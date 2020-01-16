2020 mi-bike Insurance ASBK

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have announced that mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance will be the namig rights partner of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

mi-bike Insurance are motorcycle specialists that provide a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed to cover you and your motorcycle. mi-bike knows that a motorcycle is a treasured asset and they strive to provide the peace of mind cover that is sought from a total motorcycle insurance solution whether on-road or off-road.

2020 will be a huge year for the ASBK following the 2019 cliff-hanger last round championship decider in four of the five ASBK classes – Superbike, Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup and bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup.

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“mi-bike Insurance is an exciting, fast growing organisation that we see as being a great partner of ASBK as we share a common value of providing great value to people who are passionate about motorcycles. We have seen ASBK grow significantly in the past five years not only in rider numbers but also our national and international audience and fan base, and we believe partnering with mi-bike Insurance will help us grow the sport further. This year ASBK saw lap records smashed, handlebar to handlebar racing, and championships decided on the last lap of the last round, proving again we have a world class product to showcase.”

mi-bike Insurance General Manager – Mark Bradley

“We’re delighted to be associated with such a first-class championship and partnering with ASBK for 2020 is a natural fit for mi-bike Insurance and sister company AMMF (Australian Motorcycle & Marine Finance). As our businesses help in powering riders’ passions, we wanted to extend this support to grass roots racing and we encourage everyone to get behind this exciting series.”

2020 mi-bike Insurance ASBK Calendar

(Click below)