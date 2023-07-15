ASBK 2023
Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway
Superbike FP4
Once again it was a brisk and foggy morning at Morgan Park but the brume soon lifted to reveal a clear blue sky as the mercury steadily rose from three degrees to a very pleasant 15-degrees by the time pit-lane opened for the 40-minute FP4 to get underway on schedule at 1030. The track temperature had just broached 30-degrees.
The promising weekend for DesmoSport Ducati looked set to continue with Broc Pearson straight into the low 13s. On Friday Pearson had been quick in every session but was ultimately gazumped late in FP3 by Troy Herfoss and Mike Jones. Herfoss was well under both the qualifying and race lap record on Friday afternoon, his best a 1m12.243s scorcher.
Mike Jones was the first rider into the 12s this morning, a 1m12.846 on his third lap of the session and he backed that up with a 1m22.835 two laps later. Troy Herfoss but in a row of very low 13s before then dipping into the 12s on his eighth lap, a 1m12.882.
It wasn’t until around 20-minutes later that Pearson and Waters joined that pair in the 12s, a 1m12.756 by Pearson to go top and a 1m12.785 to Waters, that being the McMartin Racing rider’s quickest lap of the weekend up to that point. Broc immediately backed up the 1m12.756 with a 1m12.800, followed by a 1m13.456 and a 1m13.040.
Waters buttoned off for a lap or two before putting his head down again with a 1m12.881 before returning to the pits.
With 12-minutes remaining Herfoss moved up to P3 with a 1m12.816 on his 16th lap of the session then immediately backed that up with a 1m12.911. Mike Jones exited the pits around this juncture, game on…
Jonesy immediately quickest at the first split, no need to get up to speed, just out and on it, also under at the second split but lost a little in the last sector to record a 1m12.841. He made up for that next time around though with a 1m12.618 to move into P1 on the timing monitors.
Herfoss backed up his 1m12.816 with that aforementioned 1.12.911, which was then followed by a 1m12.915. Some consistency…
Cru Halliday worked up a head of steam on his 17th lap of the session to go P4 with seven-minutes remaining. A 1m12.788 to the YRT man which was immediately followed by a 1m13.176 before he then buttoned off and returned to the pits.
With five-minutes to run Glenn Allerton left pit-lane to try and improve his standing while Troy Herfoss remained in the pits. Mike Jones had returned to the pits only to exit again shortly after.
Josh Waters lowered his marker to 1m12.660 with three-minutes to run which promoted him to P2 ahead of Pearson. On track Jones backed up his earlier 1m12.618 with a 1m12.679 on his final exit, immediately followed by a 1m13.324 before cruising back to the pits.
Troy Herfoss exited the pits with two-minutes left on the shot clock but his out-lap was too slow and he failed to cross the line before the chequered flag was produced, that ruled out any final time attack from the Penrite Honda man which left him P5 for the session. Overall though Herf’s 1m12.243 set yesterday remains the outright quickest time of the weekend so far.
While the timing sheets haven’t always shown it, Glenn Allerton has looked and sounded very confident all weekend. This morning he dropped more than half-a-second off his Friday’s best, a 1m12.991 putting him sixth quickest for the session and the final rider in that 12s bracket.
Qualifying takes place this afternoon at 1525. The current forecast for Sunday is for tops in the low-mid 20s. The opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday morning with the second contest scheduled for 1505, thus the track temperature is likely to be quite different from the morning compared to the afternoon.
Superbike FP4 Times
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.618
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m12.660
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.756
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m12.788
- Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m12.816
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m12.991
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.439
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.549
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.689
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.122
- Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m14.416
- Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m16.366
- Joshua Soderland – Ducati 1m17.126
- Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.469
- Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m18.017
- Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.290
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m21.307
Superbike FP1/2/3/4 Combined Practice Times
- Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m12.243
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.533
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m12.660
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.662
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m12.788
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m12.991
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.439
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.549
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.689
- Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m13.915
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.122
- Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m16.366
- Joshua Soderland – Ducati 1m16.725
- Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.261
- Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m17.731
- Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m18.017
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m21.109
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|220
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|212
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|161
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|160
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|145
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|130
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|129
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|122
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|113
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|106
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|99
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|70
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|68
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|62
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|19
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|19
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|20
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|15
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|4
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|119
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|116
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|86
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|84
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|84
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|82
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|53
|12
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|37
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|25
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|187
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|162
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|154
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|143
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|142
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|135
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|133
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|94
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|82
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|66
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|57
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|55
|17
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|47
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|36
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|19
|22
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|9
|24
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|25
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|26
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|6
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|124
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|122
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|106
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|103
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|100
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|91
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|80
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|77
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|70
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|66
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|37
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|16
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|30
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|30
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|20
|19
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|118
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|108
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|105
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|98
|5
|Archie SCHMIDT
|87
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|84
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|83
|8
|Jed FYFFE
|77
|9
|Rikki HENRY
|75
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|60
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|52
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|45
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|43
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|39
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|38
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|37
|17
|Alexander CODEY
|31
|18
|Nixon FROST
|30
|19
|Ethan JOHNSON
|29
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|17
Morgan Park ASBK Schedule
|Sunday 16th July
|TIme
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0945
|0950
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1000
|1020
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|R2
|6 Laps
|1025
|1055
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1100
|1120
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1125
|1205
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|R1
|16 Laps
|1215
|1235
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party
|Paddock
|55 mins
|1330
|1350
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|R3
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1435
|1455
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1505
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|R2
|16 Laps
|1600
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
Morgan Park ASBK Entry List
Superbike Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|11
|Eddie Leeson
|Yamaha
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|Ducati
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Supersport Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Keegan Prass
|Kawasaki
|65
|Will Nassif
|Kawasaki
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3