullah gave chase. None of the three-strong Australian contingent was inside the top ten as they started lap three.

This time around Ikegami and Ogiwara couldn’t break away as Badly Ayatullah and Alfonsi Daquigan hounded them at every turn. With 11 laps to run it was still very tight at the top and Daquigan had his nose in front.

Badly Ayatullah led for much of the race but but went down at turn one with two laps to run.

Haruki Matsuyama started to figure more highly in the leading group and as the race entered its final stages, he was part of a three-rider breakaway up front with his Japanese countrymen Ogiwara and Ikegami.

At the chequered flag it was again Ogiwara by a nose over Ikegami while Matsuyama was a bike length behind to complete the podium two-seconds clear of Noprutpong Bunprawes.

The first Australian across the line was Archie Schmidt ahead of Teerin Fleming while Rikki Henry claimed the final championship point in 15th. Schmidt’s tenth place coming despite a long lap penalty for causing a crash at the end of race one.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 26’56.775 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.022 3 Haruki MATSUYAMA JPN +0.133 4 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES THA +1.967 5 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +3.937 6 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +4.851 7 Nelson CAIROLI INA +4.719 8 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +4.771 9 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +9.625 10 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +13.181 11 Teerin FLEMING THA +13.321 12 Adam DANIAL MAL +21.941 13 Nguyen HUU TRI VIE +21.966 14 Kim MINJAE KOR +22.551 15 Rikki HENRY AUS +22.12 16 Alvaro MAHENDRA INA +22.277 17 Chen SHIYU CHN +36.096 Not classified Badly AYATULLAH INA 2 laps Sharf MUHRIZ MAL 7 laps Davino BRITANI INA 8 laps Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH THA 9 laps

Asia Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nation R1 R2 Points 1 OGIWARA Ryota JPN 25 25 50 2 IKEGAMI Seiryu JPN 20 20 40 3 MATSUYAMA Haruki JPN 13 16 29 4 BUNPRAWES Noprutpong THA 16 13 29 5 DAQUIGAN Alfonsi PHI 11 11 22 6 PRATUMTONG Tanachat THA 7 10 17 7 CAIROLI Nelson INA 8 9 17 8 CHAVAN Sarthak IND 9 7 16 9 IIDAKA Shingo JPN 4 8 12 10 FLEMING Teerin THA 6 5 11 11 AYATULLAH Badly INA 10 – 10 12 SCHMIDT Archie AUS – 6 6 13 HENRY Rikki AUS 5 1 6 14 HUU TRI Nguyen VIE 2 3 5 15 MINJAE Kim KOR 3 2 5 16 DANIAL Adam MAL – 4 4 17 SHIYU Chen CHN 1 0 1 18 MAHENDRA Alvaro INA – 0 0

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar

Date Round Event Location Nation 21–22 Feb Test None Chang International Circuit Thailand 28 Feb-Mar 2 Round 1 MotoGP Chang International Circuit Thailand 11–13 April Round 2 MotoGP Lusail International Circuit Qatar 2-3 Aug Round 3 None Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia 26–28 Sept Round 4 MotoGP Mobility Resort Motegi Japan 3-5th Oct Round 5 MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia 24–26 Oct Round 6 MotoGP Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entries