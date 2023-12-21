Mac Moto Fairings for Yamaha’s R1 & R6

Well-known Croatian motorcycle race fairing manufacturer, Mac Moto is now available to Australian riders, with Mac Moto Australia holding stock of current model Yamaha YZF-R1 and R6 carbon fibre fairing kits, with the range expected to increase significantly as the newly established distribution partnership matures.

Created with over 30 years’ experience in the production of composite materials, the small team of specialist tradesman manufacture each component by hand to ensure the materials, including carbon fibre, aramid and fibreglass are laid in the optimum combination to ensure high strength, lightweight and flexibility.

All Mac Moto components are created with epoxy resin, highly resistant to spider cracks while retaining a clear finish, and set using an Auto Clave, where the high pressure (up to 8 bar) removes all air voids, ensures consistency throughout every area of the component and delivering a perfect surface quality.

Robbie Bolger – Mac Moto Australia

“The Mac Moto product is second to none. When we started building the Stop and Seal 666 Motorsports race bikes for the ASBK, we were determined to find the best products on the market, and Mac Moto has proven to be the choice to have in fairings. With our partnership, we’re able to hold kits in stock, that have all been pre-fitted to bikes, supplied with Dzus clips and ready to fit directly to bikes. I’m looking forward to growing our partnership, and making the product easily, and quickly available to Australian riders, regardless of if you’re building a race bike, track day bike, or just looking to add some carbon fibre to your pride and joy.”

Mac Moto Fairing Features

Pre-fitted with Zeus clip included

Kits have all been pre-fitted to bikes, ready to fit up and ride

All mounting points are generously reinforced with carbon-Kevlar

Finish is a smooth, pin-hole free surface

Easy to sand, ready to paint

Epoxy resin for a clear finish, and high flexibility

Current Stock Available:

Yamaha YZF-R6 2017 – Current

Yamaha YZF-R1 2020 – Current

For enquiries contact the Mac Moto Australia Instagram page (www.instagram.com/macmotoau) or call 0412 000 202.