Daytona 200 King Of The Baggers
The King of the Baggers has taken to the track at the Daytona 200, with Tyler O’Hara taking the overall round win over the two races, while Jeremy McWilliams was second overall after taking victory in race two. O’Hara running 1-2 for 45-points, while McWilliams was fourth in Race 1, before the win in Race 2. Travis Wyman was the top Harley overall in third and carded 2-5 results .
Mission King Of The Baggers Race 1
The 2022 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship started its season with the Big Twins competing for the first time ever at Daytona International Speedway. And, on the first day of racing, the series also had another first: the Mission King Of The Baggers Challenge, which was a three-lap dash-for-cash with a $5000 prize going to the winner.
Mission Foods/S&S Cycle/Indian Challenger Team’s Tyler O’Hara made a classic Daytona last-lap move and drafted past both H-D Screamin’ Eagle Road Glide team-mates Travis and Kyle Wyman to win the Challenge.
Ironically, O’Hara made almost the same exact pass on the final lap of the eight-lap Mission King Of The Baggers race one, passing the same two riders, Travis and Kyle Wyman, who finished second and third, respectively.
Tyler O’Hara
“There were areas where I was stronger than them, and areas where they were stronger than me. Hats off to both these guys. They rode awesome. I have the utmost respect for both of them. They race hard and clean. Kyle’s (Wyman) bag opened up on the last lap. I was looking at his bag. Waiting if something was going to fly out of there and maybe slow him down a little bit. Just getting to be where I was in the race, honestly coming out of six on the last lap I did not know if I had enough to make it happen. These things punch such a big hole in the air, it’s like drafting a car. Then they pulled out and went side by side. I went into the bus stop and went in there super deep, and then got pretty close to Travis (Wyman). Kyle, the last lap he ripped through there. I was like, ‘Oh, boy. Here we go. I don’t think I’ve got this.’ Then, basically, thank God there was a huge headwind and crosswind. I had enough run to where I could just keep momentum. I pulled right off of Travis and just was able to lead the last lap. It was really everything I had to make it happen. This race in particular, I really didn’t know what to expect, just with kind of where we were at the test. I knew we had some work to do. We had to find something. We brought Jeremy McWilliams onto the team, and he’s just the most articulate and best partner, teammate you can have for developing this bike. So, we took some major steps. Even yesterday in the first practice, Kyle was ripping, and I was like, ‘Oh, boy. I’m three-and-a-half seconds back. I’ve got to figure something out,’ because I just wasn’t comfortable. I was out there riding around just going for it. I’ve got to thank my whole team. To be representing the Indian Motorcycle brand, America’s first motorcycle company, it’s just such a legendary, iconic brand. I want to thank Daytona for giving us this opportunity and MotoAmerica and everybody. It’s like a dream.”
Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|Total Tm
|1
|Tyler O’Hara
|IND
|–
|15:32.323
|2
|Travis Wyman
|H-D
|+0.200
|15:32.523
|3
|Kyle Wyman
|H-D
|+0.235
|15:32.558
|4
|Jeremy McWilliams
|IND
|+2.846
|15:35.169
|5
|Taylor Knapp
|H-D
|+3.009
|15:35.332
|6
|Shane Narbonne
|H-D
|+4.589
|15:36.912
|7
|Bobby Fong
|IND
|+31.383
|16:03.706
|8
|Andrew Lee
|H-D
|+47.857
|16:20.180
|9
|Frankie Garcia
|IND
|+48.057
|16:20.380
|10
|Patricia Fernandez
|IND
|+52.549
|16:24.872
|11
|Zack Nation
|H-D
|2:08.181
|17:40.504
|Not classified
|DNF
|Bryan Shields
|H-D
|DNF
|9:57.416
|DNF
|Hawk Mazzotta
|H-D
|DNF
|6:18.596
|DNF
|James Rispoli
|H-D
|DNF
|–
|DNF
|Danny Eslick
|H-D
|DNF
|–
|DNF
|Scott Beal
|IND
|DNF
|–
|DNF
|Eric Stahl
|H-D
|DNF
|–
|DNF
|Cory West
|IND
|DNF
|–
Mission King Of The Baggers Race 2
It seems that no matter what kind of motorcycle you race at Daytona International Speedway, strategy and timing are so important on the run to the chequered flag.
In Saturday’s Mission King Of The Baggers race two, Northern Ireland’s Jeremy McWilliams made a perfect pass, at the perfect time, to take the victory.
The Mission Foods/S&S Cycle Indian Challenger racer has competed on all kinds of motorcycles, and in road races all over the world (including Daytona nearly 20 years ago), and he put his experience and racecraft to good use when he rocketed past Roland Sands Design Indian rider Bobby Fong, who was in the lead on the final lap.
With the finish line in sight, McWilliams’ teammate Tyler O’Hara also drafted past Fong to take second place, relegating Fong to third. It was an all-Indian podium in the Harley-Davidson versus Indian Big Twin racing series.
Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|Diff
|Total Tm
|1
|Jeremy McWilliams
|IND
|–
|11:36.661
|2
|Tyler O’Hara
|IND
|+0.025
|11:36.686
|3
|Bobby Fong
|IND
|+0.160
|11:36.821
|4
|James Rispoli
|H-D
|+1.196
|11:37.857
|5
|Travis Wyman
|H-D
|+11.567
|11:48.228
|6
|Taylor Knapp
|H-D
|+13.571
|11:50.232
|7
|Hawk Mazzotta
|H-D
|+34.281
|12:10.942
|8
|Andrew Lee
|H-D
|+35.785
|12:12.446
|9
|Frankie Garcia
|IND
|+35.914
|12:12.575
|10
|Patricia Fernandez
|IND
|+38.356
|12:15.017
|11
|Bryan Shields
|H-D
|+1 Lap
|12:14.329
|Not classified (75% = 5 Laps)
|DNF
|Kyle Wyman
|H-D
|DNF
|6:18.225
|DNF
|Eric Stahl
|H-D
|DNF
|6:45.560
|DNF
|Cory West
|IND
|DNF
|7:24.365
|DNF
|Zack Nation
|H-D
|DNF
|4:22.542
|DNF
|Shane Narbonne
|H-D
|DNF
|5:28.782
|DNF
|Scott Beal
|IND
|DNF
|2:07.921
|DNF
|Danny Eslick
|H-D
|DNF
|–
Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Tyler O’Hara
|45
|2
|Jeremy McWilliams
|38
|3
|Travis Wyman
|31
|4
|Bobby Fong
|25
|5
|Taylor Knapp
|21
|6
|Kyle Wyman
|16
|7
|Andrew Lee
|16
|8
|Frankie Garcia
|14
|9
|James Rispoli
|13
|10
|Patricia Fernandez
|12
|11
|Shane Narbonne
|10
|12
|Hawk Mazzotta
|9
|13
|Zack Nation
|5