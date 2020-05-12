European race circuits start to open for training/testing

As motorcycle racing around the world struggles with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic the first steps are now being taken to allow riders to get back on track and training.

Overnight both Misano and the Andorra Circuit high up in the Pyrenees mountains, near the French border, declared that they are now open for riders to train on track.

22 professional motorcycle riders (9 of whom are MotoGP riders) are resident in Andorra (Jack Miller bases himself in Andorra but is currently home in QLD), can now ride their motorcycles again and resume training immediately.

Anti-contamination protocols in Andorra will be validated by computer biologist Joel López and the training sessions will be divided into two groups and different time slots to avoid having more than 10 riders training.

While at Misano, on the east coast of Northern Italy, a brand new surface will greet riders as fresh asphalt was laid on the 4.226 kilometre circuit just before the region went into lock-down.