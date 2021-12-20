Metzeler Tourance Next 2 & Karoo 4

Metzeler have announced the fourth generation of the Tourance family, the Tourance Next 2 – is on the way and will join the Metzeler adventure range next year alongside a new Karoo 4 – a tyre designed to equip the latest generation adventure motorcycles.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2

According to Metzeler the main benefits of the Tourance Next 2 are:

Accurate control at any lean angle, leading to an agile and neutral behaviour of the motorcycle thanks to the radial structure with zero degrees steel belt and Interact technology;

Top response in wet and braking conditions. The innovative formulation of the compounds with liquid polymers and their arrangement, which uses Metzeler Hyperbase technology, make Tourance Next 2 the new reference tyre in terms of braking and wet performance, guaranteeing braking distances 1.5m shorter than its predecessor Tourance Next[1];

Immediate and lasting performance. The evolution of the legendary Tourance Next has been enhanced by new compounds and the Metzeler Dymatec technology applied to the tread pattern. This involves a particular design methodology to preserve the functional geometries of the grooves and consequently the tyre performance over time;

Comfort and safety even when fully loaded. The combination of tread pattern, structures and adaptive compounds make the motorcycle extremely comfortable and manageable, regardless of the presence of a passenger or luggage.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tread pattern

Tourance Next 2 features tread pattern traits of the pi – π – which in addition to being distinctive of the Metzeler brand, also has a specific functional reason.

The longitudinal grooves in the central part of the tread, which make up the upper part of the pi, are interrupted by other grooves in order to ensure greater stability of the compound and consequently a uniform wear. Likewise, these grooves improve lateral thrust for high-end off-road performance.

The patented Dymatec technology has been applied to the tread pattern, which involves a design methodology specifically designed to preserve the functional geometries of the compound blocks and consequently tyre performance over time. Thanks to Dymatec, Dynamic Mould Angle Technology, the position of the groove along the tread width, and consequently the different lean angle in which it is involved, determines the specific angle of its the walls, in order to better manage the dynamic stresses typical of on/off riding and ensure maximum wear uniformity.

Another important feature of the front tyre is the irregular repetition of the tread pattern (Multi-Pitch Knob Layout), a technology that places blocks of compound of different sizes in contact with the asphalt, to ensure smooth rolling and a high acoustic comfort level.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tread compound

On the front, Metzeler introduces an innovative high-silica compound (85%) containing functionalized polymers (SBR) which enhance its wet grip characteristics and stability, allowing a reduction of the braking distance by more than 10%[2] and full stability under different load conditions.

As for the Tourance Next 2 rear sizes, the central strip replicates the same compound as the front, while the shoulder areas are full-silica and formulated for wet performance and grip while leaning. Some sizes feature the arrangement of the tread compounds according to the Cap&Base scheme, while others use the patented Hyperbase formula.

According to the Cap&Base scheme, the shoulder areas in soft compound, which ensure grip when cornering, are layered on a harder compound base that ensures consistency in performance and thermal balance.

With the Hyperbase scheme, both shoulder areas and the central compound strip are supported by a base formulated with a specific full-carbon-black compound, oriented towards dynamic and thermal stability.

Tourance Next 2 range

The new Tourance Next 2 will progressively be available in the following sizes:

Front 19” 100/90 – 19 M/C 57V TL 19” 110/80 R 19 M/C 59V TL 19” 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V TL 19” 120/70 ZR 19 M/C 60W TL 21” 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V TL

Rear 17” 130/80 R 17 M/C 65V TL 17” 140/80 R 17 M/C 69V TL 17” 150/70 R 17 M/C 69V TL 17” 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V TL 17” 170/60 ZR 17 M/C 72W TL 18” 150/70 R 18 M/C 70V TL



Metzeler Karoo 4

Successor of the award-winning Karoo 3, the Karoo 4 represents the latest generation of the Metzeler product family designed for on/off use, a tyre intended for the equipment of adventure and maxi enduro motorcycles that allows motorcyclists to go adventouring.

Karoo 4 features a patented tread pattern, which raises the tyre’s all-round performance levels on both asphalt and on different types of off-road surfaces. As for the road sector, the engineers of the blue elephant brand have worked to improve in particular the overall handling and the behaviour in the wet, developing a tread pattern that allows you to safely face certain lean angles even on wet asphalt. In the off-road field, Karoo 4 increases the off-road performance level, especially on soft surfaces, such as sand, mud and clay.

The Karoo 4 range

Karoo 4 will progressively be available in the following sizes starting from March 2022: