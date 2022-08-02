Davo Johnson to defend Classic TT Superbike Title

South Australia’s David Johnson is targeting a return to road racing action at the Manx Grand Prix, as he bids to retain the yesteryear Superbike Classic crown with Team ACR (Alasdair Cowan Racing).

David Johnson is set to pilot the yellow, blue liveried ZXR 750 Kawasaki that propelled him to his maiden Mountain Course race success at the event in 2019.

Johnson was forced sit out this year’s TT Races, after sustaining collarbone, pelvic injuries from an incident at the Oulton Park BSB meeting, but now a fully recovered ‘Davo’ is keen to remind everyone of his undoubted prowess at the road racing capital of the world.

This year organisers have dropped the Classic TT nomenclature in favour of calling the event the Manx Grand Prix Races.

The duration of the event has also been reduced from fourteen days to nine in 2022, starting on Sunday 21st August and culminating on Monday 29th August (August Bank Holiday).

Johnson who holds the number 1 plate for the race week ending Classic Superbike Manx GP, stated:

“It’s been a long 3 years away from riding the TT course. Injuring myself weeks before TT 2022 was a tough pill to swallow. Now I’m back to race fitness and I’m ready to get back to the Manx GP and get on track! I can’t wait to get back on the Alasdair Cowan Racing ZXR 750 (Kawasaki). Alasdair has been working hard to improve the bike since it’s last race in 2019. Big thanks to my main team Rich Energy OMG racing for letting me loose on another machine. I’m very keen to prove to them and all my supporters that I’m worth the wait after such a long time away.”