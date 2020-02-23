Lorenzo Savadori with Aprilia

Aprilia have managed to keep Lorenzo Savadori in their fold by convincing the 26-year-old Italian to continue with them after he had been heavily courted, and almost signed, by MIE Racing Honda as team-mate to Takumi Takahashi on the new Fireblade SP in World Superbike. Jordi Torres has now been assigned that MIE Racing seat in WorldSBK.

Aprilia have retained Savadori’s services after he signed a contract that binds him to the Noale based manufacturer.

Lorenzo will be part of the MotoGP team as a tester for development of the fledgling and already promising 2020 RS-GP, and he will race in the CIV Italian Championship astride the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory.

The Italian was already on the new V4 prototype during the Sepang MotoGP tests. The good outcome of that test and the big job of development that awaits the new bike were the key elements in the decision taken by Aprilia Racing and Lorenzo in launching this collaboration.

In the Italian championship, Savadori will race the entire season with the support of the Nuova M2 Racing team, with which he raced and won races last season, also astride the RSV4.

“I am truly very happy to continue racing for Aprilia Racing. The role of MotoGP tester lets me get close to this category, which is the maximum expression of world motorcycle racing. I am honoured and pleased to be part of this project. I wish to thank all of Aprilia Racing and everyone who made this opportunity possible. Now I can’t wait to get started! The Italian championship will also be at a very high level this season. Along with Nuova M2 Racing, we’ll be working very hard and passionately to hold the new RSV4 Factory 1100 high.”