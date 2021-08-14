Classic TT & Manx GP facing post-Covid sustainability review

With Covid continuing to wreak havoc around the world on various events, the Manx Motor Cycle Club and the Isle of Man Government Department for Enterprise have revealed that they are conducting a collaborative root and branch review of the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events.

The Manx Grand Prix has offered amateur riders the opportunity to compete on the famous TT Mountain Course for almost a hundred years, and is set to celebrate its centenary in 2023. Many former Manx Grand Prix competitors have gone on to enjoy success at the TT and in world championships.

The Classic TT meanwhile has run since 2013, quickly establishing itself as the world’s premier road racing event for classic racing motorcycles, attracting a host of star riders and exotic machinery since its inception.

The review will consider a number of factors linked to the successful delivery of the events including the organisational structure, operational resource and safety risk management, as well as scheduling, event duration, race classes, marketing and communications. The review will also assess the impact that staging these events has on the local community.

The Manx Motor Cycle Club and the Isle of Man Department for Enterprise are committed to delivering sustainable events that are viable in a post pandemic world. It is anticipated that if there are any changes made that would impact on the 2022 events, these will be communicated by the end of the current calendar year.

Contributions have also been welcomed, with those wishing to do so able to visit the following link – https://bit.ly/MGP_CTT_Survey.

Peter Maddocks – Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club

“The world has changed and continues to change in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and we need to be prepared to adapt as we bring these events back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus to ensure their future success and sustainability.”