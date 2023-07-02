2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

West Virginia Half-Mile

Images Kristen Lassen

It was a tough weekend for the Aussies at the West Virginia Half-Mile, Max Whale having to settle for sixth with Tom Drane coming home in seventh, as Kody Kopp took the win and extended his standings lead further.

In the SuperTwins we saw Jared Mees close down Dallas Daniels’ standings lead with a win, now sitting just five-points off. Briar Bauman a close second, well clear of Daniels.

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Like last week’s win, this one came with considerable effort and from the start, Kopp was embroiled in an evolving melee with Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450).

With multiple lines working, the three moved up and down the track as they exploited their preferred angles of attack while looking for any possible edge over one another.

Brunner pushed into the lead at mid-distance and held a half-second advantage at one point. However, the KTM star put his head down, reeled the Estenson Racing pilot back in, and kept up the momentum once he stormed past on the high line.

With a minute remaining on the clock, Kopp held a similar gap of his own, which he then managed to the checkered flag.

Kody Kopp

“The goal all day was to get a good start and try to split… we didn’t do that. Trevor got a great start, and he had a pace that was hard to keep up with. He had this line through 3 and 4 that had us skimming the Airfence every lap. I couldn’t figure that corner out, but I felt like we had him covered in 1 and 2. By the end of it, we kept digging and figured some things out and charged hard. This was a fun track and a fun race.”

Brunner finished as the race’s runner-up to earn his first podium since the season opener. He followed by Ott, who faded slightly late en route to his third top three of the season.

Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), who joined the battle for the lead momentarily, took a lonely fourth. Meanwhile, his Turner Racing Honda teammate, Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), won out in a scrap for fifth over Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) and Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F).

Max Whale – P6

“I consider this race one of my strong ones, so I was looking forward to coming here. Started off the day strong with P4 in qualifying, and I was just up there in every session, had good pace. I finished second in my heat, got into the Dash, then when it came down to crunch time I just didn’t really have the speed… struggled a bit, ended the night in sixth, and actually for the first time this year, I’ve gone backwards. We’ll keep pushing hard, it’s racing, so we’ll knuckle down for the remaining rounds.”

With five wins to his name in ‘23, Kopp has rebuilt a commanding lead in his title defense, now leading by 40 points (216-176) over Whale. Brunner’s big night sees him move into a tie with Saathoff for third at 173 points.

Tom Drane sits seventh, with 12-points separating him from second in the standings.

West Virginia Half-Mile AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 25 2 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 0.612 21 3 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 2.024 18 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 3.088 16 5 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 5.76 15 6 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 5.959 14 7 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 7.312 13 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 10.977 12 9 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 11.18 11 10 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 12.994 10 11 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 13.346 9 12 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F 14.921 8 13 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 17.133 7 14 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 17.295 6 15 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 18.03 5 16 Tyler Raggio Yamaha YZ450F 19.009 4 17 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 19.037 3 18 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 21.157 2 19 Hunter Bauer Honda CRF450R 12 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 216 2 Max Whale 176 3 Chase Saathoff 173 4 Trevor Brunner 173 5 Dalton Gauthier 166 6 Trent Lowe 165 7 Tom Drane 164 8 Morgen Mischler 124 9 James Ott 123 10 Chad Cose 110 11 Travis Petton IV 59 12 Justin Jones 52 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman 51 14 Cole Zabala 50 15 Jared Lowe 46 16 Aidan RoosEvans 42 17 Tarren Santero 40 18 Hunter Bauer 38 19 Andrew Luker 36 20 Logan Eisenhard 36 21 Cole Frederickson 22 22 Dan Bromley 22 23 Declan Bender 18 24 Hayden Gillim 14 25 Landen Smith 13 26 Clarke Morian V 12 27 Tyler Raggio 11 28 Tanner Dean 9 29 Kevin Stollings 8 30 Scooter Vernon 8 31 Bronson Pearce 6 32 Jordan Jean 6 33 Jacob Vanderkooi 4 34 Olin Kissler 4 35 Gerard Bailo 2

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Jared Mees came to West Virginia Motor Speedway for the first time since 2006 with an opportunity to match fellow legend Scott Parker’s mark for most Half-Mile wins in the long history of the Grand National Championship.

But to do so, he understood that he was going to have to overcome the combined challenge of Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Lima Half-Mile conqueror Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke), and Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge winner Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) after the four went bar-to-bar minutes earlier in the four-lap dash for cash.

The potential adversaries whittled down almost immediately, however, as Fisher wheelied away his prime starting slot from pole and dropped to sixth. Meanwhile, Daniels was only one position further up the order and slotted in behind fellow Yamaha runners JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) and Dan Bromley (No. 62 HRP Racing/Memphis Shades/Mike Vinson/Corbin Yamaha MT-07).

That left just Bauman alone to prevent Mees from escaping at the front. The Rick Ware Racing hero did well to demonstrate his recent success was down to more than simply capitalizing on a series of racetracks well suited to his bike’s strengths, tracking the factory Indian ace down to show him a wheel at half-distance.

However, Mees’ relentless excellence ultimately won the day, allowing him to stretch open some breathing space late. In the end, he secured his record-tying 35th-career HM win with a 0.609-second margin of victory.

Jared Mees

“It feels really good – this is like my favorite one so far this year. I didn’t feel like we were the fastest guy lining up for that Main Event. We made some game-changing decisions after the dash with the Öhlins rear shock. With not trying something like that all day, you don’t know exactly what to expect, but I have a lot of faith in my team. It was a super finesse-y track – it was really easy to make a mistake and lose your momentum. I thought Briar and Davis were the guys to beat. But I hit my marks every lap, moved around to figure out where Briar was catching me, got my spot and felt the motorcycle hook up and move forward.”

Behind, Daniels’ season-long podium streak came under serious threat. He was pressed hard to work his way around Beach and Bromley before being forced to fight his way back up to third after Bromley contacted his rear wheel with four minutes remaining. Both riders came close to hitting the dirt following the incident, which allowed Beach to steal third and Fisher to close in to make for a four-way sprint for the final spot on the box.

Daniels ultimately rebounded to keep his perfect top-three run intact. In doing so, he also held on to his points lead, albeit by a slim five-point margin over reigning champion Mees (237-232). Beach followed his teammate home fourth. Fisher picked up fifth, while part-timer Bromley only had a sixth-place finish to show for his impressive outing.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) charged the entire distance in an attempt to make it a five-way scrap for the podium before earning a relatively close seventh. Likewise, Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) slashed up to eighth, despite starting from the back of the pack after suffering a mechanical issue during his heat race.

Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750) and Jeffery Lowery (No. 223 Lowery Racing/Gray Hogs Yamaha MT-07) rounded out the top ten.

West Virginia Half-Mile SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 25 Laps 25 2 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 0.609 21 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 3.481 18 4 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 3.748 16 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 4.316 15 6 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 4.66 14 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 5.843 13 8 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 10.058 12 9 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 12.909 11 10 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 13.268 10 11 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 13.779 9 12 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 15.632 8 13 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 15.97 7 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 16.084 6 15 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 17.591 5 16 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 22.314 4 17 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 23.862 3 18 Brandon Price KTM 890 Duke 24.037 2 19 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 16 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 237 2 Jared Mees 232 3 Briar Bauman 187 4 JD Beach 177 5 Davis Fisher 154 6 Brandon Robinson 145 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 132 8 Bronson Bauman 121 9 Kolby Carlile 112 10 Ben Lowe 101 11 Johnny Lewis 86 12 Dan Bromley 59 13 Billy Ross 41 14 Sammy Halbert 40 15 Kasey Sciscoe 40 16 Jeffery Lowery 38 17 Ryan Wells 33 18 Cameron Smith 33 19 Kayl Kolkman 27 20 Nick Armstrong 21 21 Henry Wiles 19 22 Michael Hill 18 23 Jesse Janisch 14 24 Brandon Price 12 25 Kevin Stollings 12 26 Jimmy McAllister 12 27 Shelby Miller 11 28 Scooter Vernon 11 29 Cody Johncox 11 30 Andrew DiBrino 8 31 Mitch Harvat 7 32 Michael Rush 6 33 Jeremiah Duffy 6 34 Gary Ketchum 5 35 Jordan Harris 4 36 Brandon Newman 1

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track’s run of four consecutive Half-Miles continues with next weekend’s inaugural Orange County Half-Mile at Orange County Speedway in Middletown, New York, on Saturday, July 8.