Motorcycle Recall Round Up

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Recall number – REC-005944

Campaign number – DAL500A

Original published date – 22 April 2024

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.kawasaki.com.au

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-4R

Year range – 2023

Affected units – 200

All variants within this model

See the VIN list (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, spark plugs may have been damaged during assembly. This may lead to unstable idle, hesitation and possible engine stall whilst riding, resulting in a loss of motive power.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki dealer to have the spark plugs replaced, free of charge.

Honda Kids Fun Bike motorcycles

PRA number – 2024/20177

Published date – 21 May 2024

Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Honda Motorcycle dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 Jul 2022 – 27 Sep 2023

23MY Honda Kids Fun Bikes: CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F, CRF125FB

CRF50F – 23YM to 24YM

CRF110F – 22YM to 24YM

CRF125F – 23YM to 24YM

CRF125FB – 23YM to 24YM Big Wheel

See attached VIN list for complete list of affected bikes (link)

Reasons the product is recalled

The left-hand grip has an insufficient application of bonding adhesive and may become loose or fall off.

The hazards to consumers

There is a risk of serious injury if the grip handle falls off, as it may increase the risk of an accident.

What consumers should do

Consumers should stop using the bike immediately and contact their nearest authorised Honda motorcycle dealer to arrange for the motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge. For more information or to find your nearest Honda dealer, go to the Honda Motorcycles website: https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/owners/recalls#!/finddealer