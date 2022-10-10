Hugh Anderson becomes a MotoGP Legend

Hugh Anderson is officially a MotoGP Legend, after a special ceremony in his home nation of New Zealand saw the four-time World Champion inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame.

MotoGP Race Director Mike Webb and pit-lane reporter Simon Crafar led proceedings for their compatriot at Hampton Downs Circuit, joined by over 100 NZ racers, friends, and members of the Hamilton Motorcycle Club to congratulate Anderson.

Hugh Anderson

“I’m incredibly grateful to Dorna for making me a MotoGP Legend. It is an honour for my career and World Championships to be recognised in the Hall of Fame, and I want to thank Dorna and Carmelo, and all my family, friends and supporters for this honour and their support over all these years. I’m also very thankful for this ceremony to have been organised in New Zealand, it has been a very special day.”

Anderson made his first GP appearances in the 500 cc and 350 cc classes in 1960, taking a podium in the 350 cc class, and after a 250 cc entry in 1961, he added the 125 cc and 50 cc classes to his CV in 1962, becoming a race winner in both.

For 1963 the New Zealander raced in the 125 cc and 50 cc World Championships, and he became the Champion in both in the same year. He went on to retain the 50 cc crown in 1964 to make it back-to-back titles and was third in the 125 cc title fight, once again showing serious speed. In 1965 he regained the 125 cc crown and was third in the 50 cc class.

Anderson retired in 1966 after taking an impressive 25 Grand Prix wins and four titles in just six years, and is now recognised as a MotoGP Legend.

Carmelo Ezpeleta – Dorna CEO

“It’s a great pleasure for us to be able to send this message. Unfortunately, we are not able to be together, but as you know it is a great honour for us to nominate you as a MotoGP Legend and see you become part of MotoGP’s Hall of Fame. I remember you racing in the Championship, because I am also old enough to remember that! It is a great pleasure for us, and I hope to see you soon, and to see you be with us as much as you can. Today we celebrate your achievements as we also bid farewell to another Legend, Phil Read, and we will always cherish those riders whose careers paved the way for our sport to become what it is.”

Anderson joins a long list of greats that have been made MotoGP Legends that includes Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington, Dani Pedrosa, Stefan Dörflinger, Jorge Martinez, Jorge Lorenzo, Max Biaggi, Luigi Taveri and the late, great Nicky Hayden.