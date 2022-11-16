Lukey Luke retires from stunt riding

Lukey Luke has officially announced his retirement from stunt riding, with the regular fixture at Australian motorcycling events to make his final stunt appearance at the Australian World Superbike Round at Phillip Island, November 18-20.

The Island has been a regular event for Lukey, and it makes a triumphant later-than-usual return to the race calendar after an absence from Australia of two years.

It will also have a very special meaning for Lukey as his final professional stunt riding appearance ahead of his retirement on Sunday evening.

After a professional stunt career spanning nearly 20 years, the father of two has elected to finish on his own terms. In recent times, his recent business ventures have, by necessity, taken more of his time and taken away from the vital stunt rider training and practice that staying at the top of the sport demands.

“Lukey” Luke Follacchio

“I feel particularly blessed to be able to end my career this way. While the old body isn’t 100%, I am still able to give my everything at shows and this final weekend is going to go big! It’s been an amazing journey and there are so many people to thank. If young me could see what I’ve been able to do, where I have been able to perform, and the friends and fans I would make along the way- well, like me, he’d be pretty stoked!”

“My family have been there every step of the way from my early days to now and without them I would never have been able to make this strange sport my career. It’s impossible to adequately express my gratitude to all of my sponsors along the way. I’ve always tried to give more than I have received and never taken their generosity and support for granted.

“Finally, to my fans and followers- thank you! When I started there was no Facebook, no Instagram and I wrap up my career with some three quarters of a million fans worldwide! While I love having this sort of social following, nothing bears seeing people at events and putting on the best possible show for them. It’s still my greatest thrill. So while it’s a great time to look back, I am determined to have a huge weekend at The Island- one last time!”

For all of the retirement talk, this weekend is not the end of Lukey’s involvement in the motorcycle industry. Fans will still be able to follow Lukey and his antics in motorcycle news and media as he takes up a brand ambassador role with Peter Stevens Importers.

“Lukey” Luke Follacchio

“It’s nice to be able to continue to have involvement within the industry via PSI – a company that has always felt like family to me, having worked with them for so many years via my long era with Triumph Motorcycles.”

Nigel Harvey, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce at PS Importers

“Having known Lukey for the past 15 years and sponsoring him for the past six, it has been amazing to see his stunt riding, business interests and family change over that time. While his retirement marks the end of one of the most celebrated motorcycle stunt riders in Australia’s history, it’s also the start of a new chapter for Luke. At PS Importers we are proudly a family business, and Luke is part of that family. His passion, enthusiasm, and skill on two wheels is infectious and seeing him throw a leg over any bike, makes you want to ride. It is for this reason that we continue to partner with Luke, to share the stoke of riding motorcycles with our customers, friends, and families. Grazie mio caro amico.”

Luke will also continue to own and run Benzina Garage, his renowned Motorcycle workshop in Preston, and a new venture, Benzina Stables, a high end, enthusiast focussed Car and Motorcycle Storage facility.

Benzina Stables will formally launch in the coming months.

The Phillip Island round of the World Superbikes is at Phillip Island from 18-20 November 2022. For tickets and information, see: https://www.worldsbk.com.au