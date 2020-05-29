KTM report positive market developments after the end of the shutdown in various world regions

Pierer Mobility Group, comprising of KTM, Husqvarna and more recently Gas Gas and other subsidiary companies, are reporting that their motorcycle sales have developed surprisingly strongly, especially in the US.

They are also reporting that their E-Bicycle division with the brands Husqvarna and R Raymon have benefited from the bicycle boom in Europe and recorded double-digit growth in sales in comparison to the previous year.

KTM has fully restarted the production at its Austrian sites and are ending COVID-19-related short-time work at the end of May 2020.

Due to the positive market developments in Europe and the US, KTM will increase capacities and will hire 70 new employees at the Austrian sites at the beginning of June 2020.

Therefore, the global number of employees increases to more than 4,000, which is higher than at the beginning of short-time work in March 2020.

In the Austrian apprenticeship year which begins in autumn, 45 new apprentices will start their training with KTM towards a total number of 170 apprentices in 13 different specialisations.