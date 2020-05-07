Motorcycling Australia is launching a new national program that will see the sporting body responsible for racing in Australia from a spin-off they are calling Ride Parks Australia (RPA). This has been designed to encourage recreational riding at existing local clubs around Australia.

MA CEO, Peter Doyle

“Ride Parks Australia is all about giving the social rider access to quality local facilities at an affordable price,” explained Doyle. “RPA is not based around the sporting side of the business and the restrictive rules and regulations that come with competition. These ride days are for families, friends and kids to enjoy social riding at venues that can cater for all levels of riders.”

By using a streamlined Public Liability (PL) insurance program, Motorcycling Australia is set to make recreational riding easier and more affordable.

Trialled in several states over the past 18 months with great success, Ride Parks Australia’s – Ride Park Days (RPD) is Motorcycling Australia’s brand of non-competitive and fun ride days aimed at the general riding public.

The new program has also been designed to appeal to current MA members who wish to enjoy their favourite clubs and venues that choose to be part of RPA.

RPDs has been created for social and recreational riding only and provide opportunities for the greater community and non-MA members to access their local tracks which provide a safe, family friendly environment to ride at an affordable cost.

The RPD entry fee is structured to ensure accessing local tracks is extremely affordable for riders and families. MA annual Licence holders will pay the same riding fees as non-MA members but benefit from the cover provided under the MA Personal Accident (PA) scheme with their annual license.