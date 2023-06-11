2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Three – Thunder Valley

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship travelled more than a mile high for its third round of the summer with an annual visit to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and scenic Thunder Valley Motocross Park, just outside Denver.

Thunder Valley always provides an early test for the world’s fastest racers thanks to its elevation, but the end result on the track was more of the same from the Team Honda HRC siblings of Jett and Hunter Lawrence.

The Australian duo continued their dominant starts to the season, with each capturing their third victory to remain unbeaten in the overall classification. Jett’s perfect start to his rookie 450 Class campaign continued, while Hunter closed out the 250 Class in emphatic fashion.

450 Moto One

The opening moto once again saw the Honda of Jett Lawrence at the front of the field as the championship leader secured another holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb.

A hard-charing Webb was aggressive early and made the pass on Cianciarulo to move into second. Behind them, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger were both pushing to get into the mix and came together, which sent both riders to the ground and deep into the field.

Back up front, Lawrence moved out to a lead of more than four-seconds over Webb just five minutes into the moto, while Cianciarulo was forced to contend with Suzuki’s Derek Drake in a battle for third.

Lawrence’s lead grew to double digits at the halfway point of the moto and he never looked back. He went from go to whoa for the fourth time this season and extended his unbeaten moto streak to five by 31.6 seconds over Webb, with Cianciarulo following in a season-best third.

Plessinger rebounded from his early misfortune to finish fourth, while Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool finished fifth after starting in the rear of the field following a tip over in the first turn.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON 15 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM +31.609 3 Adam Cianciarulo KAW +32.632 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM +45.499 5 Ty Masterpool KAW +47.137 6 Garrett Marchbanks YAM +57.574 7 Dylan Ferrandis YAM +1m00.369 8 Grant Harlan YAM +1m01.400 9 Derek Drake SUZ +1m03.409 10 Fredrik Noren SUZ +1m18.659 11 Marshal Weltin SUZ +1m31.320 12 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS +1m31.642 13 Tyler Stepek KTM +1m37.277 14 Romain Pape GAS +1m41.477 15 Luca Marsalisi YAM +2m07.321 16 Kaeden Amerine KAW +2m14.623 17 Jerry Robin YAM +2m23.966 18 Bryce Hammond HON +2m36.758 19 Jeremy Hand HON 14 Laps 20 Max Miller KTM +01.084 21 Jose Butron GAS +02.344 22 Trevor Schmidt KTM +06.245 23 Kyle Chisholm SUZ +10.496 24 Jeremy Smith KAW +15.357 25 Dominique Thury YAM +25.242 26 Jeffrey Walker KTM +25.908 27 Mccoy Brough HON +29.534 28 Brandan Leith KAW +1m04.483 29 Bryton Carroll YAM +1m16.906 30 Zack Williams KTM +1m26.681 31 Josh Mosiman GAS +1m59.965 32 Jace Kessler HON +2m16.893 33 RJ Wageman YAM +2m24.046 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM 13 Laps 35 Terren O’dell KAW +21.882 36 Dawson Draycott KTM +47.011 37 Cody Groves GAS +47.011 38 Brandon Ray HON +2m26.846 39 Alex Ray YAM 2 Laps 40 Jacob Runkles GAS DNF

450 Moto Two

Light rain greeted riders to start the final moto but that didn’t prevent Jett Lawrence stormed to his fifth holeshot in six tries this season, ahead of Yamaha’s Grant Harlan, Cianciarulo, and Ferrandis. A lot of jockeying for position unfolded on the opening lap, but eventually Cianciarulo positioned himself in second with Ferrandis third, followed by the KTMs of Webb and Plessinger.

As everyone behind him engaged in battle, Lawrence jumped out to a lead of more than 2.5 seconds and easily controlled the race at the head of the pack. Cianciarulo continued to give chase from second while Webb made his way around Ferrandis for third. The battles didn’t end there as Plessinger clawed his way from fifth to second during the first 10 minutes, with Webb following through into third. Also garnering attention was Masterpool, who surprised his factory counterparts with a charge up to fourth.

At the halfway point of the moto Lawrence enjoyed a comfortable lead of eight-seconds over Plessinger, who had a firm hold on to the second spot. Webb ran third but was forced to fend off a hard-charging Masterpool, who soon took control of the position. Ferrandis then followed through into fourth.

It was smooth sailing for Lawrence out front, as he compiled his fifth wire-to-wire performance of the season and kept his undefeated record intact with a winning margin of 11.9 seconds over Plessinger. The battle for third came down to the final corners as Ferrandis made a late, last lap pass on Masterpool to steal the position.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON 15 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM +11.993 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM +13.359 4 Ty Masterpool KAW +14.359 5 Cooper Webb KTM +28.935 6 Adam Cianciarulo KAW +31.027 7 Grant Harlan YAM +41.174 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM +57.506 9 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS +1m01.835 10 Fredrik Noren SUZ +1m11.737 11 Marshal Weltin SUZ +1m33.577 12 Derek Drake SUZ +1m36.282 13 Romain Pape GAS +1m47.017 14 Kyle Chisholm SUZ +1m48.534 15 Max Miller KTM +1m59.871 16 Jeremy Hand HON +2m03.593 17 Jose Butron GAS +2m05.946 18 Luca Marsalisi YAM +2m14.439 19 Jerry Robin YAM +2m16.093 20 Brandon Ray HON +2m45.149 21 Kaeden Amerine KAW 14 Laps 22 Bryce Hammond HON +12.527 23 Jeremy Smith KAW +22.148 24 Jeffrey Walker KTM +36.695 25 Mccoy Brough HON +38.978 26 Brandan Leith KAW +56.793 27 Zack Williams KTM +1m06.517 28 Matthew Burkeen YAM +1m32.955 29 Dawson Draycott KTM +1m38.186 30 Trevor Schmidt KTM +1m48.994 31 RJ Wageman YAM +2m06.376 32 Dominique Thury YAM +2m13.939 33 Billy Ainsworth GAS +2m28.422 34 Josh Mosiman GAS 13 Laps 35 Terren O’dell KAW +1m44.497 36 Cody Groves GAS 11 Laps 37 Jace Kessler HON 9 Laps 38 Tyler Stepek KTM 8 Laps 39 Bryton Carroll YAM 4 Laps 40 Alex Ray YAM DNF

450 Round

Lawrence’s third 1-1 sweep to open his rookie campaign in the premier division has been further highlighted by the fact he’s led every single lap of competition. Jett’s also rewriting the history books with the single-most-impressive start to a 450 Class career in history.

Plessinger’s stellar second moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot overall (4-2), while Webb helped put a pair of KTMs on the podium in third (2-5).

Lawrence’s maximum point total after three rounds has seen him open up a 34-point lead in the championship standings over Ferrandis, who finished fifth overall (7-3). Webb remains third, 38 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“An awesome day here. I got an even better start in the second moto. I couldn’t really push as hard as I wanted to because the rain made it a bit greasy, so I focused on maintaining. It was a fun day. The Lawrence boys did it again.”

Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“I hate to have [the crash] happen in that first moto. Dylan [Ferrandis] and my lines came together and we hit. It was a racing incident. That one hurt though, he hit me pretty hard. Then we just came out and ripped that second moto. It was a good day. I didn’t keep it off the ground, but we still ended up on the podium.”

Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It was a struggle in the second moto, but we did the best we could and fought hard. I’m happy to be on the podium again, it’s great. It’s not easy to get up here, a lot has to happen, but it feels good when you are.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Aaron Plessinger 4 2 40 3 Cooper Webb 2 5 38 4 Adam Cianciarulo 3 6 35 5 Dylan Ferrandis 7 3 34 6 Ty Masterpool 5 4 34 7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 8 28 8 Grant Harlan 8 7 27 9 Fredrik Noren 10 10 22 10 Lorenzo Locurcio 12 9 21 11 Derek Drake 9 12 21 12 Marshal Weltin 11 11 20 13 Romain Pape 14 13 15 14 Luca Marsalisi 15 18 9 15 Tyler Stepek 13 38 8 16 Kyle Chisholm 23 14 7 17 Max Miller 20 15 7 18 Jeremy Hand 19 16 7 19 Jerry Robin 17 19 6 20 Kaeden Amerine 16 21 5 21 Jose Butron 21 17 4 22 Bryce Hammond 18 22 3 23 Brandon Ray 38 20 1 24 Jeremy Smith 24 23 0 25 Jeffrey Walker 26 24 0 26 Mccoy Brough 27 25 0 27 Trevor Schmidt 22 30 0 28 Brandan Leith 28 26 0 29 Zack Williams 30 27 0 30 Dominique Thury 25 32 0 31 Matthew Burkeen 34 28 0 32 RJ Wageman 33 31 0 33 Dawson Draycott 36 29 0 34 Josh Mosiman 31 34 0 35 Bryton Carroll 29 39 0 36 Jace Kessler 32 37 0 37 Terren O’dell 35 35 0 38 Cody Groves 37 36 0 39 Alex Ray 39 40 0 40 Billy Ainsworth 33 0 41 Jacob Runkles 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 150 2 Dylan Ferrandis 116 3 Cooper Webb 112 4 Aaron Plessinger 109 5 Adam Cianciarulo 98 6 Lorenzo Locurcio 67 7 Fredrik Noren 63 8 Ty Masterpool 62 9 Derek Drake 58 10 Grant Harlan 56 11 Jose Butron 49 12 Jerry Robin 49 13 Chase Sexton 44 14 Kyle Chisholm 41 15 Romain Pape 38 16 Ryan Surratt 33 17 Marshal Weltin 32 18 Garrett Marchbanks 28 19 Dante Oliveira 15 20 Luca Marsalisi 15 21 Kaeden Amerine 13 22 Tyler Stepek 11 23 Christopher Prebula 10 24 Brandon Ray 10 25 Jace Kessler 9 26 Max Miller 7 27 Jeremy Hand 7 28 RJ Wageman 5 29 Jacob Runkles 4 30 Chandler Baker 4 31 Bryce Hammond 3 32 Cody Groves 3 33 Scott Meshey 2 34 Jeffrey Walker 1 35 Bryton Carroll 1 36 Richard Taylor 1 37 Alex Ray 0 38 Tristan Lane 0 39 Ezra Lewis 0 40 Trevor Schmidt 0 41 Jeremy Smith 0 42 Josh Mosiman 0 43 Mccoy Brough 0 44 Dominique Thury 0 45 Gabe Gutierres 0 46 Brandan Leith 0 47 Matthew Burkeen 0 48 Cameron Horner 0 49 Maxwell Sanford 0 50 Zack Williams 0 51 Dawson Draycott 0 52 Ashton Oudman 0 53 Giacomo Redondi 0

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with a multi-rider incident that collected some of the class’ top competitors, including Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, Kawaskai’s Jo Shimoda, and KTM’s Tom Vialle. Hunter Lawrence was also impacted but managed to stay on two wheels.

Out front, Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan emerged with the holeshot ahead of his team-mates Justin Cooper and Levi Kitchen.

A brief tip over caused Deegan to lose the lead and drop a couple positions, but he remounted quickly in third behind new leader Cooper and Kitchen. Deegan then went back on the attack and passed Kitchen for second. Behind the leaders, Lawrence fought through the early adversity to position himself in sixth.

As the field settled in through the first 10 minutes of the moto the Star Yamaha contingent occupied the top four spots in the running order, with Lawrence pressuring from fifth. The Honda rider continued to push the pace and passed the Yamaha of Jordon Smith for fourth. He then set his sights on Kitchen in third.

As the halfway point of the moto approached, a three-rider battle for second took shape with Deegan, Kitchen, and Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence moved into podium position with a pass on Kitchen and was then all over the rear fender of Deegan. After a couple laps of patience Lawrence made an assertive move to take control of the runner-up spot. He faced a ten-second deficit to Cooper with 13 minutes left.

As Cooper and Lawrence strengthened their hold on the top two positions the attention shifted to an incredible rise through the field by Shimoda. The Kawasaki rider methodically worked his way forward after the crash off the start and was able to climb all the way into the top three in the closing minutes of the moto.

Cooper took his first moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Lawrence, who made an impressive late push to close the deficit, with Shimoda in a hard-fought third. Deegan settled for fourth, while Kitchen rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON +02.773 3 Jo Shimoda KAW +12.884 4 Haiden Deegan YAM +14.400 5 Levi Kitchen YAM +21.696 6 Jordon Smith YAM +34.023 7 Maximus Vohland KTM +37.348 8 RJ Hampshire HQV +39.045 9 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW +55.646 10 Jalek Swoll HQV +1m05.871 11 Chance Hymas HON +1m11.060 12 Caden Braswell GAS +1m32.711 13 Preston Kilroy YAM +1m41.739 14 Talon Hawkins HQV +1m54.090 15 Derek Kelley KTM +2m18.341 16 Hardy Munoz KAW 15 Laps 17 Dilan Schwartz SUZ +08.963 18 Chase Yentzer SUZ +09.593 19 Slade Smith KTM +56.385 20 Kai Aiello HQV +1m08.390 21 Joel Rizzi GAS +1m12.345 22 Hunter Cross KTM +1m34.947 23 Gavin Brough HON +1m36.444 24 Ethan Lane KTM +1m38.425 25 Tre Fierro KAW +1m46.377 26 Blaze Cremaldi KTM +1m53.200 27 Bryson Raymond KTM +1m54.960 28 Brantley Schnell HQV +2m17.470 29 Tom Vialle KTM 14 Laps 30 Marcus Phelps KTM +2m45.431 31 Bronson McClure YAM +2m51.845 32 Konnor Visger HON +2m54.097 33 Ashton Bloxom YAM +3m07.637 34 Nicholas Inman KTM +3m32.282 35 Colton Eigenmann YAM +3m41.709 36 Charles Tolleson GAS +4m43.589 37 Joshua Varize KTM 7 Laps 38 Guillem Farres YAM DNF 39 Jett Reynolds KAW DNF 40 Tyson Johnson GAS DNF

250 Moto Two

The second moto started cleanly with Cooper at the front of the field for the holeshot closely pursued by Kitchen and Lawrence. A swap for second occurred briefly between Lawrence and Kitchen, but the Yamaha rider fought back. A short while later Lawrence reclaimed the position and became the benefactor of a tip over by Cooper, who went down and gave up the lead. He remounted just outside the top 10.

With the lead in hand, Lawrence was able to inch away from Kitchen, while Smith slotted into third. As the moto reached the 10-minute mark a battle for third emerged between Smith and Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas, from which the rookie prevailed with the position.

Hunter Lawrence continued to strengthen his hold on the lead as the moto wore on, which left the battle for second to come down to Kitchen and Hymas. The Honda rider closed in briefly, but Kitchen responded to keep him at bay.

A drama free moto for Lawrence saw the Australian capture a third consecutive Moto Two win, 4.7-seconds ahead of Kitchen who kept Lawrence honest the whole race. Hymas recorded a career-best result in third. Cooper recovered from his first-lap crash to finish fourth.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON 15 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen YAM +04.736 3 Chance Hymas HON +11.242 4 Justin Cooper YAM +25.942 5 Maximus Vohland KTM +27.423 6 Jordon Smith YAM +29.156 7 RJ Hampshire HQV +29.555 8 Jo Shimoda KAW +30.119 9 Haiden Deegan YAM +30.923 10 Jalek Swoll HQV +42.767 11 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW +57.478 12 Caden Braswell GAS +1m09.431 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ +1m48.289 14 Talon Hawkins HQV +1m52.338 15 Derek Kelley KTM +2m02.873 16 Slade Smith KTM 14 Laps 17 Chase Yentzer SUZ +02.205 18 Joel Rizzi GAS +13.304 19 Marcus Phelps KTM +15.076 20 Kai Aiello HQV +33.517 21 Gavin Brough HON +34.472 22 Ethan Lane KTM +37.985 23 Preston Kilroy YAM +1m16.133 24 Blaze Cremaldi KTM +1m36.648 25 Carter Dubach YAM +1m42.046 26 Colton Eigenmann YAM +1m47.046 27 Tre Fierro KAW +1m59.082 28 Brantley Schnell HQV +2m01.715 29 Konnor Visger HON +2m03.662 30 Charles Tolleson GAS +2m04.976 31 Ashton Bloxom YAM +2m44.776 32 Nicholas Inman KTM 13 Laps 33 Hunter Cross KTM +03.012 34 Bronson McClure YAM +09.084 35 Ethan Day KAW +23.079 36 Jordan Jarvis YAM +34.759 37 Tyler Evans YAM +1m11.376 38 Bryson Raymond KTM +1m19.786 39 Hardy Munoz KAW DNF 40 Tom Vialle KTM DNS

250 Round

Season-best 2-1 moto finishes landed Hunter Lawrence atop the overall podium once again for his third straight round win to open the season and the fourth victory of his career.

Cooper’s resiliency in the final moto was enough to give him the runner-up spot (1-4). One year removed from his podium debut at this event, Kitchen landed on the overall podium for the second time in his career in third (5-2).

Hunter Lawrence extended his lead in the championship standings to 16-points and is now chased by Cooper, who moved into second place. Deegan dropped to third, 27 points from the lead.

Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“I didn’t want to run [Cooper] over [after the crash], so I tried to go around him. After that I just rode my own race. Definitely made life a lot easier getting a good start. I’m stoked.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It was a great day. I rode really good all day and I’m happy with the bike. I bent my levers a bit [in the crash] and couldn’t use my front brake for a couple laps. After a few laps I got my controls back and started finding my flow again and made a push to the front. I did what I could. I gave it all I had.”

Levi Kitchen – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“In that first moto I feel like I left a little on the table. I didn’t ride my greatest. In the second [moto] I tried to get another good start and lock in with [Cooper] and Hunter [Lawrence]. I got into some lappers and lost a lot of time, then my buddy Chance [Hymas] was keeping me honest. That was a fun race. I’m really stoked on how the day went.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 2 1 47 2 Justin Cooper 1 4 43 3 Levi Kitchen 5 2 38 4 Jo Shimoda 3 8 33 5 Chance Hymas 11 3 30 6 Maximus Vohland 7 5 30 7 Jordon Smith 6 6 30 8 Haiden Deegan 4 9 30 9 RJ Hampshire 8 7 27 10 Jalek Swoll 10 10 22 11 Ryder DiFrancesco 9 11 22 12 Caden Braswell 12 12 18 13 Talon Hawkins 14 14 14 14 Dilan Schwartz 17 13 12 15 Derek Kelley 15 15 12 16 Preston Kilroy 13 23 8 17 Slade Smith 19 16 7 18 Chase Yentzer 18 17 7 19 Hardy Munoz 16 39 5 20 Joel Rizzi 21 18 3 21 Marcus Phelps 30 19 2 22 Kai Aiello 20 20 2 23 Gavin Brough 23 21 0 24 Ethan Lane 24 22 0 25 Blaze Cremaldi 26 24 0 26 Tre Fierro 25 27 0 27 Hunter Cross 22 33 0 28 Brantley Schnell 28 28 0 29 Colton Eigenmann 35 26 0 30 Konnor Visger 32 29 0 31 Ashton Bloxom 33 31 0 32 Bronson McClure 31 34 0 33 Bryson Raymond 27 38 0 34 Charles Tolleson 36 30 0 35 Nicholas Inman 34 32 0 36 Tom Vialle 29 40 0 37 Carter Dubach 25 0 38 Ethan Day 35 0 39 Jordan Jarvis 36 0 40 Joshua Varize 37 0 41 Tyler Evans 37 0 42 Guillem Farres 38 0 43 Jett Reynolds 39 0 44 Tyson Johnson 40 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 137 2 Justin Cooper 121 3 Haiden Deegan 110 4 Jo Shimoda 95 5 RJ Hampshire 94 6 Levi Kitchen 88 7 Maximus Vohland 83 8 Tom Vialle 68 9 Chance Hymas 63 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 63 11 Jordon Smith 58 12 Guillem Farres 57 13 Jalek Swoll 45 14 Carson Mumford 41 15 Caden Braswell 29 16 Talon Hawkins 25 17 Dilan Schwartz 21 18 Michael Mosiman 20 19 Jett Reynolds 18 20 Jeremy Martin 15 21 Garrett Marchbanks 15 22 Derek Kelley 14 23 Preston Kilroy 8 24 Ty Masterpool 7 25 Slade Smith 7 26 Chase Yentzer 7 27 Hardy Munoz 6 28 Joshua Varize 4 29 Joel Rizzi 3 30 Marcus Phelps 2 31 Kai Aiello 2 32 Gavin Brough 0 33 Ethan Lane 0 34 Hunter Cross 0 35 Tyson Johnson 0 36 Austin Black 0 37 Blaze Cremaldi 0 38 Brad West 0 39 Tre Fierro 0 40 Carter Dubach 0 41 Colton Eigenmann 0 42 Chandler Baker 0 43 Bryson Raymond 0 44 Brantley Schnell 0 45 Max Miller 0 46 James Harrington 0 47 Konnor Visger 0 48 Charles Tolleson 0 49 Tyler Stepek 0 50 Ashton Bloxom 0 51 Bronson McClure 0 52 Nicholas Inman 0 53 Jason Fichera 0

