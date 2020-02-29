2020 WorldSupersport

Round One – Phillip Island

WorldSSP Free Practice Three

With Chris Plumridge

Andrea Locatelli (Bardahl Yamaha) has set the fastest lap ever for a World Supersport rider around Phillip Island, his 1:32.540 placing him top of the standings in Free Practice 3 for the 2020 Yamaha Finance Round of the FIM Supersport World Championship. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was second quickest .184 seconds off, while yesterday’s fastest Randy Krummenacher (MV Agusta) was third three tenths off Locatelli.

Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was barred from taking part in the first five minutes of this session, his punishment for depositing oil on the track during yesterday afternoon’s FP2 that caused a lengthy delay for a cleanup. Kallio Racing’s Isaac Vinales started the session with some drama, tangling with the back of Steven Odendaal (EAB Ten Kate Yamaha) under brakes into Turn 4 and went down only two minutes into the session. Odendaal did not appear to sustain any damage and continued, while Vinales would take no further part in proceedings.

As the times started coming in it was Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) fastest early, with a 1:33.723, but Locatelli banged in a 1:33.500 and enjoyed being the fastest for all of ten seconds until his time was knocked off by Krummenacher with a 1:33.206.

Locatelli responded with a 1:33.370, while Krummenacher went faster still, 1:32.889 and looking ominous for the rest of the field. Oli Bayliss, fresh from taking his first-ever ASBK Supersport victory this morning was sitting in 15th, 1:35.139. With 10 minutes to go Cluzel joined the fray, taking his time to get up to speed and lapping nearly a second off the pace.

The other two MV Agustas were also putting in a good performance, Raffaele De Rosa in fourth (1:33.579) behind Locatelli and Hannes Soomer (1:33.568); Federico Fuglini down in eighth (1:34.068). Lucas Mahias was on a fast lap to improve from seventh but was baulked by Jamie van Sikkerlus (MPM Routz Yamaha) coming onto the front straight and had to do it all again.

With three minutes to go Cluzel went quickest with a 1:32.764, now up to speed and challenging the fast guys despite the reduced running. Galang Hendra Pratama (bLU cRU Yamaha) went down at Turn 2, and that was him done for this session.

Locatelli was back on the pace and looking to hunt down Cluzel at the front, 1:32.580 to get the job done. Krummenacher was looking to go faster still but was baulked by traffic, he remained third and went straight in for another crack. His next lap was three tenths off and not good enough to improve, but all eyes were on Turn 8 as Cluzel went down at the exit of the hayshed- lucky to walk away without being collected by the following riders.

The chequered flag was out and Locatelli was on top, ahead of the fallen Cluzel and Krummenacher. Perolari in fourth ahead of De Rosa and Soomer, with Bayliss in 14th with a 1:34.398.

World Supersport continues today from Phillip Island as part of the Yamaha Finance Round of the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship. Tissot Superpole will start at 1255 this afternoon.

WorldSSP Free Practice Three Results