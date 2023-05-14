2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 17 – Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, Utah

250 East Heat

Haiden Deegan took a convincing vctory in the opening 250 Heat of the evening over Hunter Lawrence.

The Yamaha man scored the holeshot and was never headed, oozing confidence after the win and eager to make a statement in the East-West showdown.

In contrast it looked like Hunter was playing it safe and was taking zero risk in earning his spot in Main.

Jo Shimoda took third place ahead of Jordon Smith and Chris Blose.

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +03.269 3 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +08.275 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +09.321 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +18.743 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +19.317 7 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +24.196 8 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +25.614 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +26.090 10 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +26.662 11 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +27.893 12 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +29.657 13 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +32.900 14 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +40.997 15 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +51.699 16 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 17 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +30.086 18 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +37.455 19 Rylan Munson Kawasaki KX250 +41.562 20 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 4 Laps

250 West Heat

Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot while Jett Lawrence was fourth when proceedings got underway in the six-minute plus one-lap contest. Between that pair were RJ Hampshire and Carson Mumford.

That order did not change until there was a minute left on the shot clock and rain had started to fall. Jett made a move past Mumford that nearly got real ugly. Jett’s bike kicking sideways over the whoops as he passed and the teenager showing amazing bike control to keep it upright and complete the pass.

Kitchen the clear winner ahead of Hampshire while Jett Lawrence claimed that third place.

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +05.474 3 1W Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +10.127 4 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +10.880 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +12.345 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +22.597 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +23.612 8 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +24.817 9 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +25.516 10 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +26.521 11 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +27.668 12 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +28.947 13 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +33.053 14 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +33.824 15 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +34.508 16 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +36.835 17 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +40.176 18 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 19 Kameron Barboa Yamaha YZ250F +35.957

250 East/West Showdown

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot ahead of Jett Lawrence, Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda. Bad starts for Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan with Hunter also getting caught up with another rider and briefly going down early in the race leaving him plenty of work to do from well outside the top ten.

Up front Hampshire was keeping Jett Lawrence at bay and Levi Kitchen was keeping them both honest in third place over the first few laps.

Jett closed onto the back wheel of Hampshire as the race approached the halfway point and then took the lead with a fairly hard move. At this halfway juncture Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan had just worked their way into the top ten.

With five-minutes left on the shot clock Jett led Hampshire by five-seconds. Levi Kitchen was still third and Shimoda fourth. Hunter Lawrence had just taken seventh place from Haiden Deegan and that pair were closing in on Max Anstie and Jordon Smith.

Jett Lawrence the dominant victor, taking the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of RJ Hampshire despite slowing down and waving to the crowd on the final lap.

Levi Kitchen rounded out the podium ahead of Jo Shimoda and Jordon Smith. Hunter Lawrence claiming sixth place after being left back in the pack on the opening lap.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +04.760 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +07.223 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +18.404 5 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +26.194 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +26.619 7 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +27.814 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +32.118 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +48.260 10 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +50.077 11 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 18 Laps 12 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +02.911 13 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +05.175 14 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +06.186 15 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +11.555 16 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +14.722 17 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +38.691 18 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 19 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +09.067 20 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +20.184 21 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +32.791 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +43.553

250 Round Points

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 26 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 23 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 21 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 19 5 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 18 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 17 7 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 16 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 15 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 14 10 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 13 11 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 12 12 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 11 13 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 10 14 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 15 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 8 16 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 7 17 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 6 18 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 5 19 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 4 20 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 3 21 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 2 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 1

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 241 2 Haiden Deegan 183 3 Max Anstie 182 4 Jordon Smith 159 5 Chris Blose 143 6 Jeremy Martin 132 7 Nate Thrasher 120 8 Tom Vialle 120 9 Cullin Park 117 10 Coty Schock 94 11 Henry Miller 86 12 Jace Owen 82 13 Jo Shimoda 75 14 Talon Hawkins 73 15 Jeremy Hand 62 16 Chance Hymas 60 17 Michael Hicks 58 18 Caden Braswell 52 19 Michael Mosiman 51 20 Luke Neese 44 21 Marshal Weltin 42 22 Hardy Munoz 32 23 Brock Papi 29 24 A J Catanzaro 28 25 Josiah Natzke 17 26 Gage Linville 14 27 Devin Simonson 12 28 Jack Chambers 12 29 Lane Allison 10 30 Tj Albright 6 31 Luca Marsalisi 6 32 Lance Kobusch 3 33 Garrett Hoffman 3 34 Jace Kessler 2

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 223 2 Rj Hampshire 186 3 Levi Kitchen 156 4 Enzo Lopes 149 5 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 6 Max Vohland 121 7 Cameron Mcadoo 101 8 Pierce Brown 98 9 Derek Kelley 87 10 Cole Thompson 87 11 Robbie Wageman 78 12 Carson Mumford 72 13 Stilez Robertson 55 14 Hunter Yoder 55 15 Derek Drake 52 16 Dilan Schwartz 51 17 Dylan Walsh 49 18 Phillip Nicoletti 44 19 Mitchell Harrison 44 20 Anthony Rodriguez 40 21 Joshua Varize 33 22 Max Miller 19 23 Austin Politelli 19 24 Jerry Robin 19 25 Brandon Scharer 14 26 Hunter Schlosser 13 27 Maxwell Sanford 12 28 Dominique Thury 12 29 Geran Stapleton 11 30 Kaeden Amerine 11 31 Wilson Todd 6 32 Hunter Cross 4 33 Julien Benek 4 34 Matt Moss 4 35 Brandon Ray 4 36 Dylan Woodcock 3 37 Luke Kalaitzian 2 38 Austin Forkner 1

250 East/West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 241 2 Jett Lawrence 223 3 Rj Hampshire 186 4 Haiden Deegan 183 5 Max Anstie 182 6 Jordon Smith 159 7 Levi Kitchen 156 8 Enzo Lopes 149 9 Chris Blose 143 10 Jeremy Martin 132 11 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 12 Max Vohland 121 13 Nate Thrasher 120 14 Tom Vialle 120 15 Cullin Park 117 16 Cameron Mcadoo 101 17 Pierce Brown 98 18 Coty Schock 94 19 Derek Kelley 87 20 Cole Thompson 87 21 Henry Miller 86 22 Jace Owen 82 23 Robbie Wageman 78 24 Jo Shimoda 75 25 Talon Hawkins 73 26 Carson Mumford 72 27 Jeremy Hand 62 28 Chance Hymas 60 29 Michael Hicks 58 30 Stilez Robertson 55 31 Hunter Yoder 55 32 Caden Braswell 52 33 Derek Drake 52 34 Michael Mosiman 51 35 Dilan Schwartz 51 36 Dylan Walsh 49 37 Phillip Nicoletti 44 38 Mitchell Harrison 44 39 Luke Neese 44 40 Marshal Weltin 42 41 Anthony Rodriguez 40 42 Joshua Varize 33 43 Hardy Munoz 32 44 Brock Papi 29 45 A J Catanzaro 28 46 Max Miller 19 47 Austin Politelli 19 48 Jerry Robin 19 49 Josiah Natzke 17 50 Gage Linville 14 51 Brandon Scharer 14 52 Hunter Schlosser 13 53 Maxwell Sanford 12

450 Heat One

Ken Roczen escaped to an early lead on what was now a damp track after racing had started to fall only minutes before the opening 450 Heat.

Dean Wilson was second early on ahead of Kyle Chisholm and that is how the race order remained in what was somewhat of a procession to the chequered flag in the slippery conditions.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 8 Laps 2 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +12.361 3 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +24.903 4 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +26.057 5 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +28.970 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +35.205 7 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +43.510 8 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +44.978 9 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +46.081 10 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +57.372 11 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 12 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +00.185 13 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F +01.561 14 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ450F +11.405 15 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ450F +19.881 16 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 3 Laps 17 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 2 Laps 18 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F DNF 19 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R DNS 20 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R DNS

450 Heat Two

Aaron Plessinger took the holeshot and immediately cleared out from Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton.

Sexton didn’t waste too much time getting past Cianciarulo then the champion elect moved forward to challenge Plessinger. His first instance almost ended in tears but the Honda man then regouped and bided his time.

That ended up being the right approach though as with two laps to go Plessinger went straight through the barriers after failing to make a left-hander which handed Sexton the lead.

Plessinger was outside the top ten by the time he was back up and running but got up to ninth by the flag to secure his spot in the Main.

Adam Cianciarulo took second place ahead of Grant Harlan and Justin Starling.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 8 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +14.877 3 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +22.228 4 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +26.052 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +27.301 6 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +32.722 7 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +34.353 8 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +37.665 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +38.502 10 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450SR +41.348 11 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +50.847 12 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +53.874 13 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +1:00.760 14 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 7 Laps 15 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +13.835 16 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +15.239 17 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +19.257 18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +27.728 19 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +56.421 20 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 DNF

450 Main

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot and romped away to a convincing victory to underline his new status as Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion.

The grueling 17-round series eliminated a number of top riders through injury. Already out before this round was Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musqiuin, Colt Nichols, Malcolm Stewart, Cooper Webb and defending champion Eli Tomac all ruled out of contention. Then in tonight’s 450 Main it appeared that on the opening lap Ken Roczen hyperextended his knee and also might be in doubt for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener…

With the 450 Championship wrapped up for Honda after the Lawrence brothers claimed the 250 Titles this marks only the third time in Supercross history that a brand has won that trifecta. In 2007 Kawasaki did it with James Stewart, Ben Townley and Ryan Villopoto. The first instance was in 1991 when Honda did it with Jean Michel-Bayle, Brian Swink and Jeremy McGrath.

The premier-class AMA Supercross title though had eluded Honda since Ricky Carmichael earned it 20 years ago. This is the 16th time that Honda has won the title (a record), with past Honda champions including such legends as Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Johnny O’Mara, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeremy McGrath and Carmichael. This latest title sweep marks the first time that it has been accomplished by one team, and Honda also collected the 2023 AMA Supercross Manufacturers Championship for the third consecutive time.

Sexton collected six main-event wins, qualified on top at 14 of the 17 rounds. The 23-year-old set several season-best marks, including most podium finishes (13), most top-five results (16), most heat-race wins (eight) and most laps led. While his pure speed was impressive all season, he had to work hard to eliminate errors that cost him wins in the early rounds to stay in with a chance at the championship.

A native of La Moille, Illinois, Sexton is a longtime member of the Honda family, having signed with Factory Connection’s amateur squad in 2015. In 2018 he transitioned to that operation’s professional team, with whom he won the 250SX East Region Championship in 2019 and 2020. Sexton moved up to the factory Honda squad midyear, and he was a regular podium finisher during the 2021 season. Last year saw him earn his first AMA Supercross premier-class win, and he was victorious often outdoors, battling Eli Tomac hard throughout the series before finishing a close second in the title chase.

“Wow, 2023 450 Supercross Champion—it doesn’t even feel real yet,” an emotional Sexton said following the race. “It’s what I’ve worked for since I was two-and-a-half years old, when I first got on a dirt bike; since then, this has been the goal. This year was definitely not easy; I was up-and-down in the middle of the season, but I got four of the last six wins—really came on strong at the end, when I needed to. It means so much to me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people around me—our team, everybody. I’m super, super thankful and happy.”

Competitors have little time to rest before kicking off the AMA Pro Motocross series in Pala, California, on May 27 in what is a brutal schedule for professional AMA SX/MX racers. Then there is the new SuperMotocross contests!

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.266 3 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +21.400 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +24.998 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +28.359 6 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 24 Laps 7 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +04.410 8 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +15.941 9 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +23.173 10 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +28.816 11 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +37.150 12 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +39.543 13 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +40.671 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +42.763 15 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 23 Laps 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +09.656 17 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +14.680 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450SR 22 Laps 19 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 20 Laps 21 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 1 Laps 22 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 DNF

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 26 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 23 3 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 21 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 19 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 18 6 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 17 7 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 16 8 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 15 9 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 14 10 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 13 11 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 12 12 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 11 13 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 10 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 9 15 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 8 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 7 17 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 6 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450SR 5 19 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 4 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 3 21 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 2 22 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 1

450 Championship Points