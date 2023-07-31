2023 FIM Awards Ceremony

The FIM have announced that the 2023 Awards ceremony will be held in Great Britain for the first time, in the historic city of Liverpool, on Saturday December 2.

The prestigious occasion will see all the 2023 FIM World Champions celebrated in the riverside ACC Liverpool, Europe’s only purpose-built interconnected conference centre, arena and exhibition space, which is just a short walk away from the Pier Head UNESCO World Heritage Site and world-famous Albert Dock.

The venue will also welcome the FIM General Assembly on Friday 1 December when representatives from the many national federations around the globe will cast their votes on a number of important matters.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“Liverpool is recognised around the world for its contribution to everything from industry to sport and popular culture, its famous football clubs and music bands are known to people all over the globe. I cannot think of a city in Great Britain that is better suited to hosting an event that will truly celebrate another fantastic season of FIM competition.”

The following evening there will be the glittering 2023 Awards ceremony to honour and celebrate the achievements of an international cast of motorcycling World Champions.

Matthew Wear – ACU General Secretary

“We are delighted to be working with the FIM to bring the FIM Awards to the UK and look forward to celebrating the achievements of the World Champions across all of the disciplines. The ACU look forward to welcoming fellow federations and their members, officials and world champions from across the globe to this special evening in Liverpool, a truly wonderful city that will do the FIM Awards proud.”

This will be the only occasion this year that so many motorcycling heroes will be in the same place at the same time. It is an event that is not to be missed so make sure you save the date.