ASBK Friday Afternoon Practice

2022 Round Six – Phillip Island

In the morning session it had been a Boost Mobile Ducati 1-2 in a session that suggested the rest of the field had plenty of work to do in order to catch Josh Waters and Wayne Maxwell. Anthony West was third quickest in the morning session and fastest Yamaha ahead of Cru Halliday while Troy Herfoss was fifth. Championship leader Mike Jones was eighth quickest, 1.25-seconds behind Waters.

Despite going 1-2, it had not been all plain sailing for the Boost Mobile Ducati duo with Josh Waters getting a new clutch after not liking its feel, and Wayne Maxwell was chasing a little set-up. Unlike Waters, Maxwell doesn’t have the benefit of racing here a few weeks in the MotoGP support races.

We saw major front end set-up changes going into both Penrite Honda machines after FP1. Glenn Allerton was happy with some recent changes to his BMW that has him more comfortable and he expects to be in the podium mix when the lights go out for the opening Superbike 12-lapper on Saturday morning.

Despite the perfect weather conditions here though it does not appear that the track is what you would describe as ‘fast’. Every category on track so far seems to have been struggling for grip. The ambient temperature had just cracked 23-degrees and the track temperature was approaching 45-degrees as the riders prepared to exit pit-lane.

Bryan Staring got straight down to business, immediately going quicker than he did this morning, as did his DesmoSport Ducati team-mate Broc Pearson. They were 1-2 at the top of the time-sheets but only moments later four riders dropped in 1m32s, led by Josh Waters on 1m32.848 ahead of Allerton, West and Maxwell, that quartet 1-2-3-4 and all in the 32s.

Waters was then going quicker again before making a mistake and running briefly off circuit before rejoining and then winding back up for another go.. on which he went quicker again on 1m32.420.

Mike Jones then got down to business with a 1m32.748 to go P2 in this session, then immediately backed that up with a 1m33.053. A few minutes later his YRT team-mate Cru Halliday joined him in the 32s on a 1m32.865 to make it six riders in the 32s. Halliday then bettered that marker to go quicker than Jones, a 1m32.612.

At the halfway point Maxwell then dropped in a 1m32.564 to go P2 but Waters then lowered the benchmark further to 1m32.133 to cement that Boost Mobile Ducati 1-2 at the top of the time-sheets. There then seemed to be some sort of problem for Maxwell, the team pulling the front fairing off to make sort of adjustment or repair to the V4 R and then sent Maxwell out on his other bike. The defending champ then came back in late in the session to again swap to the bike that did have a problem earlier.

Late in the session Cru Halliday went P2 on a 1m32.403 and Anthony West P3 on a 1m32.426 to push Maxwell back to P4. Mike Jones was fifth ahead of Glenn Allerton.

One of the big improvers of the afternoon was Daniel Falzon. The South Australian joining the 1m32s club late in the session to take P7 ahead of Bryan Staring, Troy Herfoss and Broc Pearson.

Both Penrite Honda riders made no progress this afternoon, both going slower than they had managed in the morning session.

But in reality the results today are pretty well moot. The only sessions that really count start tomorrow when Superbike riders take to the track early on Saturday morning with a 30-minute qualifying session scheduled to start at 0850. Rain is forecast for tomorrow but on current projections the precipitation will not arrive until the afternoon. Thus we should have a dry qualifying session, and hopefully the rain also holds off for the opening 12-lap Australian Superbike race that is expected to take place at 1140 on Saturday. Race Two is scheduled for 0950 Sunday morning before the final third bout just after the WorldSBK Superpole race, with ASBK Race Three expected to start at 1340 on what is forecast to be a wet and windy Sunday here at Phillip Island. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

ASBK FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike FP1 FP2 Fastest 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m32.297 1m32.133 1m32.133 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m32.395 1m32.564 1m32.395 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.065 1m32.403 1m32.403 4 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.822 1m32.426 1m32.426 5 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.556 1m32.748 1m32.748 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.309 1m32.870 1m32.870 7 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.466 1m32.934 1m32.934 8 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m33.513 1m33.041 1m33.041 9 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m33.299 1m33.391 1m33.299 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m33.949 1m33.471 1m33.471 11 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.317 1m33.959 1m33.959 12 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m33.964 1m34.194 1m33.964 13 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.431 1m34.013 1m34.013 14 Ted COLLINS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.818 1m34.182 1m34.182 15 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.627 1m34.216 1m34.216 16 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m34.617 1m35.789 1m34.617 17 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m35.560 1m34.777 1m34.777 18 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R 1m35.890 1m34.831 1m34.831 19 Billy McCONNELI Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.146 1m36.129 1m36.129 20 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 1m37.009 1m36.272 1m36.272 21 Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 1m38.760 1m36.760 1m36.760 22 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki GSXR 1m39.275 1m37.862 1m37.862 23 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR 1m39.711 1m38.141 1m38.141 24 Sloan FROST BMW M RR 1m38.405 1m40.304 1m38.405 25 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m39.969 1m39.035 1m39.035 26 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR 1m39.613 1m39.613 27 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.252 1m40.053 1m40.053

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 213 3 Bryan STARING 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 66 13 Broc PEARSON 65 14 Jed METCHER 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

Supersport Qualifying

Jack Passfield started the Supersport qualifying session at the top of the time-sheets ahead of Tom Bramich and Dallas Skeer but Bramich then went to the top with 12-minutes remaining in the session after setting a 1m36.756 on his fourth lap of the session before returning to the pits. In fact, with ten-minutes to go the entire top five where in the pits, getting some tweaks and/or fresh rubber before heading out for a final time attack. Sixth placed Jacob Hatch was on circuit but then went down at turn four.

Tom Drane then went down at turn six with five-minutes to run while down in 11th place which won’t be the start to the weekend he was hoping for. At this point of the session most of the field were on track for their final run but few managed to improve as it seems that despite perfect weather conditions, the track is actually not all that fast today and still a little green, despite all the rubber that has already gone down today.

The top two in the championship, John Lytras and Ty Lynch, will start from third and sixth place respectively.

Supersport competitors will be on track at 1015 Saturday morning for their opening 10-lap bout of the weekend. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Michelin Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.756 264 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.195 265 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.758 255 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.118 266 5 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.143 264 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.270 254 7 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.763 258 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.930 261 9 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.982 262 10 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.990 268 11 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.025 263 12 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.533 255 13 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.832 254 14 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.949 257 15 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +3.979 261 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.231 257 17 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +4.630 257 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.592 251

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 151 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 145 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 115 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 109 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 106 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 100 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 9 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 59 10 John QUINN Yamaha 52 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 12 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha 47 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 47 15 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 16 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 17 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha 28 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 20 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 21 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 22 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 23 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 24 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 25 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Supersport 300

Taiyo Aksu took pole position after topping the sole 20-minute qualifying session for the Dunlop sponsored Supersport 300 category in perfect conditions at Phillip Island early on Friday afternoon.

Henry Snell will start this evening’s eight-lap race from second on the grid while Hayden Nelson will round out the front row.

Cameron Dunker heads the second row ahead of Brodie Gawith and Sam Pezzetta.

Supersport 300 competitors will be back on track this evening for their opening race of the weekend, an eight-lap contest that is scheduled to begin at 1705. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.749 200 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.260 196 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.265 196 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.381 188 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.938 193 6 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.281 200 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.344 197 8 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.632 194 9 Peter NERLICH (VIC) Kawasaki Ninja +1.845 202 10 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.994 200 11 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.008 194 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.137 196 13 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.421 196 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.937 192 15 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.967 193 16 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja +3.029 200 17 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +3.288 197 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.311 196 19 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.474 192 20 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.118 193 21 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.716 190 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +5.032 193 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +5.058 193 24 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +6.013 197

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One

The opening support category race of the Phillip Island WorldSBK weekend got underway at 1710 Friday afternoon with a track temperature around 40-degrees.

It was a characteristically busy opening lap with Taiyo Aksu, Cam Dunker, Hayden Nelson, Henry Snell, Cam Swain and plenty of others all having a red hot dip up front but as they started lap two it was Akso with his nose in front. And the battles continued through the next laps with the lead changing many times but it was Swain that set the pace on the second lap with a 1m50.323.

Cam Dunker poked his nose in front as they crossed the line to start lap four but unfortunately Ryan Larkin then went down at turn one after running inside the top ten and looking likely to score good points.

Back in eighth position Peter Nerlich was the fastest man on the track as the eight-lap race broached half-race distance. Nerlich also recorded the highest top speed at 200 km/h to achieve that 1m50.070 lap time in the slipstream.

At the front it was still Swain, Aksu and Dunker but Jai Russo and Henry Snell had also ramped up their charge but only a second covered the top ten so it was now a game of tactics for track position late in the race to be in front when it mattered, at the chequered flag…

At that flag it was Henry Snell that pipped Dunker for victory by three-hundredths of a second while Hayden Nelson rounded out the podium. That second placed for Dunker though extended his championship lead over Glenn Nelson to 37-points.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike T ime/Gap Speed 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 14m55.335 196 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.031 184 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.249 190 4 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.388 199 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.415 185 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.333 193 7 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +1.351 200 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.446 199 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.982 198 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.060 197 11 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.685 196 12 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.272 194 13 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.596 188 14 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.665 191 15 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.704 188 16 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.997 193 17 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja +21.060 192 18 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +21.492 197 19 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.295 192 20 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +38.248 197 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +51.643 185 22 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +58.118 190 DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4 Laps 194

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 20 253 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 12 216 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1 16 214 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 25 193 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 18 171 6 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 17 146 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 13 144 9 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 129 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 15 118 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 6 61 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 60 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 53 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 18 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 19 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 20 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 21 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 22 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 23 Jamie PORT Yamaha 2 34 24 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 25 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 10 33 26 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 7 28 27 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 28 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 14 26 30 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 9 9 31 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 8 8 32 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 33 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 34 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 6 35 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 5 5 36 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki 4 4 37 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 38 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 3 3 39 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1 1

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Friday November 18 0850 ASBK SS 300 FP1 20min 0915 ASBK SS FP1 25min 0945 ASBK SBK FP1 30min 1030 WorldSSP FP1 45 min 1130 WorldSBK FP1 45 min 1225 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1305 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 20 min 1335 ASBK SS Qualifying 20 min 1405 ASBK SBK FP2 30 min 1500 WorldSSP FP2 45 min 1600 WorldSBK FP2 45 min 1705 ASBK SS300 Race One 8 laps

Saturday November 19 0850 ASBK SBK Qualifying 30 min 0940 ASBK SS300 Race Two 8 laps 1015 ASBK SS Race One 10 laps 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps