Maverick Vinales heading for two-day Misano Test with Aprilia

Maverick Vinales’ debut on the Aprilia RS-GP will take place on the Italian track at Misano Adriatico.

The first contact between the Spanish rider and the Italian team is scheduled for two days of testing on 31 August – 1 September.

This marks the start of Maverick’s integration into the new structure that will accompany him throughout the 2022 season, a gradual approach to the improved harmony that is essential in such an extraordinary championship as modern MotoGP.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Manager

“From a technical point of view, it is always fascinating to listen to the impressions of a rider who is testing your bike for the first time. Especially with a champion like Maverick, who we are pleased to welcome into the Aprilia Racing family. After the great work carried out on the track by the racing department over the last two years, we are adding yet another piece to the path of growth that we are undertaking with encouraging results. Clearly the first approach involves a very practical adaptation phase, in terms of ergonomics and setup, which we know vary for each rider. But I’m sure that Maverick’s talent and speed will come to the fore right away and I can’t wait to start working together”.