Laverda 75 Sport

Laverda 75 Sport Giro

With Phil Aynsley

Francesco Laverda (grandson of the company’s founder), together with Luciano Zen, designed and constructed the first Laverda motorcycle prototype during 1947-49 (The original Laverda prototype).

After some changes to reduce costs the production model 75 went on sale in 1950.

For the first couple of years a pressed steel frame was employed but that was changed to a twin loop tubular item in 1953.

Likewise the girder front forks were replaced by telescopic units and twin rear shock absorbers were fitted. Early versions of the 6.5:1 compression push-rod motor made 3 hp at 5,200 rpm.

While the emphasis of the 75 was on economy (it could achieve 1.1 litres/100 km) it was very soon entered in the various Italian long distance road races of the time.

In the 1951 Milan-Taranto (over 1440 km) the 75 scored four top ten places in their class. The following year Laverda entered twenty 75s for a clean sweep of the top five places and had 16 bikes finish in the top 20.

Beginning in 1955 a 100 cc version was also available.

The red and white 75 seen here is a restored late ‘50s/early ‘60s model.

The next bike is the 1956 Sport Giro ridden by factory rider Genunzio Silvagni to win the 75 cc class in both the 1956 and 1957 Moto Giro races.

The 75 Sport Giro could also be used in short circuit racing with the lighting equipment removed.

In this specification power was upped to 12 hp instead of the 9 hp at 10,500 rpm used in long distance trim. Wet weight was 65 kg, for a top speed of 120 km/h.