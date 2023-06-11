2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Three – Thunder Valley
The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship travelled more than a mile high for its third round of the summer with an annual visit to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and scenic Thunder Valley Motocross Park, just outside Denver.
Thunder Valley always provides an early test for the world’s fastest racers thanks to its elevation, but the end result on the track was more of the same from the Team Honda HRC siblings of Jett and Hunter Lawrence.
The Australian duo continued their dominant starts to the season, with each capturing their third victory to remain unbeaten in the overall classification. Jett’s perfect start to his rookie 450 Class campaign continued, while Hunter closed out the 250 Class in emphatic fashion.
450 Moto One
The opening moto once again saw the Honda of Jett Lawrence at the front of the field as the championship leader secured another holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb.
A hard-charing Webb was aggressive early and made the pass on Cianciarulo to move into second. Behind them, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger were both pushing to get into the mix and came together, which sent both riders to the ground and deep into the field.
Back up front, Lawrence moved out to a lead of more than four-seconds over Webb just five minutes into the moto, while Cianciarulo was forced to contend with Suzuki’s Derek Drake in a battle for third.
Lawrence’s lead grew to double digits at the halfway point of the moto and he never looked back. He went from go to whoa for the fourth time this season and extended his unbeaten moto streak to five by 31.6 seconds over Webb, with Cianciarulo following in a season-best third.
Plessinger rebounded from his early misfortune to finish fourth, while Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool finished fifth after starting in the rear of the field following a tip over in the first turn.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|15 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+31.609
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|+32.632
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+45.499
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW
|+47.137
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM
|+57.574
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|+1m00.369
|8
|Grant Harlan
|YAM
|+1m01.400
|9
|Derek Drake
|SUZ
|+1m03.409
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ
|+1m18.659
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ
|+1m31.320
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS
|+1m31.642
|13
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM
|+1m37.277
|14
|Romain Pape
|GAS
|+1m41.477
|15
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM
|+2m07.321
|16
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW
|+2m14.623
|17
|Jerry Robin
|YAM
|+2m23.966
|18
|Bryce Hammond
|HON
|+2m36.758
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|HON
|14 Laps
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM
|+01.084
|21
|Jose Butron
|GAS
|+02.344
|22
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM
|+06.245
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ
|+10.496
|24
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|+15.357
|25
|Dominique Thury
|YAM
|+25.242
|26
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM
|+25.908
|27
|Mccoy Brough
|HON
|+29.534
|28
|Brandan Leith
|KAW
|+1m04.483
|29
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM
|+1m16.906
|30
|Zack Williams
|KTM
|+1m26.681
|31
|Josh Mosiman
|GAS
|+1m59.965
|32
|Jace Kessler
|HON
|+2m16.893
|33
|RJ Wageman
|YAM
|+2m24.046
|34
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM
|13 Laps
|35
|Terren O’dell
|KAW
|+21.882
|36
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM
|+47.011
|37
|Cody Groves
|GAS
|+47.011
|38
|Brandon Ray
|HON
|+2m26.846
|39
|Alex Ray
|YAM
|2 Laps
|40
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS
|DNF
450 Moto Two
Light rain greeted riders to start the final moto but that didn’t prevent Jett Lawrence stormed to his fifth holeshot in six tries this season, ahead of Yamaha’s Grant Harlan, Cianciarulo, and Ferrandis. A lot of jockeying for position unfolded on the opening lap, but eventually Cianciarulo positioned himself in second with Ferrandis third, followed by the KTMs of Webb and Plessinger.
As everyone behind him engaged in battle, Lawrence jumped out to a lead of more than 2.5 seconds and easily controlled the race at the head of the pack. Cianciarulo continued to give chase from second while Webb made his way around Ferrandis for third. The battles didn’t end there as Plessinger clawed his way from fifth to second during the first 10 minutes, with Webb following through into third. Also garnering attention was Masterpool, who surprised his factory counterparts with a charge up to fourth.
At the halfway point of the moto Lawrence enjoyed a comfortable lead of eight-seconds over Plessinger, who had a firm hold on to the second spot. Webb ran third but was forced to fend off a hard-charging Masterpool, who soon took control of the position. Ferrandis then followed through into fourth.
It was smooth sailing for Lawrence out front, as he compiled his fifth wire-to-wire performance of the season and kept his undefeated record intact with a winning margin of 11.9 seconds over Plessinger. The battle for third came down to the final corners as Ferrandis made a late, last lap pass on Masterpool to steal the position.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|15 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+11.993
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|+13.359
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW
|+14.359
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+28.935
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|+31.027
|7
|Grant Harlan
|YAM
|+41.174
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM
|+57.506
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS
|+1m01.835
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ
|+1m11.737
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ
|+1m33.577
|12
|Derek Drake
|SUZ
|+1m36.282
|13
|Romain Pape
|GAS
|+1m47.017
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ
|+1m48.534
|15
|Max Miller
|KTM
|+1m59.871
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|HON
|+2m03.593
|17
|Jose Butron
|GAS
|+2m05.946
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM
|+2m14.439
|19
|Jerry Robin
|YAM
|+2m16.093
|20
|Brandon Ray
|HON
|+2m45.149
|21
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW
|14 Laps
|22
|Bryce Hammond
|HON
|+12.527
|23
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|+22.148
|24
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM
|+36.695
|25
|Mccoy Brough
|HON
|+38.978
|26
|Brandan Leith
|KAW
|+56.793
|27
|Zack Williams
|KTM
|+1m06.517
|28
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM
|+1m32.955
|29
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM
|+1m38.186
|30
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM
|+1m48.994
|31
|RJ Wageman
|YAM
|+2m06.376
|32
|Dominique Thury
|YAM
|+2m13.939
|33
|Billy Ainsworth
|GAS
|+2m28.422
|34
|Josh Mosiman
|GAS
|13 Laps
|35
|Terren O’dell
|KAW
|+1m44.497
|36
|Cody Groves
|GAS
|11 Laps
|37
|Jace Kessler
|HON
|9 Laps
|38
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM
|8 Laps
|39
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM
|4 Laps
|40
|Alex Ray
|YAM
|DNF
450 Round
Lawrence’s third 1-1 sweep to open his rookie campaign in the premier division has been further highlighted by the fact he’s led every single lap of competition. Jett’s also rewriting the history books with the single-most-impressive start to a 450 Class career in history.
Plessinger’s stellar second moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot overall (4-2), while Webb helped put a pair of KTMs on the podium in third (2-5).
Lawrence’s maximum point total after three rounds has seen him open up a 34-point lead in the championship standings over Ferrandis, who finished fifth overall (7-3). Webb remains third, 38 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“An awesome day here. I got an even better start in the second moto. I couldn’t really push as hard as I wanted to because the rain made it a bit greasy, so I focused on maintaining. It was a fun day. The Lawrence boys did it again.”
Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“I hate to have [the crash] happen in that first moto. Dylan [Ferrandis] and my lines came together and we hit. It was a racing incident. That one hurt though, he hit me pretty hard. Then we just came out and ripped that second moto. It was a good day. I didn’t keep it off the ground, but we still ended up on the podium.”
Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“It was a struggle in the second moto, but we did the best we could and fought hard. I’m happy to be on the podium again, it’s great. It’s not easy to get up here, a lot has to happen, but it feels good when you are.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|4
|2
|40
|3
|Cooper Webb
|2
|5
|38
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|6
|35
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|3
|34
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|5
|4
|34
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Grant Harlan
|8
|7
|27
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|10
|10
|22
|10
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Derek Drake
|9
|12
|21
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|11
|11
|20
|13
|Romain Pape
|14
|13
|15
|14
|Luca Marsalisi
|15
|18
|9
|15
|Tyler Stepek
|13
|38
|8
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|23
|14
|7
|17
|Max Miller
|20
|15
|7
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|19
|16
|7
|19
|Jerry Robin
|17
|19
|6
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|16
|21
|5
|21
|Jose Butron
|21
|17
|4
|22
|Bryce Hammond
|18
|22
|3
|23
|Brandon Ray
|38
|20
|1
|24
|Jeremy Smith
|24
|23
|0
|25
|Jeffrey Walker
|26
|24
|0
|26
|Mccoy Brough
|27
|25
|0
|27
|Trevor Schmidt
|22
|30
|0
|28
|Brandan Leith
|28
|26
|0
|29
|Zack Williams
|30
|27
|0
|30
|Dominique Thury
|25
|32
|0
|31
|Matthew Burkeen
|34
|28
|0
|32
|RJ Wageman
|33
|31
|0
|33
|Dawson Draycott
|36
|29
|0
|34
|Josh Mosiman
|31
|34
|0
|35
|Bryton Carroll
|29
|39
|0
|36
|Jace Kessler
|32
|37
|0
|37
|Terren O’dell
|35
|35
|0
|38
|Cody Groves
|37
|36
|0
|39
|Alex Ray
|39
|40
|0
|40
|Billy Ainsworth
|33
|0
|41
|Jacob Runkles
|40
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|150
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|116
|3
|Cooper Webb
|112
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|109
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|98
|6
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|67
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|63
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|62
|9
|Derek Drake
|58
|10
|Grant Harlan
|56
|11
|Jose Butron
|49
|12
|Jerry Robin
|49
|13
|Chase Sexton
|44
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|15
|Romain Pape
|38
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|18
|Garrett Marchbanks
|28
|19
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|15
|21
|Kaeden Amerine
|13
|22
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|23
|Christopher Prebula
|10
|24
|Brandon Ray
|10
|25
|Jace Kessler
|9
|26
|Max Miller
|7
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|28
|RJ Wageman
|5
|29
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|30
|Chandler Baker
|4
|31
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|32
|Cody Groves
|3
|33
|Scott Meshey
|2
|34
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|35
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|36
|Richard Taylor
|1
|37
|Alex Ray
|0
|38
|Tristan Lane
|0
|39
|Ezra Lewis
|0
|40
|Trevor Schmidt
|0
|41
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|42
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|43
|Mccoy Brough
|0
|44
|Dominique Thury
|0
|45
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|46
|Brandan Leith
|0
|47
|Matthew Burkeen
|0
|48
|Cameron Horner
|0
|49
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|50
|Zack Williams
|0
|51
|Dawson Draycott
|0
|52
|Ashton Oudman
|0
|53
|Giacomo Redondi
|0
250 Moto One
The first moto of the afternoon got underway with a multi-rider incident that collected some of the class’ top competitors, including Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, Kawaskai’s Jo Shimoda, and KTM’s Tom Vialle. Hunter Lawrence was also impacted but managed to stay on two wheels.
Out front, Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan emerged with the holeshot ahead of his team-mates Justin Cooper and Levi Kitchen.
A brief tip over caused Deegan to lose the lead and drop a couple positions, but he remounted quickly in third behind new leader Cooper and Kitchen. Deegan then went back on the attack and passed Kitchen for second. Behind the leaders, Lawrence fought through the early adversity to position himself in sixth.
As the field settled in through the first 10 minutes of the moto the Star Yamaha contingent occupied the top four spots in the running order, with Lawrence pressuring from fifth. The Honda rider continued to push the pace and passed the Yamaha of Jordon Smith for fourth. He then set his sights on Kitchen in third.
As the halfway point of the moto approached, a three-rider battle for second took shape with Deegan, Kitchen, and Lawrence.
Hunter Lawrence moved into podium position with a pass on Kitchen and was then all over the rear fender of Deegan. After a couple laps of patience Lawrence made an assertive move to take control of the runner-up spot. He faced a ten-second deficit to Cooper with 13 minutes left.
As Cooper and Lawrence strengthened their hold on the top two positions the attention shifted to an incredible rise through the field by Shimoda. The Kawasaki rider methodically worked his way forward after the crash off the start and was able to climb all the way into the top three in the closing minutes of the moto.
Cooper took his first moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Lawrence, who made an impressive late push to close the deficit, with Shimoda in a hard-fought third. Deegan settled for fourth, while Kitchen rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|16 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|+02.773
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW
|+12.884
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM
|+14.400
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM
|+21.696
|6
|Jordon Smith
|YAM
|+34.023
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM
|+37.348
|8
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+39.045
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW
|+55.646
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|+1m05.871
|11
|Chance Hymas
|HON
|+1m11.060
|12
|Caden Braswell
|GAS
|+1m32.711
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM
|+1m41.739
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV
|+1m54.090
|15
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+2m18.341
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW
|15 Laps
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ
|+08.963
|18
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ
|+09.593
|19
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|+56.385
|20
|Kai Aiello
|HQV
|+1m08.390
|21
|Joel Rizzi
|GAS
|+1m12.345
|22
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|+1m34.947
|23
|Gavin Brough
|HON
|+1m36.444
|24
|Ethan Lane
|KTM
|+1m38.425
|25
|Tre Fierro
|KAW
|+1m46.377
|26
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM
|+1m53.200
|27
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM
|+1m54.960
|28
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV
|+2m17.470
|29
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|14 Laps
|30
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+2m45.431
|31
|Bronson McClure
|YAM
|+2m51.845
|32
|Konnor Visger
|HON
|+2m54.097
|33
|Ashton Bloxom
|YAM
|+3m07.637
|34
|Nicholas Inman
|KTM
|+3m32.282
|35
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM
|+3m41.709
|36
|Charles Tolleson
|GAS
|+4m43.589
|37
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|7 Laps
|38
|Guillem Farres
|YAM
|DNF
|39
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW
|DNF
|40
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS
|DNF
250 Moto Two
The second moto started cleanly with Cooper at the front of the field for the holeshot closely pursued by Kitchen and Lawrence. A swap for second occurred briefly between Lawrence and Kitchen, but the Yamaha rider fought back. A short while later Lawrence reclaimed the position and became the benefactor of a tip over by Cooper, who went down and gave up the lead. He remounted just outside the top 10.
With the lead in hand, Lawrence was able to inch away from Kitchen, while Smith slotted into third. As the moto reached the 10-minute mark a battle for third emerged between Smith and Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas, from which the rookie prevailed with the position.
Hunter Lawrence continued to strengthen his hold on the lead as the moto wore on, which left the battle for second to come down to Kitchen and Hymas. The Honda rider closed in briefly, but Kitchen responded to keep him at bay.
A drama free moto for Lawrence saw the Australian capture a third consecutive Moto Two win, 4.7-seconds ahead of Kitchen who kept Lawrence honest the whole race. Hymas recorded a career-best result in third. Cooper recovered from his first-lap crash to finish fourth.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|15 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM
|+04.736
|3
|Chance Hymas
|HON
|+11.242
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|+25.942
|5
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM
|+27.423
|6
|Jordon Smith
|YAM
|+29.156
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+29.555
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW
|+30.119
|9
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM
|+30.923
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|+42.767
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW
|+57.478
|12
|Caden Braswell
|GAS
|+1m09.431
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ
|+1m48.289
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV
|+1m52.338
|15
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+2m02.873
|16
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|14 Laps
|17
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ
|+02.205
|18
|Joel Rizzi
|GAS
|+13.304
|19
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+15.076
|20
|Kai Aiello
|HQV
|+33.517
|21
|Gavin Brough
|HON
|+34.472
|22
|Ethan Lane
|KTM
|+37.985
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM
|+1m16.133
|24
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM
|+1m36.648
|25
|Carter Dubach
|YAM
|+1m42.046
|26
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM
|+1m47.046
|27
|Tre Fierro
|KAW
|+1m59.082
|28
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV
|+2m01.715
|29
|Konnor Visger
|HON
|+2m03.662
|30
|Charles Tolleson
|GAS
|+2m04.976
|31
|Ashton Bloxom
|YAM
|+2m44.776
|32
|Nicholas Inman
|KTM
|13 Laps
|33
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|+03.012
|34
|Bronson McClure
|YAM
|+09.084
|35
|Ethan Day
|KAW
|+23.079
|36
|Jordan Jarvis
|YAM
|+34.759
|37
|Tyler Evans
|YAM
|+1m11.376
|38
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM
|+1m19.786
|39
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW
|DNF
|40
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|DNS
250 Round
Season-best 2-1 moto finishes landed Hunter Lawrence atop the overall podium once again for his third straight round win to open the season and the fourth victory of his career.
Cooper’s resiliency in the final moto was enough to give him the runner-up spot (1-4). One year removed from his podium debut at this event, Kitchen landed on the overall podium for the second time in his career in third (5-2).
Hunter Lawrence extended his lead in the championship standings to 16-points and is now chased by Cooper, who moved into second place. Deegan dropped to third, 27 points from the lead.
Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“I didn’t want to run [Cooper] over [after the crash], so I tried to go around him. After that I just rode my own race. Definitely made life a lot easier getting a good start. I’m stoked.”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a great day. I rode really good all day and I’m happy with the bike. I bent my levers a bit [in the crash] and couldn’t use my front brake for a couple laps. After a few laps I got my controls back and started finding my flow again and made a push to the front. I did what I could. I gave it all I had.”
Levi Kitchen – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“In that first moto I feel like I left a little on the table. I didn’t ride my greatest. In the second [moto] I tried to get another good start and lock in with [Cooper] and Hunter [Lawrence]. I got into some lappers and lost a lot of time, then my buddy Chance [Hymas] was keeping me honest. That was a fun race. I’m really stoked on how the day went.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|1
|47
|2
|Justin Cooper
|1
|4
|43
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|5
|2
|38
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|3
|8
|33
|5
|Chance Hymas
|11
|3
|30
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|7
|5
|30
|7
|Jordon Smith
|6
|6
|30
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|4
|9
|30
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|8
|7
|27
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|10
|10
|22
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Caden Braswell
|12
|12
|18
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|13
|12
|15
|Derek Kelley
|15
|15
|12
|16
|Preston Kilroy
|13
|23
|8
|17
|Slade Smith
|19
|16
|7
|18
|Chase Yentzer
|18
|17
|7
|19
|Hardy Munoz
|16
|39
|5
|20
|Joel Rizzi
|21
|18
|3
|21
|Marcus Phelps
|30
|19
|2
|22
|Kai Aiello
|20
|20
|2
|23
|Gavin Brough
|23
|21
|0
|24
|Ethan Lane
|24
|22
|0
|25
|Blaze Cremaldi
|26
|24
|0
|26
|Tre Fierro
|25
|27
|0
|27
|Hunter Cross
|22
|33
|0
|28
|Brantley Schnell
|28
|28
|0
|29
|Colton Eigenmann
|35
|26
|0
|30
|Konnor Visger
|32
|29
|0
|31
|Ashton Bloxom
|33
|31
|0
|32
|Bronson McClure
|31
|34
|0
|33
|Bryson Raymond
|27
|38
|0
|34
|Charles Tolleson
|36
|30
|0
|35
|Nicholas Inman
|34
|32
|0
|36
|Tom Vialle
|29
|40
|0
|37
|Carter Dubach
|25
|0
|38
|Ethan Day
|35
|0
|39
|Jordan Jarvis
|36
|0
|40
|Joshua Varize
|37
|0
|41
|Tyler Evans
|37
|0
|42
|Guillem Farres
|38
|0
|43
|Jett Reynolds
|39
|0
|44
|Tyson Johnson
|40
|0
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|137
|2
|Justin Cooper
|121
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|110
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|95
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|94
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|88
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|83
|8
|Tom Vialle
|68
|9
|Chance Hymas
|63
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|63
|11
|Jordon Smith
|58
|12
|Guillem Farres
|57
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|45
|14
|Carson Mumford
|41
|15
|Caden Braswell
|29
|16
|Talon Hawkins
|25
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|21
|18
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|19
|Jett Reynolds
|18
|20
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|21
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|22
|Derek Kelley
|14
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|8
|24
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|25
|Slade Smith
|7
|26
|Chase Yentzer
|7
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|6
|28
|Joshua Varize
|4
|29
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|30
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|31
|Kai Aiello
|2
|32
|Gavin Brough
|0
|33
|Ethan Lane
|0
|34
|Hunter Cross
|0
|35
|Tyson Johnson
|0
|36
|Austin Black
|0
|37
|Blaze Cremaldi
|0
|38
|Brad West
|0
|39
|Tre Fierro
|0
|40
|Carter Dubach
|0
|41
|Colton Eigenmann
|0
|42
|Chandler Baker
|0
|43
|Bryson Raymond
|0
|44
|Brantley Schnell
|0
|45
|Max Miller
|0
|46
|James Harrington
|0
|47
|Konnor Visger
|0
|48
|Charles Tolleson
|0
|49
|Tyler Stepek
|0
|50
|Ashton Bloxom
|0
|51
|Bronson McClure
|0
|52
|Nicholas Inman
|0
|53
|Jason Fichera
|0
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23