MotorWorks Michelin Baskerville 2 Hour

December 3-4, 2022

Fresh from ASBK success last weekend at The Bend, YRT’s Mike Jones, the 3x and current 2022 ASBK champion this week travels to Tasmania to compete in this weekend’s Motorworks Michelin 2-hour endurance race staged at Baskerville Raceway in the south of the state.

This will be Mike’s fourth visit to the challenging 2km undulating circuit, nestled within its own natural ampitheatre, and home to the Sports Riders Club of Tasmania who have been hosting the event with much success since 2014.

Other previous high profile entrants include Shawn Giles, Robbie Bugden, Levi Day, Glenn Allerton, Kyle Buckley, and Jed Metcher. Jed will again be competing this year with multi-time state champion Brett Simmonds riding his 2010 Honda CBR1000RR, choosing the older bike over his current 2019 weapon in the hope of using less fuel.

Ted Collins will ride with local superbike gun Jason Spencer on another CBR1000RR, while Ryan Taylor joins with Mitchell Hawksley in a quest for victory in the 600cc class and contenders for the double.

Mike Jones will be teaming up with local B grade champion Jeremy Huddlestone, on a 2020 YZF-R1. All things going well they aim to complete the 2-hour event with one major stop for a rear tyre change and fuel, with a possible splash and dash required towards the end. As usual, the weather at this time of year can also play a major part in the way the race is run, and won.

Mike has previously won the event in 2015 when teamed with Robbie Bugden on a 2007 Honda CBR1000, and was almost successful the following year riding solo on a near-stock Ducati 916 until a lack of fuel had him rolling to a premature stop with seconds to run.

Asked what keeps him coming back Mike replied; “I really enjoy the 2-hour event, it’s lots of fun and the atmosphere is great. The people are always very kind and the racing is uncertain which makes it enjoyable.”

The 3 day event will kick off this Friday with practice, qualifying racing and 2-hour superpole on Saturday, and racing from 9am Sunday, including a full support programme, timing via natsoft.com.au and live streaming on TasSportsTV on youtube from 10am.