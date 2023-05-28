2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round One – Fox Raceway National, Pala, California

450 Moto One

Jett Lawrence led the opening 450 Moto of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway from start to finish.

Jett led home a Honda 1-2 with team-mate Chase Sexton taking the flag ten-seconds behind Jett, and seven-seconds ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +10.082 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +17.150 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +21.203 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.788 6 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1:05.273 7 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +1:28.293 8 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +1:32.486 9 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1:34.608 10 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1:43.112 11 Ryan Surratt HON CRF450R +1:58.829 12 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +2:13.838 13 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2:15.645 14 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 +2:42.686 15 Dante Oliveira KTM 450 SX-F 14 Laps 16 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +01.576 17 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +22.580 18 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +22.632 19 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +30.032 20 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +30.767 21 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +36.092 22 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F +52.988 23 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +58.269 24 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1:00.992 25 Gabe Gutierres KTM 450 SX-F +1:14.276 26 Cameron Horner HON CRF450R +1:18.495 27 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1:22.017 28 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1:23.299 29 Giacomo Redondi GAS MC450F +1:23.423 30 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1:24.830 31 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1:47.075 32 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +2:00.016 33 Josh Mosiman YAM YZ 450F +2:17.764 34 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF450R +2:23.943 35 Kayden Palmer HON CRF450R WE 13 Laps 36 Ty Freehill YAM YZ 450F +58.381 37 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 10 Laps 38 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 5 Laps 39 Robert Martin KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps 40 Tristan Lane KAW KX450 12 Laps

450 Moto Two

Things were much tighter in the second contest. Jett Lawrence again scored the holeshot as Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton gave chase.

Sexton made short work of the Frenchman and the Honda men then streaked away from the field.

The gap between Jett and Chase was fairly consistent between one and two-seconds for the entire 36-minutes of the race, Jett the victor by one-second despite a last lap attack from Sexton.

The Honda pair took the flag 45-seconds clear of Dylan Ferrandis who scored third place to take third for the round ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.008 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +44.969 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +49.353 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:45.747 6 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1:50.199 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +2:26.131 8 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +2:29.436 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2:30.708 10 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +2:33.022 11 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F 14 Laps 12 Dante Oliveira KTM 450 SX-F +05.389 13 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +12.032 14 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +15.034 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +26.426 16 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +27.791 17 Ryan Surratt HON CRF450R +31.962 18 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +42.733 19 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +47.174 20 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 +51.220 21 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R +1:08.646 22 Tristan Lane KAW KX450 +1:10.872 23 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1:15.799 24 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +2:01.858 25 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F +2:04.566 26 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +2:07.081 27 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF450R +2:07.395 28 Josh Mosiman YAM YZ 450F +2:09.921 29 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +2:11.821 30 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +2:24.763 31 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +2:27.065 32 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +2:29.211 33 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 34 Ty Freehill YAM YZ 450F +53.094 35 Kayden Palmer HON CRF450R WE +1:05.849 36 Cameron Horner HON CRF450R +2:01.719 37 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 8 Laps 38 Giacomo Redondi GAS MC450F 6 Laps 39 Gabe Gutierres KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps 40 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 2 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett Lawrence 50 2 Chase Sexton 44 3 Dylan Ferrandis 40 4 Aaron Plessinger 34 5 Cooper Webb 34 6 Adam Cianciarulo 29 7 Grant Harlan 27 8 Lorenzo Locurcio 24 9 Jose Butron 24 10 Jerry Robin 20 11 Fredrik Noren 20 12 Kyle Chisholm 17 13 Dante Oliveira 15 14 Ryan Surratt 14 15 Derek Drake 11 16 Kaeden Amerine 8 17 Marshal Weltin 6 18 Luca Marsalisi 6 19 Romain Pape 5 20 RJ Wageman 5 21 Jace Kessler 4 22 Christopher Prebula 2 23 Brandon Ray 2 24 Richard Taylor 1

250 Moto One

In the 250 ranks Hunter Lawrence had to come from outside the top ten to score a podium in the opening contest in a Moto won by RJ Hampshire ahead of Max Vohland.

Early race leader Jo Shimoda eventually slipped to fourth ahead of Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE 15 Laps 2 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +06.126 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +07.287 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +10.234 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +17.409 6 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +18.617 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +37.930 8 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +50.682 9 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +51.634 10 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +52.023 11 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +54.931 12 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 +58.927 13 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +1:01.446 14 Ty Masterpool KAW KX 250 +1:14.938 15 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +1:15.560 16 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +1:16.708 17 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:18.313 18 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:24.930 19 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1:32.312 20 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:35.665 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:52.072 22 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:59.028 23 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +2:05.804 24 Brad West YAM YZ 250F +2:17.278 25 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +2:18.409 26 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +2:35.708 27 Chandler Baker KAW KX 250 14 Laps 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +16.884 29 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +21.411 30 Tyler Stepek KTM 250 SX-F +31.038 31 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +47.410 32 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +53.431 33 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +55.211 34 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1:05.867 35 Austin Black YAM YZ 250F +1:59.286 36 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +2:28.386 37 Carter Dubach YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 38 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 +1:50.209 39 Robbie Wageman SUZ RMZ 250 11 Laps 40 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE 3 Laps

250 Moto Two

Hunter made life easier for himself in the second bout with the holeshot before romping away to victory, the round win and early championship lead.

Race one winner RJ Hampshire was way back in 30th after an early race incident before forging his way through to an 11th place finish.

Jo Shimoda also had work to do after a poor start but took sixth place at the flag.

Haiden Deegan got the better of Tom Vialle for second place in the moto which also gave the youngster second for the round.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +08.446 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +13.549 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +27.122 5 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +30.178 6 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +33.993 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +42.132 8 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +43.286 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +43.373 10 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +56.531 11 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +00.000 12 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +1:01.840 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1:05.109 14 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +1:08.572 15 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:12.057 16 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 +1:20.381 17 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:23.477 18 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:25.279 19 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +1:38.959 20 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1:48.433 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:56.944 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +2:01.912 23 Ty Masterpool KAW KX 250 +2:10.281 24 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +2:14.233 25 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2:20.029 26 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +2:23.453 27 Brad West YAM YZ 250F +2:29.342 28 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +2:29.730 29 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 30 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +22.973 31 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +26.981 32 Chandler Baker KAW KX 250 +30.772 33 Austin Black YAM YZ 250F +38.376 34 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +46.318 35 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:11.563 36 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1:17.101 37 Tyler Stepek KTM 250 SX-F +1:42.864 38 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +1:56.485 39 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +2:06.247 40 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 3 Laps

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 45 2 Haiden Deegan 37 3 RJ Hampshire 35 4 Maximus Vohland 34 5 Tom Vialle 34 6 Justin Cooper 34 7 Jo Shimoda 33 8 Guillem Farres 29 9 Levi Kitchen 25 10 Carson Mumford 23 11 Ryder DiFrancesco 20 12 Chance Hymas 15 13 Jordon Smith 15 14 Jett Reynolds 14 15 Michael Mosiman 13 16 Garrett Marchbanks 10 17 Ty Masterpool 7 18 Jeremy Martin 7 19 Caden Braswell 6 20 Talon Hawkins 5 21 Jalek Swoll 1

