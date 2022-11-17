ASBK Friday Morning Practice
2022 Round Six – Phillip Island
This weekend’s opening practice session for the Alpinestars Superbike category got underway beneath beautiful blue skies this morning at Phillip Island. Things are looking likely to change tomorrow though with 20-40 mm of rain forecast! Thankfully it is not expected to arrive until later in the day on Saturday, then on Sunday we are expecting windy conditions with showers.
Today though we are heading for a top around 23 degrees and almost perfect conditions, the calm before the storm so to speak… When the Superbikes hit the track for their opening 30-minute practice session the temperature was nudging past 16-degrees at 0945 this morning.
Penrite Honda Superbike debutante Senna Agius was one of the first riders out of the blocks while team-mate Troy Herfoss was hot to trot early on with a 1m33.299 but then red sectors were lighting up everywhere.
It didn’t take long though for it to be a Boost Mobile Ducati 1-2 with Josh Waters and Wayne Maxwell the first men in the 1m32s. Waters dropped in a 1m32.515 on his fifth lap then lowered the benchmark to 1m32.356 on his next lap.
Waters had been more than half-a-second quicker than Maxwell until just under ten-minutes remaining when the defending champ ramped his game up with a 1m32.395.
Josh Waters lowered the marker to 1m32.297 with seven-minutes left in the 30-minute session. With five minutes remaining it was still only Boost Mobile Ducati riders in the 1m32s. Cru Halliday was third quickest on 1m33.208, Troy Herfoss fourth on that 1m33.299 he set on his second lap out and Glenn Allerton fifth ahead of Bryan Staring, Mike Jones, Anthony West and Broc Pearson while Senna Agius rounded out the top ten on 1m34.117.
With four-minutes to run Anthony West then joined the 1m32 club, a 1m32.822 promoting him into P3. It has been a long time since Westy has been able to muster that sort of pace and indicates that they must have made some massive leaps forward with that machine.
There were no more real improvements in the final minutes of the session thus Josh Waters starts the weekend on top ahead of team-mate Wayne Maxwell and Anthony West third quickest and top Yamaha ahead of Cru Halliday.
Troy Herfoss fifth ahead of Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, championship leader Mike Jones eighth ahead of Broc Pearson while Senna Agius rounded out the top ten this morning.
The second 30-minute practice session for Superbike, which is the only support category to get two practice sessions, is slated to start at 1405 this afternoon. Then it will be a cool qualifying session early on Saturday morning, a 30-minute qualifying session scheduled to start at 0850. The opening 12-lap Australian Superbike race is expected to take place at 1140 on Saturday. Race Two is scheduled for 0950 Sunday morning before the final third bout just after the WorldSBK Superpole race, with ASBK Race Three expected to start at 1340. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.
Mike Jones goes into this penultimate round of the championship with a 29-point buffer over defending champ Wayne Maxwell.
Superbike FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|1m32.297
|304
|2
|Wayne MAXWEL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.098
|303
|3
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.525
|294
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.768
|301
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+1.002
|302
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+1.012
|301
|7
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|+1.216
|298
|8
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.259
|298
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+1.652
|301
|10
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|+1.667
|298
|11
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.020
|299
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.134
|291
|13
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.169
|297
|14
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+2.320
|299
|15
|Ted COLLINS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.521
|297
|16
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|+3.263
|293
|17
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.330
|289
|18
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+3.593
|290
|19
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.849
|284
|20
|Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.712
|296
|21
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|+6.108
|290
|22
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+6.463
|286
|23
|Trent BINAISSE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.978
|285
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|+7.316
|281
|25
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+7.414
|283
|26
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+7.672
|277
|27
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+7.955
|283
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|242
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|213
|3
|Bryan STARING
|189
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|170
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|161
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|160
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|156
|8
|Josh WATERS
|136
|9
|Anthony WEST
|117
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|111
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|76
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|66
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|65
|14
|Jed METCHER
|62
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|58
|17
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|18
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|19
|Beau BEATON
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|25
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|22
|22
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|23
|Paul LALLY
|20
|24
|Sloan FROST
|17
|25
|Benjamin LOWE
|11
|26
|Luke MACDONALD
|10
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|28
|Corey FORDE
|3
Supersport
As for the Superbike category, there are also three Supersport races this weekend which could make or break the top contenders in the Michelin Supersport Championship. John Lytras brings a six-point lead over Ty Lynch in to this penultimate weekend for the series. With so many points still up for grabs though Scott Nicholson, Tom Bramich and Tom Drane are certainly not out of the chase.
Jack Passfield got out of the right side of the bed to set the pace early on and started reeling off 1m37s, getting quicker with each lap, putting in a five-lap stint early on with a best of 1m37.029. Halfway through the session that was the benchmark ahead of Tom Bramich on 1m37.717 and John Lytras on 1m37.887 while Ty Lynch was fourth on 1m38.098.
For the latter half of the 25-minute session many riders went out on fresher rubber. Lytras went up to P2 then with five minutes to run Scott Nicholson pushed Ty Lynch down to fifth.
Tom Bramich then pushed Lytras down to P3 and moved closer to the leading pace still being set by Passfield. Bramich was continually doing very well through the first sector, but then losing time to Passfield through the remaining sectors, however his 11th lap was still strong enough to top the time-sheets with the first 1m36s of the weekend, a 1m36.905.
That was good enough for Bramich to take morning honours ahead of Passfield, Lytras third, Nicholson fourth and Ty Lynch fifth when the chequered flag came out.
A 20-minute Supersport qualifying session is scheduled to start at 1335 and the next time they will be on track after that is at 1015 Saturday morning for their opening 10-lap bout of the weekend. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.
Supersport FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m36.905
|265
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.124
|258
|3
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.485
|254
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.519
|263
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.020
|256
|6
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.003
|267
|7
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.038
|262
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.072
|257
|9
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.573
|258
|10
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.862
|252
|11
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.015
|264
|12
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.385
|257
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.029
|254
|14
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.164
|259
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.044
|254
|16
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+5.709
|262
|17
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.149
|252
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+8.327
|252
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|151
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|145
|3
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|115
|4
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|109
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|106
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|100
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|9
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|59
|10
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|52
|11
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|12
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|47
|15
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|16
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|18
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|28
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|24
|20
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|21
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|22
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|24
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
Supersport 300
The Supersport 300 category was the first to take to the track this morning for a 20-minute FP1 session that saw 24 riders on track.
Championship leader Cam Dunker was the first rider to sneak under the 1m50s barrier this morning, a 1m49.905 giving Dunker top spot ahead of Cam Swain, who returns from international duties to join the domestic ranks once again. Sam Pezzetta was third ahead of Peter Nerlich and Hayden Nelson.
In the latter half of the session though Peter Nerlich went to the top of the time-sheets with a 1m49.488 ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Dunker and Taiyo Aksu moved up to claim fourth ahead of Cam Swain.
Supersport 300 competitors will be back on track at 1305 this afternoon for a 20-minute qualifying session ahead of their opening race of the weekend, an eight-lap contest that is scheduled to begin at 1705. A full weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.
Supersport 300 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m49.488
|202
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.083
|193
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.417
|198
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.760
|191
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.821
|197
|6
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.876
|196
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.239
|196
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.275
|196
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.902
|193
|10
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.674
|190
|11
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.675
|197
|12
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.691
|193
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.724
|195
|14
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.166
|194
|15
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.225
|197
|16
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+4.100
|191
|17
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.463
|192
|18
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.709
|188
|19
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.168
|195
|20
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.369
|194
|21
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.555
|190
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.702
|193
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+6.097
|191
|24
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+6.664
|190
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|233
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|204
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|197
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|168
|5
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|153
|7
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|129
|10
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|118
|11
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|103
|12
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|13
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|60
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|55
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|16
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|18
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|21
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|22
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|23
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|24
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|32
|25
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|26
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|27
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|23
|28
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|21
|29
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|12
|30
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|6
|31
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|32
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|33
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Friday November 18
|0850
|ASBK SS 300 FP1
|20min
|0915
|ASBK SS FP1
|25min
|0945
|ASBK SBK FP1
|30min
|1030
|WorldSSP FP1
|45 min
|1130
|WorldSBK FP1
|45 min
|1225
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1305
|ASBK SS300 Qualifying
|20 min
|1335
|ASBK SS Qualifying
|20 min
|1405
|ASBK SBK FP2
|30 min
|1500
|WorldSSP FP2
|45 min
|1600
|WorldSBK FP2
|45 min
|1705
|ASBK SS300 Race One
|8 laps
|Saturday November 19
|0850
|ASBK SBK Qualifying
|30 min
|0940
|ASBK SS300 Race Two
|8 laps
|1015
|ASBK SS Race One
|10 laps
|1050
|WorldSBK FP3
|30 min
|1140
|ASBK SBK Race One
|12 laps
|1225
|WorldSSP Superpole
|20 min
|1310
|WorldSBK Superpole
|15 min
|1340
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1430
|WorldSSP Race One
|18 laps
|1515
|Safety Car Laps
|20 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race One
|22 laps
|1720
|ASBK SS Race Two
|10 laps
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps