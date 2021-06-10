Maxxis Maxxcross MX-SI & MX-IH tyres

The Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST (Soft) and Maxxcross MX-SM (Sand/Mud) tyres are now joined by the all-new Maxxcross MX-SI (Soft/Int) and MX-IH (Int/Hard) range to further bolster Maxxis’ next-generation off-road line-up. Featuring next-generation tyre technology developed with Australian MX1 champion Todd Waters for Aussie conditions!

Maxxis Maxxcross MX-SI tyres

The all-new Maxxcross MX-SI is the go-to tyre for riders searching for a durable, lightweight race tyre that delivers excellent traction in Australia’s soft – intermediate terrains. You’ll be equally impressed by the MX-SI’s performance and longevity in looseover-hard conditions and prepared race track conditions alike!

NEW tread pattern and race-proven rubber compound delivers excellent traction in softintermediate riding conditions.

NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in intermediate conditions.

NEW anti-flex bridges on side knobs offer solid straight-line stability and enhanced grip for aggressive cornering.

NEW lightweight pliable carcass design improves ride comfort, impact absorption and rider feel.

Part # Tyre Size Load / Speed Radial / Bias RRP Fronts T16-17-70100 70/100-17 40M TT Bias $54.95 T16-21-80100 80/100-21 51M TT Bias $94.95 Rears T16-14-90100 90/100-14 49M TT Bias $65.95 T16-18-110100 110/100-18 64M TT Bias $115.95 T16-19-11090 110/90-19 62M TT Bias $119.95 T16-19-12080 120/80-19 63M TT Bias Arriving 2021

Maxxis Maxxcross MX-IH tyres

The all-new Maxxcross MX-IH offers Motocross and Enduro rider’s increased cornering control and rider feel in Australia’s intermediate – hard conditions. The lightweight carcass construction and strong sidewall virtually eliminates any edgy tyre roll sensation. You’ll be impressed by the traction and durability the MX-IH provides when the dirt turns slick and blue groove.

NEW tread and compound designed specifically for intermediate – hard conditions.

NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard conditions.

NEW Lightweight carcass construction and a strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.

The pentagon knob design and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feel in intermediate – hard conditions

Part # Tyre Size Load / Speed Radial / Bias RRP Fronts T20-19-70100 70/100-19 40M TT Bias $69.95 T20-21-80100 80/100-21 51M TT Bias $94.95 Rears T20-16-90100 90/100-16 51M TT Bias $84.95 T20-18-110100 110/100-18 64M TT Bias Arriving 2021 T20-19-11090 110/90-19 62M TT Bias $119.95 T20-19-12090 120/80-19 66M TT Bias Arriving 2021

Next-generation Maxxis motocross tyres are available nation-wide. Ask for Maxxis tyres at your local dealer! Or visit the website at www.maxxismoto.com.au