WorldSBK 2023

The question of a minimum combined weight (Rider/Machine) has been ruled out by the “SBK Permanent Bureau”.

The Supersport and Supersport Next Generation category will see their 2022 technical rules maintained for an additional year. This postponement will allow current manufacturers under the Supersport rules to work during this season to meet the base of technical/balancing rules for the 2024 Supersport Next Generation, mandatory for all manufacturers.

At the end of the 2023 season, a study establishing the performance balancing results will be drawn up in order to establish the performance balancing in this series for 2024.

On the specific sporting side, a testing restriction has been established. It is now prohibited for riders and teams contracted to compete in the World Supersport & World Supersport 300 World Championships to test, practice or race at the same location as an FIM World Superbike World Championship event during the 11 days preceding the day of first practice of this event.

Considering that the minimum age of WorldSSP300 riders had been increased, and that such riders have to practice for participating in higher class, it was approved that Flag to flag races would be put in place in this category (as existing in WorldSSP and WorldSBK): For all classes, a race will not be interrupted for climatic reasons except for extraordinary events. Riders who wish to change tyres or make adjustments will have to enter the pits and do so during the actual race.

In line with all FIM disciplines (initiated by GP classes), the meaning of the yellow flag with red stripes (change of adherence) will be as follows: “The adhesion on this section of the track could be affected by any reason other than rain, giving unexpected surface conditions. This can include isolated damp patches on a dry track, oil, gravel, grass or other debris”.

The FIM is continuing its mission of improving riders’ equipment and developing helmets. In line with this policy, only FIM homologated helmets (with a valid FIM Homologation Label) will be allowed with the following deadlines:

Until the 31/12/2025: FRHPhe-01 & FRHPhe-02

As from 01/01/2026: FRHPhe-02 only

A list of FIM Homologated helmets is available on www.frhp.org.

The resolutions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.

Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule

Friday 24 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session

Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0850 0910 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0915 0940 Australian Supersport FP 0945 1015 Australian Superbike FP1 1030 1115 WorldSSP FP1 1130 1215 WorldSBK FP 1225 1255 ASBK Pillion Rides 1305 1325 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1335 1355 Australian Supersport Q 1405 1435 Australian Superbike FP2 1500 1545 WorldSSP FP2 1600 1645 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 8 35.56km Saturday 25 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0900 0920 Australian Superbike Q 0940 Australian Supersport 300 R2 8 35.56km 1015 Australian Supersport R1 10 44.45km 1050 1120 WorldSBK FP3 1140 Australian SuperbikeR1 12 53.34km 1225 1245 WorldSSP Superpole 1310 1325 WorldSBK Superpole 1340 1410 Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps 1430 WorldSSP R1 18 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 22 97.79km 1720 Australian Supersport R2 10 44.45km Sunday 26 February 2023 Start Finish Session Session Laps Distance 0800 0810 Timekeeping Track System Test 0830 0840 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 8 35.56km 0945 Australian Superbike R2 12 53.34km 1030 1045 WorldSBK WUP 1055 1110 WorldSSP WUP 1130 Australian Supersport R3 10 44.45km 1200 1235 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps ASBK Presentations on Podium 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 10 44.45km 1340 Australian Superbike R3 12 53.34km 1430 WorldSSP R2 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides ASBK Presentations on Podium 1600 WorldSBK R3 22 97.79km

2023 WorldSBK Entry List

N. Rider Nat. Team 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha WorldSBK Team 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 65 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC 45 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Racing 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 76 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 5 Philipp Oettl GER Team GoEleven 66 Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 35 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing 51 Eric Granado BRA MIE Racing 52 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura 34 Lorenzo Baldassari ITA GMT94 Yamaha

2023 WorldSSP Entry List

Riders with * will only compete in European rounds

N. Rider Nat. Team 9 Jorge Navarro ESP Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 61 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 19 Andrea Mantovani ITA Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 4 Harry Truelove GBR Dynavolt Triumph 66 Niki Tuuli FIN Dynavolt Triumph 23 Marcel Schroetter GER MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team 94 Valentin Debise FRA GMT94 Yamaha 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura 22 Federico Fuligni * ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura 28 Glenn van Straalen NED EAB Racing Team 29 Nicholas Spinelli ITA VFT Racing Yamaha 98 Maiki Abe * JPN VFT Racing Yamaha 55 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 77 Adam Norrodim MAS MIE – MS Racing Honda Team 95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MIE – MS Racing Honda Team 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS D34G Racing 73 Maximilian Kofler * AUT D34G Racing 68 Luke Power * AUS Motozoo Racing By Puccetti 69 Tom Booth-Amos * GBR Motozoo Racing By Puccetti 16 Yuta Okaya * JPN Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP 27 Alvaro Diaz * ESP Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP 99 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki 17 John McPhee GBR Vince64 by Puccetti Racing 39 Apiwath Wongthananon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 51 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 7 Tom Edwards * AUS YART – Yamaha WorldSSP Team