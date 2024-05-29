Motorcycle Recall Round Up
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Recall number – REC-005944
Campaign number – DAL500A
Original published date – 22 April 2024
Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD
Contact name – Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.kawasaki.com.au
KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-4R
Year range – 2023
Affected units – 200
All variants within this model
See the VIN list (link).
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, spark plugs may have been damaged during assembly. This may lead to unstable idle, hesitation and possible engine stall whilst riding, resulting in a loss of motive power.
What are the hazards?
A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki dealer to have the spark plugs replaced, free of charge.
Honda Kids Fun Bike motorcycles
PRA number – 2024/20177
Published date – 21 May 2024
Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Honda Motorcycle dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 Jul 2022 – 27 Sep 2023
23MY Honda Kids Fun Bikes: CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F, CRF125FB
CRF50F – 23YM to 24YM
CRF110F – 22YM to 24YM
CRF125F – 23YM to 24YM
CRF125FB – 23YM to 24YM Big Wheel
See attached VIN list for complete list of affected bikes (link)
Reasons the product is recalled
The left-hand grip has an insufficient application of bonding adhesive and may become loose or fall off.
The hazards to consumers
There is a risk of serious injury if the grip handle falls off, as it may increase the risk of an accident.
What consumers should do
Consumers should stop using the bike immediately and contact their nearest authorised Honda motorcycle dealer to arrange for the motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge. For more information or to find your nearest Honda dealer, go to the Honda Motorcycles website: https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/owners/recalls#!/finddealer