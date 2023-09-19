McPhee to ride Ducati in WorldSSP
John McPhee will join Team D34G Racing as a substitute rider for the currently injured Oli Bayliss starting from this weekend’s Tissot Aragon Round.
The 29-year-old Scot made his WorldSSP debut this year after a decade spent as full-time rider in the MotoGP paddock (first in 125cc and then in Moto3) with a tally four wins, 16 podium finishes and five pole positions.
McPhee recently announced his split with the Vince64 by Puccetti Racing Team after a far from fruitful year with the squad.
After two-thirds of the season spent on a four-cylinder machine, McPhee is now eager to get to grips with the Ducati Panigale V2 955 on a track he has raced upon plenty of times before. Working side-by-side with the experienced Italian squad, McPhee is eager for on-track action to begin at the Alcañiz’s MotorLand Aragon in Spain this Friday.
McPhee will join D34G Racing regular Maximilian Kofler.
John McPhee
“A huge thanks to Davide Giugliano and the D34G team for giving me this opportunity to join them. I’ve been very impressed when seeing their team setup, and their Ducati V2 looks incredible! I’ll be looking to make my adaption to the bike as quickly as possible and look forward to the upcoming races. I’d like to also wish Oli Bayliss a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on track soon.”
Davide Giugliano – D34G Team Manager
“I would like to give our welcome to John within the team. He is rider with plenty of experience, and we are happy to have him on board. We will do everything in our power to put him in the best position to do well and use all our skills, experience, and expertise to help him adapt to the Panigale V2 955 as quickly as possible – given he’s never ridden this bike before. We are looking forward to working together.”
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|358
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|298
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|236
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|181
|5
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|136
|6
|Valentin Debise
|134
|7
|Niki Tuuli
|131
|8
|Adrian Huertas
|111
|9
|Yari Montella
|105
|10
|Glenn Van Straalen
|103
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|101
|12
|Raffaele De Rosa
|95
|13
|Nicholas Spinelli
|66
|14
|Can Oncu
|65
|15
|Tom Booth-Amos
|50
|16
|John Mcphee
|47
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|40
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|37
|19
|Oliver Bayliss
|26
|20
|Simone Corsi
|23
|21
|Anupab Sarmoon
|22
|22
|Andy Verdoia
|21
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|20
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|16
|25
|Tom Edwards
|15
|26
|Thomas Gradinger
|10
|27
|Federico Fuligni
|10
|28
|Filippo Fuligni
|10
|29
|Johan Gimbert
|9
|30
|Andrea Mantovani
|9
|31
|Simon Jespersen
|6
|32
|Harry Truelove
|5
|33
|Maximilian Kofler
|4
|34
|Luca Ottaviani
|4
|35
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
|36
|Alvaro Diaz
|3
|37
|Andreas Kofler
|3
|38
|Marco Bussolotti
|2
|39
|Luke Power
|1
|40
|Stefano Valtulini
|1
|41
|Rhys Irwin
|1
|42
|Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez
|1
WorldSBK Aragon Schedule
(AEST)
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|1745
|WorldSSP300
|FP1
|1830
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1925
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|2215
|WorldSSP300
|FP2
|2300
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|0000 (Sat)
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|Saturday
|1700
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1745
|WorldSSP300
|Superpole
|1825
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1910
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|2040
|WorldSSP300
|R1
|2200
|WorldSBK
|R1
|2315
|WorldSSP
|R1
|Sunday
|1700
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1725
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1750
|WorldSSP300
|WUP
|1900
|WorldSBK
|SP Race
|2030
|WorldSSP
|R2
|2200
|WorldSSP300
|R2
|2315
|WorldSBK
|R2
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X