2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 17 – Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, Utah
250 East Heat
Haiden Deegan took a convincing vctory in the opening 250 Heat of the evening over Hunter Lawrence.
The Yamaha man scored the holeshot and was never headed, oozing confidence after the win and eager to make a statement in the East-West showdown.
In contrast it looked like Hunter was playing it safe and was taking zero risk in earning his spot in Main.
Jo Shimoda took third place ahead of Jordon Smith and Chris Blose.
250 East Heat Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.269
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+08.275
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.321
|5
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.743
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.317
|7
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.196
|8
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.614
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.090
|10
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.662
|11
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+27.893
|12
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.657
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+32.900
|14
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.997
|15
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.699
|16
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|17
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.086
|18
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+37.455
|19
|Rylan Munson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+41.562
|20
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
250 West Heat
Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot while Jett Lawrence was fourth when proceedings got underway in the six-minute plus one-lap contest. Between that pair were RJ Hampshire and Carson Mumford.
That order did not change until there was a minute left on the shot clock and rain had started to fall. Jett made a move past Mumford that nearly got real ugly. Jett’s bike kicking sideways over the whoops as he passed and the teenager showing amazing bike control to keep it upright and complete the pass.
Kitchen the clear winner ahead of Hampshire while Jett Lawrence claimed that third place.
250 West Heat Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+05.474
|3
|1W Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.127
|4
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+10.880
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.345
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+22.597
|7
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+23.612
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+24.817
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+25.516
|10
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+26.521
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+27.668
|12
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+28.947
|13
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.053
|14
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+33.824
|15
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+34.508
|16
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+36.835
|17
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+40.176
|18
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|19
|Kameron Barboa
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.957
250 East/West Showdown
RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot ahead of Jett Lawrence, Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda. Bad starts for Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan with Hunter also getting caught up with another rider and briefly going down early in the race leaving him plenty of work to do from well outside the top ten.
Up front Hampshire was keeping Jett Lawrence at bay and Levi Kitchen was keeping them both honest in third place over the first few laps.
Jett closed onto the back wheel of Hampshire as the race approached the halfway point and then took the lead with a fairly hard move. At this halfway juncture Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan had just worked their way into the top ten.
With five-minutes left on the shot clock Jett led Hampshire by five-seconds. Levi Kitchen was still third and Shimoda fourth. Hunter Lawrence had just taken seventh place from Haiden Deegan and that pair were closing in on Max Anstie and Jordon Smith.
Jett Lawrence the dominant victor, taking the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of RJ Hampshire despite slowing down and waving to the crowd on the final lap.
Levi Kitchen rounded out the podium ahead of Jo Shimoda and Jordon Smith. Hunter Lawrence claiming sixth place after being left back in the pack on the opening lap.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|19 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+04.760
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.223
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.404
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+26.194
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.619
|7
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.814
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.118
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+48.260
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+50.077
|11
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18 Laps
|12
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.911
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+05.175
|14
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+06.186
|15
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.555
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+14.722
|17
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.691
|18
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|19
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.067
|20
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.184
|21
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+32.791
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+43.553
250 Round Points
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|26
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|23
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|7
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|11
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
|12
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|11
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|10
|14
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|15
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|7
|17
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|18
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|19
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|20
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|21
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|241
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|183
|3
|Max Anstie
|182
|4
|Jordon Smith
|159
|5
|Chris Blose
|143
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|132
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|8
|Tom Vialle
|120
|9
|Cullin Park
|117
|10
|Coty Schock
|94
|11
|Henry Miller
|86
|12
|Jace Owen
|82
|13
|Jo Shimoda
|75
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|73
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|16
|Chance Hymas
|60
|17
|Michael Hicks
|58
|18
|Caden Braswell
|52
|19
|Michael Mosiman
|51
|20
|Luke Neese
|44
|21
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|32
|23
|Brock Papi
|29
|24
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|25
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|26
|Gage Linville
|14
|27
|Devin Simonson
|12
|28
|Jack Chambers
|12
|29
|Lane Allison
|10
|30
|Tj Albright
|6
|31
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|32
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|33
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|34
|Jace Kessler
|2
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|186
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|156
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|6
|Max Vohland
|121
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|8
|Pierce Brown
|98
|9
|Derek Kelley
|87
|10
|Cole Thompson
|87
|11
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|12
|Carson Mumford
|72
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|14
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|15
|Derek Drake
|52
|16
|Dilan Schwartz
|51
|17
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|18
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|19
|Mitchell Harrison
|44
|20
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|21
|Joshua Varize
|33
|22
|Max Miller
|19
|23
|Austin Politelli
|19
|24
|Jerry Robin
|19
|25
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|26
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|27
|Maxwell Sanford
|12
|28
|Dominique Thury
|12
|29
|Geran Stapleton
|11
|30
|Kaeden Amerine
|11
|31
|Wilson Todd
|6
|32
|Hunter Cross
|4
|33
|Julien Benek
|4
|34
|Matt Moss
|4
|35
|Brandon Ray
|4
|36
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|37
|Luke Kalaitzian
|2
|38
|Austin Forkner
|1
250 East/West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|241
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|186
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|183
|5
|Max Anstie
|182
|6
|Jordon Smith
|159
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|156
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|9
|Chris Blose
|143
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|132
|11
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|12
|Max Vohland
|121
|13
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|14
|Tom Vialle
|120
|15
|Cullin Park
|117
|16
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|17
|Pierce Brown
|98
|18
|Coty Schock
|94
|19
|Derek Kelley
|87
|20
|Cole Thompson
|87
|21
|Henry Miller
|86
|22
|Jace Owen
|82
|23
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|24
|Jo Shimoda
|75
|25
|Talon Hawkins
|73
|26
|Carson Mumford
|72
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|28
|Chance Hymas
|60
|29
|Michael Hicks
|58
|30
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|31
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|32
|Caden Braswell
|52
|33
|Derek Drake
|52
|34
|Michael Mosiman
|51
|35
|Dilan Schwartz
|51
|36
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|37
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|38
|Mitchell Harrison
|44
|39
|Luke Neese
|44
|40
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|41
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|42
|Joshua Varize
|33
|43
|Hardy Munoz
|32
|44
|Brock Papi
|29
|45
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|46
|Max Miller
|19
|47
|Austin Politelli
|19
|48
|Jerry Robin
|19
|49
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|50
|Gage Linville
|14
|51
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|52
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|53
|Maxwell Sanford
|12
450 Heat One
Ken Roczen escaped to an early lead on what was now a damp track after racing had started to fall only minutes before the opening 450 Heat.
Dean Wilson was second early on ahead of Kyle Chisholm and that is how the race order remained in what was somewhat of a procession to the chequered flag in the slippery conditions.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8 Laps
|2
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.361
|3
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+24.903
|4
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+26.057
|5
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+28.970
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+35.205
|7
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+43.510
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+44.978
|9
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+46.081
|10
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+57.372
|11
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|12
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+00.185
|13
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+01.561
|14
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+11.405
|15
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+19.881
|16
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3 Laps
|17
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|2 Laps
|18
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNF
|19
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
|20
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
450 Heat Two
Aaron Plessinger took the holeshot and immediately cleared out from Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton.
Sexton didn’t waste too much time getting past Cianciarulo then the champion elect moved forward to challenge Plessinger. His first instance almost ended in tears but the Honda man then regouped and bided his time.
That ended up being the right approach though as with two laps to go Plessinger went straight through the barriers after failing to make a left-hander which handed Sexton the lead.
Plessinger was outside the top ten by the time he was back up and running but got up to ninth by the flag to secure his spot in the Main.
Adam Cianciarulo took second place ahead of Grant Harlan and Justin Starling.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|8 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+14.877
|3
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+22.228
|4
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+26.052
|5
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+27.301
|6
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+32.722
|7
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+34.353
|8
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.665
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+38.502
|10
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+41.348
|11
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+50.847
|12
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+53.874
|13
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:00.760
|14
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|7 Laps
|15
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+13.835
|16
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.239
|17
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.257
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+27.728
|19
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.421
|20
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNF
450 Main
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot and romped away to a convincing victory to underline his new status as Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion.
The grueling 17-round series eliminated a number of top riders through injury. Already out before this round was Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musqiuin, Colt Nichols, Malcolm Stewart, Cooper Webb and defending champion Eli Tomac all ruled out of contention. Then in tonight’s 450 Main it appeared that on the opening lap Ken Roczen hyperextended his knee and also might be in doubt for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener…
With the 450 Championship wrapped up for Honda after the Lawrence brothers claimed the 250 Titles this marks only the third time in Supercross history that a brand has won that trifecta. In 2007 Kawasaki did it with James Stewart, Ben Townley and Ryan Villopoto. The first instance was in 1991 when Honda did it with Jean Michel-Bayle, Brian Swink and Jeremy McGrath.
The premier-class AMA Supercross title though had eluded Honda since Ricky Carmichael earned it 20 years ago. This is the 16th time that Honda has won the title (a record), with past Honda champions including such legends as Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Johnny O’Mara, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeremy McGrath and Carmichael. This latest title sweep marks the first time that it has been accomplished by one team, and Honda also collected the 2023 AMA Supercross Manufacturers Championship for the third consecutive time.
Sexton collected six main-event wins, qualified on top at 14 of the 17 rounds. The 23-year-old set several season-best marks, including most podium finishes (13), most top-five results (16), most heat-race wins (eight) and most laps led. While his pure speed was impressive all season, he had to work hard to eliminate errors that cost him wins in the early rounds to stay in with a chance at the championship.
A native of La Moille, Illinois, Sexton is a longtime member of the Honda family, having signed with Factory Connection’s amateur squad in 2015. In 2018 he transitioned to that operation’s professional team, with whom he won the 250SX East Region Championship in 2019 and 2020. Sexton moved up to the factory Honda squad midyear, and he was a regular podium finisher during the 2021 season. Last year saw him earn his first AMA Supercross premier-class win, and he was victorious often outdoors, battling Eli Tomac hard throughout the series before finishing a close second in the title chase.
“Wow, 2023 450 Supercross Champion—it doesn’t even feel real yet,” an emotional Sexton said following the race. “It’s what I’ve worked for since I was two-and-a-half years old, when I first got on a dirt bike; since then, this has been the goal. This year was definitely not easy; I was up-and-down in the middle of the season, but I got four of the last six wins—really came on strong at the end, when I needed to. It means so much to me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people around me—our team, everybody. I’m super, super thankful and happy.”
Competitors have little time to rest before kicking off the AMA Pro Motocross series in Pala, California, on May 27 in what is a brutal schedule for professional AMA SX/MX racers. Then there is the new SuperMotocross contests!
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|25 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+18.266
|3
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+21.400
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+24.998
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+28.359
|6
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|24 Laps
|7
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+04.410
|8
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+15.941
|9
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+23.173
|10
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+28.816
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.150
|12
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.543
|13
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+40.671
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+42.763
|15
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23 Laps
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.656
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+14.680
|18
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|22 Laps
|19
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|21 Laps
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|20 Laps
|21
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|1 Laps
|22
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|DNF
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|26
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|23
|3
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|19
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|18
|6
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|7
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16
|8
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|15
|9
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|14
|10
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|13
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|12
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|11
|13
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|10
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|15
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|18
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|19
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|21
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|2
|22
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|372
|2
|Eli Tomac
|339
|3
|Cooper Webb
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|304
|5
|Justin Barcia
|267
|6
|Jason Anderson
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|236
|8
|Justin Hill
|212
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|210
|10
|Dean Wilson
|200
|11
|Shane McElrath
|151
|12
|Christian Craig
|150
|13
|Josh Hill
|149
|14
|Colt Nichols
|141
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|112
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|96
|17
|Justin Starling
|94
|18
|Grant Harlan
|94
|19
|Benny Bloss
|91
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|78
|22
|Justin Cooper
|76
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|24
|Cade Clason
|64
|25
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|26
|Tristan Lane
|29
|27
|Devin Simonson
|28
|28
|Chase Marquier
|22
|29
|Logan Karnow
|19
|30
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|31
|Anthony Rodriguez
|15
|32
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|33
|John Short
|12
|34
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|35
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|36
|Michael Hicks
|8
|37
|Cole Seely
|7
|38
|Joan Cros
|7
|39
|Max Miller
|5
|40
|Jared Lesher
|5
|41
|Lane Shaw
|4
|42
|Jeremy Hand
|2
|43
|Alex Ray
|2