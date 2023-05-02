2023 Kymco AK 550 Premium

The KYMCO AK 550 Premium scooter has arrived in Australia offering a host of technical updates and refinements, with the brand promising a safer, smoother, and more comfortable ride than ever before, with pricing landing at $14,490 + ORC

From the streamlined styling design, full LED lighting to the multi-textured seat, the AK 550 Premium is jam-packed with the latest technology, including an electronic throttle, cruise control, traction control, multistage heated grips, cornering ABS, the choice between two riding modes: Standard & Rain. There’s even a electronically adjustable windshield and upgraded daytime-running headlights.

The AK 550’s keyless start remains, but the starter button has now been replaced by a central ignition button on the Premium iteration – positioned in a new centre console – that also unlocks the electric steering lock. The console, with its ‘piano-like’ keys, operates the fuel cap, opens the seat, and provides mileage updates.

The central circular display houses the interactive and smartphone-activated Noodoe entertainment and navigation system. The instrumentation is now brighter and with a much higher definition.

The AK550’s 550 cc twin-cylinder engine complies with Euro 5 emission standards, with peak power rated at 51 hp (37.5 kW). Other notable features include a 14.5-litre fuel tank, capacious underseat storage, 785 mm seat height and a full-colour LED digital screen plus two USB ports.

There’s a choice between two new liveries – Gloss Black or Calm Blue.

The KYMCO AK 550 Premium is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $14,490 plus on-road-costs and is backed by KYMCO’s 3-year factory warranty program.

For more information, contact your local KYMCO scooter dealer.

KYMCO AK 550 Premium

550 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC

37.5 kW (50.9 hp) maximum power at 7,500 rpm

52 Nm maximum torque output at 6000 rpm

Linear power delivery via an electronic throttle

Dual power modes – Standard & Rain

Keyless ignition

Cruise control

Three-stage heated grips

Traction control system

Advanced Intelligent Braking System (AIBS)

Low seat height – 785mm

Noodoe System connectivity

RRP: $14,490 + ORC*

*KYMCO products are supported by a 3-year factory warranty program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if you have your vehicle serviced exclusively at an authorised KYMCO dealer and retain an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your local KYMCO dealer..