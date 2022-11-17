ASBK Friday Morning Practice

2022 Round Six – Phillip Island

This weekend’s opening practice session for the Alpinestars Superbike category got underway beneath beautiful blue skies this morning at Phillip Island. Things are looking likely to change tomorrow though with 20-40 mm of rain forecast! Thankfully it is not expected to arrive until later in the day on Saturday, then on Sunday we are expecting windy conditions with showers.

Today though we are heading for a top around 23 degrees and almost perfect conditions, the calm before the storm so to speak… When the Superbikes hit the track for their opening 30-minute practice session the temperature was nudging past 16-degrees at 0945 this morning.

Penrite Honda Superbike debutante Senna Agius was one of the first riders out of the blocks while team-mate Troy Herfoss was hot to trot early on with a 1m33.299 but then red sectors were lighting up everywhere.

It didn’t take long though for it to be a Boost Mobile Ducati 1-2 with Josh Waters and Wayne Maxwell the first men in the 1m32s. Waters dropped in a 1m32.515 on his fifth lap then lowered the benchmark to 1m32.356 on his next lap.

Waters had been more than half-a-second quicker than Maxwell until just under ten-minutes remaining when the defending champ ramped his game up with a 1m32.395.

Josh Waters lowered the marker to 1m32.297 with seven-minutes left in the 30-minute session. With five minutes remaining it was still only Boost Mobile Ducati riders in the 1m32s. Cru Halliday was third quickest on 1m33.208, Troy Herfoss fourth on that 1m33.299 he set on his second lap out and Glenn Allerton fifth ahead of Bryan Staring, Mike Jones, Anthony West and Broc Pearson while Senna Agius rounded out the top ten on 1m34.117.

With four-minutes to run Anthony West then joined the 1m32 club, a 1m32.822 promoting him into P3. It has been a long time since Westy has been able to muster that sort of pace and indicates that they must have made some massive leaps forward with that machine.

There were no more real improvements in the final minutes of the session thus Josh Waters starts the weekend on top ahead of team-mate Wayne Maxwell and Anthony West third quickest and top Yamaha ahead of Cru Halliday.

Troy Herfoss fifth ahead of Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, championship leader Mike Jones eighth ahead of Broc Pearson while Senna Agius rounded out the top ten this morning.

The second 30-minute practice session for Superbike, which is the only support category to get two practice sessions, is slated to start at 1405 this afternoon. Then it will be a cool qualifying session early on Saturday morning, a 30-minute qualifying session scheduled to start at 0850. The opening 12-lap Australian Superbike race is expected to take place at 1140 on Saturday. Race Two is scheduled for 0950 Sunday morning before the final third bout just after the WorldSBK Superpole race, with ASBK Race Three expected to start at 1340. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Mike Jones goes into this penultimate round of the championship with a 29-point buffer over defending champ Wayne Maxwell.

Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m32.297 304 2 Wayne MAXWEL Ducati V4R +0.098 303 3 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.525 294 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.768 301 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +1.002 302 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.012 301 7 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +1.216 298 8 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.259 298 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.652 301 10 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR +1.667 298 11 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.020 299 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.134 291 13 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.169 297 14 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +2.320 299 15 Ted COLLINS Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.521 297 16 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +3.263 293 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.330 289 18 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R +3.593 290 19 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.849 284 20 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.712 296 21 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +6.108 290 22 Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.463 286 23 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki GSXR +6.978 285 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.316 281 25 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR +7.414 283 26 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +7.672 277 27 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.955 283

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 213 3 Bryan STARING 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 66 13 Broc PEARSON 65 14 Jed METCHER 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

Supersport

As for the Superbike category, there are also three Supersport races this weekend which could make or break the top contenders in the Michelin Supersport Championship. John Lytras brings a six-point lead over Ty Lynch in to this penultimate weekend for the series. With so many points still up for grabs though Scott Nicholson, Tom Bramich and Tom Drane are certainly not out of the chase.

Jack Passfield got out of the right side of the bed to set the pace early on and started reeling off 1m37s, getting quicker with each lap, putting in a five-lap stint early on with a best of 1m37.029. Halfway through the session that was the benchmark ahead of Tom Bramich on 1m37.717 and John Lytras on 1m37.887 while Ty Lynch was fourth on 1m38.098.

For the latter half of the 25-minute session many riders went out on fresher rubber. Lytras went up to P2 then with five minutes to run Scott Nicholson pushed Ty Lynch down to fifth.

Tom Bramich then pushed Lytras down to P3 and moved closer to the leading pace still being set by Passfield. Bramich was continually doing very well through the first sector, but then losing time to Passfield through the remaining sectors, however his 11th lap was still strong enough to top the time-sheets with the first 1m36s of the weekend, a 1m36.905.

That was good enough for Bramich to take morning honours ahead of Passfield, Lytras third, Nicholson fourth and Ty Lynch fifth when the chequered flag came out.

A 20-minute Supersport qualifying session is scheduled to start at 1335 and the next time they will be on track after that is at 1015 Saturday morning for their opening 10-lap bout of the weekend. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Supersport FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.905 265 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.124 258 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.485 254 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.519 263 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.020 256 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.003 267 7 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.038 262 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.072 257 9 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.573 258 10 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.862 252 11 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.015 264 12 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.385 257 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.029 254 14 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.164 259 15 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.044 254 16 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +5.709 262 17 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.149 252 18 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +8.327 252

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 151 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 145 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 115 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 109 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 106 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 100 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 9 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 59 10 John QUINN Yamaha 52 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 12 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha 47 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 47 15 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 16 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 17 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha 28 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 20 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 21 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 22 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 23 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 24 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 25 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Supersport 300

The Supersport 300 category was the first to take to the track this morning for a 20-minute FP1 session that saw 24 riders on track.

Championship leader Cam Dunker was the first rider to sneak under the 1m50s barrier this morning, a 1m49.905 giving Dunker top spot ahead of Cam Swain, who returns from international duties to join the domestic ranks once again. Sam Pezzetta was third ahead of Peter Nerlich and Hayden Nelson.

In the latter half of the session though Peter Nerlich went to the top of the time-sheets with a 1m49.488 ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Dunker and Taiyo Aksu moved up to claim fourth ahead of Cam Swain.

Supersport 300 competitors will be back on track at 1305 this afternoon for a 20-minute qualifying session ahead of their opening race of the weekend, an eight-lap contest that is scheduled to begin at 1705. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

Supersport 300 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m49.488 202 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.083 193 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.417 198 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.760 191 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.821 197 6 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.876 196 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.239 196 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.275 196 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.902 193 10 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.674 190 11 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.675 197 12 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.691 193 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.724 195 14 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +3.166 194 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.225 197 16 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja +4.100 191 17 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.463 192 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.709 188 19 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.168 195 20 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.369 194 21 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.555 190 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +5.702 193 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +6.097 191 24 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +6.664 190

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 233 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 204 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 197 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 168 5 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 153 7 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 131 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 129 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 118 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 103 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 60 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 55 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 53 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 18 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 19 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 20 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 21 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 22 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 23 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 32 25 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 26 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 27 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 28 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 21 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 30 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 6 31 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 32 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 33 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Friday November 18 0850 ASBK SS 300 FP1 20min 0915 ASBK SS FP1 25min 0945 ASBK SBK FP1 30min 1030 WorldSSP FP1 45 min 1130 WorldSBK FP1 45 min 1225 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1305 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 20 min 1335 ASBK SS Qualifying 20 min 1405 ASBK SBK FP2 30 min 1500 WorldSSP FP2 45 min 1600 WorldSBK FP2 45 min 1705 ASBK SS300 Race One 8 laps

Saturday November 19 0850 ASBK SBK Qualifying 30 min 0940 ASBK SS300 Race Two 8 laps 1015 ASBK SS Race One 10 laps 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps