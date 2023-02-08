KRT Unveil 2023 Factory Teams

Filmed in Barcelona, the KRT MXGP team – with riders, Romain Febvre and his 24-year-old Aussie team-mate Mitch Evans – joined forces with Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, plus other team personnel from the KRT WorldSBK squad, for the first combined photo and video shoot to feature new team clothing and season starting graphics for their Ninja ZX-10RR and KX450-SR machines.

A busy Winter test period for both teams is now over. KRT WorldSBK depart soon for race one in Australia while KRT MXGP fly in the opposite direction to Argentina.

Guim Roda – KRT WorldSBK Team Manager

“Racing is fun, enjoyable – a show – and we were happy to work together with the MXGP project to show this passion. The same passion we will attack 2023 with, the same motivation to enter each race to fight until the last lap for the victory. We worked hard to polish some details, improve our bike and the organisation of the team to try to win the title again. More important than that, we want to make the fans enjoy watching the races, and hopefully make sure a green bike stays on top. Johnny and Alex are ready to go with fully recharged batteries, so let’s see at the Australian round how strongly we have arrived in this new season.”

Antti Pyrhönen – KRT MXGP Team Manager

“We are looking forward to the 2023 season. Our goals are set high. The riders and team are working very hard and we are united to reach these targets. We have the most competitive bike in our KX450-SR, very professional staff and great partners – so let the season begin.”

Alex Lowes – KRT WorldSBK

“I love how the bike looks. I really like the 2023 design. Last year I had some quite good speed, strong qualifying performances and I could hang with the top three. As the race went on, when the grip dropped, I was struggling a little bit more. That is an area we have focused on. I am really looking forward to the year. I have had a good winter of training and I really can’t wait to get started. It may be a few years now that I have been in the Superbike World Championship but I am still excited like it is the first time; like I felt back in 2014. Now I am looking forward to getting to Australia and getting down to business.”

Jonathan Rea – KRT WorldSBK

“I am really excited about this new season. We had a really solid off season. I am also excited to go to Phillip Island and start the year in what seems to us like a more normal way. I feel that I have prepared really well away from the track, and during the winter tests we have improved, which is very motivating. It’s nice to have some new people around and that itself brings a different feel. I am eager to get going. We have made progress with the bike and are working hard to try to improve our feeling and results from last season. Hopefully we can challenge for race wins and fight for a world title.”

Romain Febvre – KRT MXGP

“My biggest hope is not to be injured; this is the main thing for me. I need to demonstrate enough intelligence to push when I need to push and maybe to settle back when I need to. This is my biggest thing to deal with. I feel that I have the speed and at the moment, fitness-wise, I am pretty good also. It is exciting to be racing again. I know the final results will be there, so let’s see how it goes in Argentina first, and then step-by-step I will see where we are and what I have to work on.”

Mitch Evans – KRT MXGP

“My hopes and ambitions for the 2023 season are to stay healthy and make it to all the rounds. I want to start to be a top contender and fight for wins week-in/week-out and finish the year top three in the championship. I want to start building towards being a title contender in the future.”

2023 KRT Launch Video