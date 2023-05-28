2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round One – Fox Raceway National, Pala, California
450 Moto One
Jett Lawrence led the opening 450 Moto of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway from start to finish.
Jett led home a Honda 1-2 with team-mate Chase Sexton taking the flag ten-seconds behind Jett, and seven-seconds ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|15 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+10.082
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+17.150
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+21.203
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+29.788
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1:05.273
|7
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+1:28.293
|8
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:32.486
|9
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:34.608
|10
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+1:43.112
|11
|Ryan Surratt
|HON CRF450R
|+1:58.829
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:13.838
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:15.645
|14
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW KX450
|+2:42.686
|15
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14 Laps
|16
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+01.576
|17
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+22.580
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+22.632
|19
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+30.032
|20
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|+30.767
|21
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+36.092
|22
|Alex Ray
|YAM YZ 450F
|+52.988
|23
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+58.269
|24
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:00.992
|25
|Gabe Gutierres
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:14.276
|26
|Cameron Horner
|HON CRF450R
|+1:18.495
|27
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+1:22.017
|28
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1:23.299
|29
|Giacomo Redondi
|GAS MC450F
|+1:23.423
|30
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:24.830
|31
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:47.075
|32
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|+2:00.016
|33
|Josh Mosiman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:17.764
|34
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF450R
|+2:23.943
|35
|Kayden Palmer
|HON CRF450R WE
|13 Laps
|36
|Ty Freehill
|YAM YZ 450F
|+58.381
|37
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|10 Laps
|38
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|5 Laps
|39
|Robert Martin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3 Laps
|40
|Tristan Lane
|KAW KX450
|12 Laps
450 Moto Two
Things were much tighter in the second contest. Jett Lawrence again scored the holeshot as Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton gave chase.
Sexton made short work of the Frenchman and the Honda men then streaked away from the field.
The gap between Jett and Chase was fairly consistent between one and two-seconds for the entire 36-minutes of the race, Jett the victor by one-second despite a last lap attack from Sexton.
The Honda pair took the flag 45-seconds clear of Dylan Ferrandis who scored third place to take third for the round ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|15 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+01.008
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+44.969
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+49.353
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:45.747
|6
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:50.199
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+2:26.131
|8
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+2:29.436
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:30.708
|10
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:33.022
|11
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|14 Laps
|12
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+05.389
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+12.032
|14
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+15.034
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+26.426
|16
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+27.791
|17
|Ryan Surratt
|HON CRF450R
|+31.962
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+42.733
|19
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+47.174
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW KX450
|+51.220
|21
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|+1:08.646
|22
|Tristan Lane
|KAW KX450
|+1:10.872
|23
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+1:15.799
|24
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+2:01.858
|25
|Alex Ray
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:04.566
|26
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:07.081
|27
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF450R
|+2:07.395
|28
|Josh Mosiman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:09.921
|29
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+2:11.821
|30
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:24.763
|31
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|+2:27.065
|32
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+2:29.211
|33
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|34
|Ty Freehill
|YAM YZ 450F
|+53.094
|35
|Kayden Palmer
|HON CRF450R WE
|+1:05.849
|36
|Cameron Horner
|HON CRF450R
|+2:01.719
|37
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|8 Laps
|38
|Giacomo Redondi
|GAS MC450F
|6 Laps
|39
|Gabe Gutierres
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4 Laps
|40
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|2 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|44
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|5
|Cooper Webb
|34
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|7
|Grant Harlan
|27
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|9
|Jose Butron
|24
|10
|Jerry Robin
|20
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|13
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|14
|Ryan Surratt
|14
|15
|Derek Drake
|11
|16
|Kaeden Amerine
|8
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|6
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|19
|Romain Pape
|5
|20
|RJ Wageman
|5
|21
|Jace Kessler
|4
|22
|Christopher Prebula
|2
|23
|Brandon Ray
|2
|24
|Richard Taylor
|1
250 Moto One
In the 250 ranks Hunter Lawrence had to come from outside the top ten to score a podium in the opening contest in a Moto won by RJ Hampshire ahead of Max Vohland.
Early race leader Jo Shimoda eventually slipped to fourth ahead of Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|15 Laps
|2
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+06.126
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+07.287
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+10.234
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+17.409
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+18.617
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+37.930
|8
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+50.682
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+51.634
|10
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+52.023
|11
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+54.931
|12
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|+58.927
|13
|Jordon Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:01.446
|14
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX 250
|+1:14.938
|15
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+1:15.560
|16
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:16.708
|17
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:18.313
|18
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1:24.930
|19
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1:32.312
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:35.665
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:52.072
|22
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:59.028
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:05.804
|24
|Brad West
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:17.278
|25
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+2:18.409
|26
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+2:35.708
|27
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX 250
|14 Laps
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+16.884
|29
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+21.411
|30
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+31.038
|31
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+47.410
|32
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+53.431
|33
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+55.211
|34
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1:05.867
|35
|Austin Black
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:59.286
|36
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:28.386
|37
|Carter Dubach
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|38
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|+1:50.209
|39
|Robbie Wageman
|SUZ RMZ 250
|11 Laps
|40
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|3 Laps
250 Moto Two
Hunter made life easier for himself in the second bout with the holeshot before romping away to victory, the round win and early championship lead.
Race one winner RJ Hampshire was way back in 30th after an early race incident before forging his way through to an 11th place finish.
Jo Shimoda also had work to do after a poor start but took sixth place at the flag.
Haiden Deegan got the better of Tom Vialle for second place in the moto which also gave the youngster second for the round.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|15 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+08.446
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+13.549
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+27.122
|5
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+30.178
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+33.993
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+42.132
|8
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+43.286
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+43.373
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+56.531
|11
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+00.000
|12
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+1:01.840
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1:05.109
|14
|Jordon Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:08.572
|15
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:12.057
|16
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|+1:20.381
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:23.477
|18
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1:25.279
|19
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:38.959
|20
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:48.433
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:56.944
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:01.912
|23
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX 250
|+2:10.281
|24
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:14.233
|25
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2:20.029
|26
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+2:23.453
|27
|Brad West
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:29.342
|28
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+2:29.730
|29
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|30
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+22.973
|31
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+26.981
|32
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX 250
|+30.772
|33
|Austin Black
|YAM YZ 250F
|+38.376
|34
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+46.318
|35
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:11.563
|36
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1:17.101
|37
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:42.864
|38
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|+1:56.485
|39
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:06.247
|40
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|3 Laps
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|4
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|5
|Tom Vialle
|34
|6
|Justin Cooper
|34
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|8
|Guillem Farres
|29
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|10
|Carson Mumford
|23
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|12
|Chance Hymas
|15
|13
|Jordon Smith
|15
|14
|Jett Reynolds
|14
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|13
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|18
|Jeremy Martin
|7
|19
|Caden Braswell
|6
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|21
|Jalek Swoll
|1
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23