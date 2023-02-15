WorldSBK 2023
The question of a minimum combined weight (Rider/Machine) has been ruled out by the “SBK Permanent Bureau”.
The Supersport and Supersport Next Generation category will see their 2022 technical rules maintained for an additional year. This postponement will allow current manufacturers under the Supersport rules to work during this season to meet the base of technical/balancing rules for the 2024 Supersport Next Generation, mandatory for all manufacturers.
At the end of the 2023 season, a study establishing the performance balancing results will be drawn up in order to establish the performance balancing in this series for 2024.
On the specific sporting side, a testing restriction has been established. It is now prohibited for riders and teams contracted to compete in the World Supersport & World Supersport 300 World Championships to test, practice or race at the same location as an FIM World Superbike World Championship event during the 11 days preceding the day of first practice of this event.
Considering that the minimum age of WorldSSP300 riders had been increased, and that such riders have to practice for participating in higher class, it was approved that Flag to flag races would be put in place in this category (as existing in WorldSSP and WorldSBK): For all classes, a race will not be interrupted for climatic reasons except for extraordinary events. Riders who wish to change tyres or make adjustments will have to enter the pits and do so during the actual race.
In line with all FIM disciplines (initiated by GP classes), the meaning of the yellow flag with red stripes (change of adherence) will be as follows: “The adhesion on this section of the track could be affected by any reason other than rain, giving unexpected surface conditions. This can include isolated damp patches on a dry track, oil, gravel, grass or other debris”.
The FIM is continuing its mission of improving riders’ equipment and developing helmets. In line with this policy, only FIM homologated helmets (with a valid FIM Homologation Label) will be allowed with the following deadlines:
- Until the 31/12/2025: FRHPhe-01 & FRHPhe-02
- As from 01/01/2026: FRHPhe-02 only
A list of FIM Homologated helmets is available on www.frhp.org.
The resolutions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.
Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km
2023 WorldSBK Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|76
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team GoEleven
|66
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|28
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing
|51
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|MIE Racing
|52
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|34
|Lorenzo Baldassari
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
2023 WorldSSP Entry List
Riders with * will only compete in European rounds
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|19
|Andrea Mantovani
|ITA
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|4
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|Dynavolt Triumph
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|Dynavolt Triumph
|23
|Marcel Schroetter
|GER
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team
|94
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|22
|Federico Fuligni *
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Racing Team
|29
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|98
|Maiki Abe *
|JPN
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|77
|Adam Norrodim
|MAS
|MIE – MS Racing Honda Team
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MIE – MS Racing Honda Team
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|D34G Racing
|73
|Maximilian Kofler *
|AUT
|D34G Racing
|68
|Luke Power *
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing By Puccetti
|69
|Tom Booth-Amos *
|GBR
|Motozoo Racing By Puccetti
|16
|Yuta Okaya *
|JPN
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP
|27
|Alvaro Diaz *
|ESP
|Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Vince64 by Puccetti Racing
|39
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|51
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|7
|Tom Edwards *
|AUS
|YART – Yamaha WorldSSP Team
|2023 WorldSBK Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|24–26 Feb
|Phillip Island
|Australian
|R2
|3–5 Mar
|Mandalika
|Indonesian
|R3
|21–23 App
|Assen
|Dutch
|R4
|5–7 May
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|Catalunya
|R5
|2–4 Jun
|Misano
|Emilia-Romagna
|R6
|30 June–2 Jul
|Donington Park
|UK
|R7
|28–30 Jul
|Most
|Czech
|R8
|8–10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|French
|R9
|22–24 Sep
|Aragon
|Aragon
|R10
|29 Sept – 1 Oct
|Portimao
|Portuguese
|R11
|13–15 Oct
|San Juan
|Argentinean
|R12
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA