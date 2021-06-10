Maxxis Maxxcross MX-SI & MX-IH tyres
The Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST (Soft) and Maxxcross MX-SM (Sand/Mud) tyres are now joined by the all-new Maxxcross MX-SI (Soft/Int) and MX-IH (Int/Hard) range to further bolster Maxxis’ next-generation off-road line-up. Featuring next-generation tyre technology developed with Australian MX1 champion Todd Waters for Aussie conditions!
Maxxis Maxxcross MX-SI tyres
The all-new Maxxcross MX-SI is the go-to tyre for riders searching for a durable, lightweight race tyre that delivers excellent traction in Australia’s soft – intermediate terrains. You’ll be equally impressed by the MX-SI’s performance and longevity in looseover-hard conditions and prepared race track conditions alike!
- NEW tread pattern and race-proven rubber compound delivers excellent traction in softintermediate riding conditions.
- NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in intermediate conditions.
- NEW anti-flex bridges on side knobs offer solid straight-line stability and enhanced grip for aggressive cornering.
- NEW lightweight pliable carcass design improves ride comfort, impact absorption and rider feel.
|Part #
|Tyre Size
|Load / Speed
|Radial / Bias
|RRP
|Fronts
|T16-17-70100
|70/100-17
|40M TT
|Bias
|$54.95
|T16-21-80100
|80/100-21
|51M TT
|Bias
|$94.95
|Rears
|T16-14-90100
|90/100-14
|49M TT
|Bias
|$65.95
|T16-18-110100
|110/100-18
|64M TT
|Bias
|$115.95
|T16-19-11090
|110/90-19
|62M TT
|Bias
|$119.95
|T16-19-12080
|120/80-19
|63M TT
|Bias
|Arriving 2021
Maxxis Maxxcross MX-IH tyres
The all-new Maxxcross MX-IH offers Motocross and Enduro rider’s increased cornering control and rider feel in Australia’s intermediate – hard conditions. The lightweight carcass construction and strong sidewall virtually eliminates any edgy tyre roll sensation. You’ll be impressed by the traction and durability the MX-IH provides when the dirt turns slick and blue groove.
- NEW tread and compound designed specifically for intermediate – hard conditions.
- NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard conditions.
- NEW Lightweight carcass construction and a strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.
- The pentagon knob design and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feel in intermediate – hard conditions
|Part #
|Tyre Size
|Load / Speed
|Radial / Bias
|RRP
|Fronts
|T20-19-70100
|70/100-19
|40M TT
|Bias
|$69.95
|T20-21-80100
|80/100-21
|51M TT
|Bias
|$94.95
|Rears
|T20-16-90100
|90/100-16
|51M TT
|Bias
|$84.95
|T20-18-110100
|110/100-18
|64M TT
|Bias
|Arriving 2021
|T20-19-11090
|110/90-19
|62M TT
|Bias
|$119.95
|T20-19-12090
|120/80-19
|66M TT
|Bias
|Arriving 2021
Next-generation Maxxis motocross tyres are available nation-wide. Ask for Maxxis tyres at your local dealer! Or visit the website at www.maxxismoto.com.au