Model Years 2021

46 affected motorcycles

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The battery vent valve may be missing on some motorcycles, allowing water intrusion.

What are the hazards?

If the vent valve is not fitted, water could enter the battery and result in a short circuit, affecting the vehicle operation. A short circuit can increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider or others.

What should consumers do?

Affected consumers have been contacted by dealerships, advising them of the recall and asking them to contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle. Affected motorcycles that have not been sold will be inspected and repaired (if needed) before sale.

For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au