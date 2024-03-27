Motorcycle Recall Round Up

2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660/Trident 660 recall

Recall number – REC-005913

Campaign number – SB617

Original published date – 6 March 2024

Supplier details – PETER STEVENS IMPORTERS PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660

Year range – 2022

Affected units – 50

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the threaded cap fitted to the front suspension fork may strip and detach from the outer tube. This could cause the front suspension to become instable, and as a result, the rider may lose control of the motorcycle.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control could increase the risk of an accident resulting in serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Triumph in writing, Owners could also contact their nearest Triumph dealership to have the work carried out, free of charge.

2023-2024 Indian FTR-models recall

Recall number – REC-005919

Campaign number – I-24-04

Original published date – 20 March 2024

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5610

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au/

Indian Motorcycles MY23-24 FTR Models

Year range – 2022-2023

Affected units – 166

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, air present in the front brake system may cause a loss in hydraulic brake line pressure. This may result in loss of braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A loss of braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out, free of charge.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS/RR recall

Recall number – REC-005928

Campaign number – SB620

Original published date – 25 March 2024

Supplier details – PETER STEVENS IMPORTERS PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – [email protected]

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS & RR

Year range – 2021-2024

Affected units – 319

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the radiator fan may exceed its maximum operating temperature limit leading to a malfunction of the coolant fan motor. If the rider ignores the instrument warning light and continues to operate the motorcycle, coolant fluid may leak.

What are the hazards?

If coolant leaks, it may come in contact with the rider and/or the rear tyre causing loss of control and may pose an injury hazard.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised Triumph dealership to have the work carried out, free of charge.