2027 Ducati Monster Dark

Ducati has added a Monster Dark to its 2027 line-up, pairing the current 890 cc V2 platform with a simpler finish and a lower entry price. Ducati Australia already lists the new model from $19,525 ride away, while the engine retains its full 111 hp output.

That makes the Dark $1,200 cheaper than the entry-level Ducati Red Monster and $1,900 below the Ducati Red Monster+. The savings come through trim and equipment changes, with Ducati Quick Shift moving to the options list.

Dark treatment, simpler specification

The Dark badge brings a familiar approach to the latest Monster: black bodywork, black wheels and a seat covered in a single material. Ducati also leaves the Front Frame, exhaust end caps and intake snorkel unpainted.

The result retains the broad-shouldered tank, compact headlight and short tail of the current-generation Monster, with subdued graphics completing the Dark Stealth finish.

The up/down Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system is an accessory on the Dark, whereas it is standard on the regular Monster. Buyers can also add cruise control, a flyscreen and a passenger seat cover.

890 cc V2 with 111 hp

The Dark shares the 890 cc, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin used by the current Monster. Its four-valve cylinder heads feature Ducati’s Intake Variable Timing system, with claimed peak output of 111 hp, or 81.6 kW, at 9000 rpm. Maximum torque is 91.1 Nm at 7250 rpm.

Ducati claims more than 80 per cent of that peak torque is available from 4000 to 10,000 rpm, giving the engine a broad spread of drive. A six-speed gearbox and hydraulically operated wet clutch, with slipper and servo assistance, complete the transmission.

Valve-clearance checks are scheduled at 45,000 km. Oil servicing is due every 15,000 km or 24 months, with an annual inspection also specified.

Aluminium monocoque and Showa suspension

The chassis uses an aluminium monocoque frame, with the engine forming a stressed part of the structure. A rear subframe combines technopolymer and steel trellis sections, while the swingarm is a double-sided aluminium design.

Ducati quotes 175 kg wet without fuel. That is the same figure as the current regular Monster; the claimed four-kilogram reduction relates to the previous-generation machine.

A 43 mm Showa upside-down fork provides 130 mm of travel, while the Showa rear shock offers preload adjustment and 145 mm of rear-wheel travel.

Front braking is handled by twin 320 mm discs and radial-mount Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers, operated by a radial master cylinder. A 245 mm disc and two-piston caliper handle the rear, with cornering ABS included.

The 17-inch cast-alloy wheels wear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear sizes.

Seat height from 815 mm

The standard seat sits 815 mm above the ground, with the narrow central section intended to make it easier to reach the road. Rider and passenger share a single seat, above the compact tail and stacked right-side silencers.

An accessory low seat reduces the height to 795 mm. Combining that seat with the optional lowered suspension kit brings the quoted figure down to 775 mm, but there are compromises in suspension travel and compliance that come from the lowering kit.

Four riding modes and cornering ABS

The Dark retains a comprehensive electronics package built around a six-axis inertial measurement unit. Standard equipment includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and Engine Brake Control.

Sport, Road, Urban and Wet riding modes provide different settings for the engine response and electronic intervention. A five-inch colour TFT dash and the petal-style handlebar joystick provide the rider interface.

Full LED lighting and a daytime running light are standard. The bike is prepared for accessories including the Ducati Multimedia System, turn-by-turn navigation, heated grips, tyre-pressure monitoring and Ducati Power Launch, in addition to the optional quickshifter and cruise control.

Australian pricing and availability

The Monster Dark is already on Ducati Australia’s website, with a suggested ride-away price from $19,525. Actual pricing can vary by dealer, state of registration and individual circumstances.

Ducati’s global announcement gives November 2026 as the start of dealership availability. An Australian arrival date has yet to be confirmed, so don’t treat that international timing as a local delivery commitment.

2027 Ducati Monster Dark specifications