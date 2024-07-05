SHARKTOOTH PRIME

SHARKTOOTH PRIME is valuable accessory for riders looking to enhance their communication and entertainment experience while on the road.

This intercom not only makes it easier to listen to music, follow the directions of your GPS, and make or receive calls, it also as an intercom linking driver with passenger or one motorcycle with another*.

MAIN FEATURES:

Intercom 2 people

Up to 200m connectivity

Cell/GPS connection

Faster Pairing with Bluetooth 5.0

Better audio quality

Increased Battery Life

Noise Cancellation

User-Friendly Interface – 2 buttons operation

RRP – $199.95

*Motorcycle-motorcycle intercom with a maximum distance of 200 m, depending on ground conditions.

BLUETOOTH 5.0

The SHARKTOOTH PRIME is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, to suit the new wireless standard of great range, higher speeds and reliability.

Bluetooth 5.0 offers a longer range compared to previous versions, allowing for better connectivity between the helmet and other devices.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX:

1 x Bluetooth 5.0 case with included battery to install in the dedicated slot at the back of the helmet

2 x 32mm high-quality speakers

1 x microphone mounted on a swivel arm

1 x charging micro-USB-C plug

1 x control system operated by two buttons, to stick on the outside of the helmet

1 x USB cable

SHOP NOW