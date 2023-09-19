McPhee to ride Ducati in WorldSSP

John McPhee will join Team D34G Racing as a substitute rider for the currently injured Oli Bayliss starting from this weekend’s Tissot Aragon Round.

The 29-year-old Scot made his WorldSSP debut this year after a decade spent as full-time rider in the MotoGP paddock (first in 125cc and then in Moto3) with a tally four wins, 16 podium finishes and five pole positions.

McPhee recently announced his split with the Vince64 by Puccetti Racing Team after a far from fruitful year with the squad.

After two-thirds of the season spent on a four-cylinder machine, McPhee is now eager to get to grips with the Ducati Panigale V2 955 on a track he has raced upon plenty of times before. Working side-by-side with the experienced Italian squad, McPhee is eager for on-track action to begin at the Alcañiz’s MotorLand Aragon in Spain this Friday.

McPhee will join D34G Racing regular Maximilian Kofler.

John McPhee

“A huge thanks to Davide Giugliano and the D34G team for giving me this opportunity to join them. I’ve been very impressed when seeing their team setup, and their Ducati V2 looks incredible! I’ll be looking to make my adaption to the bike as quickly as possible and look forward to the upcoming races. I’d like to also wish Oli Bayliss a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on track soon.”

Davide Giugliano – D34G Team Manager

“I would like to give our welcome to John within the team. He is rider with plenty of experience, and we are happy to have him on board. We will do everything in our power to put him in the best position to do well and use all our skills, experience, and expertise to help him adapt to the Panigale V2 955 as quickly as possible – given he’s never ridden this bike before. We are looking forward to working together.”

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 358 2 Stefano Manzi 298 3 Marcel Schroetter 236 4 Federico Caricasulo 181 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 136 6 Valentin Debise 134 7 Niki Tuuli 131 8 Adrian Huertas 111 9 Yari Montella 105 10 Glenn Van Straalen 103 11 Jorge Navarro 101 12 Raffaele De Rosa 95 13 Nicholas Spinelli 66 14 Can Oncu 65 15 Tom Booth-Amos 50 16 John Mcphee 47 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Oliver Bayliss 26 20 Simone Corsi 23 21 Anupab Sarmoon 22 22 Andy Verdoia 21 23 Adam Norrodin 20 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 16 25 Tom Edwards 15 26 Thomas Gradinger 10 27 Federico Fuligni 10 28 Filippo Fuligni 10 29 Johan Gimbert 9 30 Andrea Mantovani 9 31 Simon Jespersen 6 32 Harry Truelove 5 33 Maximilian Kofler 4 34 Luca Ottaviani 4 35 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 36 Alvaro Diaz 3 37 Andreas Kofler 3 38 Marco Bussolotti 2 39 Luke Power 1 40 Stefano Valtulini 1 41 Rhys Irwin 1 42 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSBK Aragon Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Friday 1745 WorldSSP300 FP1 1830 WorldSBK FP1 1925 WorldSSP FP1 2215 WorldSSP300 FP2 2300 WorldSBK FP2 0000 (Sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SP Race 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSSP300 R2 2315 WorldSBK R2