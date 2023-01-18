Mark Chiodo on Fireblade for ASBK 2023

Mark Chiodo has taken delivery of an ex Penrite Honda Superbike and is also expecting to get his hands on a brand new bike this week for Garry House to start building up in readiness for ASBK season 2023.

Penrite Honda will also help Chiodo out with their existing set-up data and the 24-year-old Victorian will run K-Tech suspension and Pirelli rubber.

Suspension technician Tim Hill will add his input into the program and long serving Yamaha tech Jeff Brown is also joining long term Chiodo family confidant Tiges in the pit garage.

On the Honda this week at Phillip Island Chiodo was straight into the 1min33s, a similar pace to Herfoss on the Penrite Honda, and Broc Pearson on the DesmoSport Ducati, on what was a sweltering day.

Chiodo only returned to the track a few weeks ago after recovering from some major injuries sustained at an Oulton Park BSB round last September.

The primary reason for Chiodo’s switch from Yamaha machinery to Honda is due to him running a Fireblade in the 2023 British Superstock Championship.

Chiodo will return to the UK in 2023 to contest six of the 12 rounds of the BSB Superstock Championship, while also completing the full ASBK season here on home turf in what will be the biggest team he has ever put together for an ASBK assault.