ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Superbike FP4

Once again it was a brisk and foggy morning at Morgan Park but the brume soon lifted to reveal a clear blue sky as the mercury steadily rose from three degrees to a very pleasant 15-degrees by the time pit-lane opened for the 40-minute FP4 to get underway on schedule at 1030. The track temperature had just broached 30-degrees.

The promising weekend for DesmoSport Ducati looked set to continue with Broc Pearson straight into the low 13s. On Friday Pearson had been quick in every session but was ultimately gazumped late in FP3 by Troy Herfoss and Mike Jones. Herfoss was well under both the qualifying and race lap record on Friday afternoon, his best a 1m12.243s scorcher.

Mike Jones was the first rider into the 12s this morning, a 1m12.846 on his third lap of the session and he backed that up with a 1m22.835 two laps later. Troy Herfoss but in a row of very low 13s before then dipping into the 12s on his eighth lap, a 1m12.882.

It wasn’t until around 20-minutes later that Pearson and Waters joined that pair in the 12s, a 1m12.756 by Pearson to go top and a 1m12.785 to Waters, that being the McMartin Racing rider’s quickest lap of the weekend up to that point. Broc immediately backed up the 1m12.756 with a 1m12.800, followed by a 1m13.456 and a 1m13.040.

Waters buttoned off for a lap or two before putting his head down again with a 1m12.881 before returning to the pits.

With 12-minutes remaining Herfoss moved up to P3 with a 1m12.816 on his 16th lap of the session then immediately backed that up with a 1m12.911. Mike Jones exited the pits around this juncture, game on…

Jonesy immediately quickest at the first split, no need to get up to speed, just out and on it, also under at the second split but lost a little in the last sector to record a 1m12.841. He made up for that next time around though with a 1m12.618 to move into P1 on the timing monitors.

Herfoss backed up his 1m12.816 with that aforementioned 1.12.911, which was then followed by a 1m12.915. Some consistency…

Cru Halliday worked up a head of steam on his 17th lap of the session to go P4 with seven-minutes remaining. A 1m12.788 to the YRT man which was immediately followed by a 1m13.176 before he then buttoned off and returned to the pits.

With five-minutes to run Glenn Allerton left pit-lane to try and improve his standing while Troy Herfoss remained in the pits. Mike Jones had returned to the pits only to exit again shortly after.

Josh Waters lowered his marker to 1m12.660 with three-minutes to run which promoted him to P2 ahead of Pearson. On track Jones backed up his earlier 1m12.618 with a 1m12.679 on his final exit, immediately followed by a 1m13.324 before cruising back to the pits.

Troy Herfoss exited the pits with two-minutes left on the shot clock but his out-lap was too slow and he failed to cross the line before the chequered flag was produced, that ruled out any final time attack from the Penrite Honda man which left him P5 for the session. Overall though Herf’s 1m12.243 set yesterday remains the outright quickest time of the weekend so far.

While the timing sheets haven’t always shown it, Glenn Allerton has looked and sounded very confident all weekend. This morning he dropped more than half-a-second off his Friday’s best, a 1m12.991 putting him sixth quickest for the session and the final rider in that 12s bracket.

Qualifying takes place this afternoon at 1525. The current forecast for Sunday is for tops in the low-mid 20s. The opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday morning with the second contest scheduled for 1505, thus the track temperature is likely to be quite different from the morning compared to the afternoon.

Superbike FP4 Times

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.618 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m12.660 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.756 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m12.788 Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m12.816 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m12.991 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.439 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.549 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.689 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.122 Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m14.416 Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m16.366 Joshua Soderland – Ducati 1m17.126 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.469 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m18.017 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.290 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m21.307

Superbike FP1/2/3/4 Combined Practice Times

Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m12.243 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.533 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m12.660 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.662 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m12.788 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m12.991 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.439 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.549 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.689 Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m13.915 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.122 Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m16.366 Joshua Soderland – Ducati 1m16.725 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.261 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m17.731 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m18.017 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m21.109

Superbike Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 220 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 212 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 161 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 160 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 145 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha 130 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 129 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati 122 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 113 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 106 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 99 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 70 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha 68 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 62 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha 60 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 41 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 19 18 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 19 19 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 20 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 15 21 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 13 22 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 12 23 Albert BAKER Yamaha 12 24 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 4

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 119 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 116 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 109 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 92 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 86 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 84 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 84 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 83 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 82 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 53 12 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 51 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 51 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 37 20 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 25 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 187 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 162 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 154 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 143 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 142 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 135 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha 133 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 94 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 82 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 77 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 66 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 57 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 55 17 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 47 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 36 19 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 23 21 Will NASSIF Yamaha 19 22 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 9 24 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 8 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 26 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 124 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 122 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 106 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 103 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha 100 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 91 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 80 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 77 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 70 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 66 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 53 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 50 14 Will NASSIF Yamaha 37 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 33 16 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 30 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 30 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 20 19 William HUNT Yamaha 14

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 118 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 3 Haydn FORDYCE 105 4 Riley NAUTA 98 5 Archie SCHMIDT 87 6 John PELGRAVE 84 7 Hunter CORNEY 83 8 Jed FYFFE 77 9 Rikki HENRY 75 10 Jake PAIGE 60 11 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 12 Elijah ANDREW 45 13 Hunter CHARLETT 43 14 Rossi McADAM 39 15 Isaac AYAD 38 16 Oscar LEWIS 37 17 Alexander CODEY 31 18 Nixon FROST 30 19 Ethan JOHNSON 29 20 Nikolas LAZOS 17

Morgan Park ASBK Schedule

Sunday 16th July TIme Class Event Duration 0900 0905 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 0945 0950 R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1000 1020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ R2 6 Laps 1025 1055 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1100 1120 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1125 1205 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) R1 16 Laps 1215 1235 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1330 Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party Paddock 55 mins 1330 1350 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * R3 6 Laps 1400 1430 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1435 1455 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1505 1550 Alpinestars Superbike * R2 16 Laps 1600 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

Morgan Park ASBK Entry List

Superbike Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 Mike Jones Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Ducati 11 Eddie Leeson Yamaha 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters Ducati 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Joshua Soderland Ducati 29 Ted Collins BMW 31 Scott Allars Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 64 Michael Kemp Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Yamaha 72 Paris Hardwick Kawasaki

Supersport Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 John Lytras Yamaha 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 9 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 12 Luca Durning Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 21 Tarbon Walker Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Honda 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 49 Jake Farnsworth Yamaha 72 Ben Baker Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha

Supersport 300 Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 15 Daley Mills Kawasaki 17 Joshua Newman Kawasaki 20 Casey Middleton Kawasaki 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 27 Calvin Moylan Kawasaki 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Keegan Prass Kawasaki 65 Will Nassif Kawasaki 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 87 Brock Quinlan Kawasaki 95 Tara Morrison Kawasaki 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 65 Will Nassif Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Nikolas Lazos Yamaha 16 Rossi McAdam Yamaha 17 Haydn Fordyce Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 20 Isaac Ayad Yamaha 23 Jed Fyffe Yamaha 26 Oscar Lewis Yamaha 31 Ethan Johnson Yamaha 36 Rikki Henry Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 55 Jake Paige Yamaha 61 Ella McCausland Yamaha 69 Archie Schmidt Yamaha 73 Hunter Charlett Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha

2023 ASBK Calendar