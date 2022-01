2022 Honda RC213V HRC MotoGP Prototype

Images 2snap

Honda’s 2022 MotoGP machine is said to be so significantly changed for 2022 that it is essentially ‘all-new’. We are only days away from the first official MotoGP Tests at Sepang, but this week the latest RC213V MotoGP prototype was in action at Jerez and our photographers 2snap were on hand to capture HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl in action on the machine for us.