San Marino GP winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) topped the opening day of a two-day MotoGP Test at Misano overnight with a 1:31.292. But on Tuesday the main story line surrounded Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) who made his long-awaited return to action, and Yamaha rolled out a 2023 engine.

After completing 39 laps ahead of the lunch break, Marc Marquez and his team decided to sit out the rest of the afternoon in order to be ready for Day 2 – a great sign that his comeback was a success. The other great sign is that it didn’t take long for the number 93 to start testing new parts for HRC, as the Japanese giants continue to focus on getting their 2023 package right.

Marc Marquez – P18

“After 100 days away, wow – these bikes are fast! It’s the same as when you arrive at the first test after winter, it takes you some time to adjust. It was really good to be back, to ride this bike again and to be with my team. Step by step I felt faster and more comfortable, but I need to work more to gain the strength for longer runs. I was able to try some items for Honda after a few runs because I was feeling good. Honda is working a lot, it’s clear. Our target today wasn’t times, it was to do 40 laps and understand our situation. We decided to stop early to try and ride tomorrow. Tonight, I will do a lot of work with physio, ice and stretching to help with the recovery of the arm.”

Marc Marquez, who finished 1.1s off the quickest time, rode a black Repsol Honda with a new air intake, aero and downwash ducts on the side fairing, similar to what we’ve seen Ducati using for the past couple of seasons. The downwash ducts are believed to create some ground effect when the bike is on its side, giving more stability and more grip. It now looks like Honda are playing with this idea. In addition, Honda have another set of new side fairings just like the Aprilias that have the large, bulged-out side fairing that seems aimed at creating some ground effect similar to the way a floor does in F1.

One very notable thing to point out was HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl testing a Kalex-built aluminium swingarm, as shown below. It’s a huge change for Honda as they have used their own in-house carbon swingarm for several years now.

Pol Espargaro – P9

“On Monday I woke up with a lot of swelling in my wrist, but with a lot of ice I have been able to ride today. It’s not as many laps as I would normally do because I am aiming to also ride tomorrow. Even with less laps we have been able to find out some good things, we worked a lot on finding the differences between Qatar and now. It looks like we have found something that could help us get our speed back a bit. The real test for this will be when we arrive in Aragon, but for now it’s good to be on the bike and making laps.”

Furthermore, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was running a brand-new, never seen air intake on one of his bikes. It’s a little wider and not quite as tall as the standard air intake, and differs from the one Marc Marquez was using too. As expected, there was plenty going on in the HRC ranks.

As we heard ahead of the test, Yamaha have a new engine to try in Misano. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) – who completed 80 laps – used it on Tuesday and confirmed that it’s a positive step, which is good news for the Iwata factory. The title chase leader was sixth quickest on the opening day, just under three tenths away from main rival Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“Today we had three bikes: one was the standard bike, one with a new chassis, and one with the first prototype 2023 engine. I had the chance to test all three bikes today. The new chassis was good, we will bring it to Aragon in any case, but I don’t know if we will try it there too. The first steps with the 2023 bike were good. It works pretty well in the areas of acceleration and top speed, so I’m happy. Considering that this is just the first step, I’m looking forward to the next engine improvement. Those were the two things I tested today: chassis and engine. I feel a bit better in the ’top area‘. This is a good step. It’s the first time that we really feel that we made an improvement. Yamaha are confident that they can improve a bit more, so hopefully they will do it.”

A new chassis was also being put through its paces, while one of Franco Morbidelli’s (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) YZR-M1s was spotted with a new air intake. It’s possible that could be part of the 2023 engine package. Moreover, new wings were being tested, which seemed to be larger than those they have on the 2022 bike at the moment.

Franco Morbidelli – P14

“Today was a smooth day. We managed to complete the programme. It was quite full, but we were able to go over every item with good precision, good runs, and good information. Also, the pace was quite steady to try stuff, so it was an interesting day. The new engine feels good. It’s very nice. It keeps the nice and mellow behaviour of the Yamaha ’on the bottom‘, in the higher gears and high rpms it develops quite a bit of speed.”

Aprilia Racing Test Rider Lorenzo Savadori has two bikes to test on Day 1, while it’s believed the Noale factory were testing some new wings. And talking of wings, Aprilia were back running the rear wing that we’ve seen appear a couple of times.

Both Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and teammate Maverick Viñales took turns topping the times in the afternoon. Eventually, the Spaniards occupied P3 and P5 respectively at the end of play. Espargaro crashed unhurt at the tight, tricky Turn 14.

As strange as it sounds, there wasn’t too much to shout about in terms of updated parts in the Bologna stables on Tuesday. Visibly, anyway. Bagnaia did hint over the weekend that he didn’t think he would be testing too many new things, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t testing anything – far from it.

One thing that was noticed however was the sidepod wing extending down slightly further than the standard one Ducati have been using for some time.

Six Ducatis finished inside the top 10 with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) second fastest, 0.181s off VR46 Academy colleague Bagnaia, while Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) – who crashed unhurt at Turn 15 – was the third quickest Desmosedici rider in P4.

Luca Marini – P2

“A positive test, we haven’t tried so much, just some ideas that came to us during the race GP and that we didn’t have time to test. From the start this morning I had a better feeling, I was fast and consistent. The pace, with a used rear tire, is also very good and I am satisfied. The track conditions were completely different from the race: in the morning I felt at ease, while in the afternoon with a lot of rubber it was difficult to give real and objective feedback. We take full advantage of this step forward at Aragon.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“A beautiful day: we tested several new settings that I would have liked to try already during the GP, but in free practices it is always difficult to find time. In any case, we made a good step from the GP, the pace was better today and even faster. I fixed those corners where I was struggling and a good lap time came out at the end. I wasn’t 100% in braking, we didn’t understand how to fix the problem and then also sector four in the two fast corners before the straight. We go to Aragon to do well.”

Three-time World Champion and MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa was back on testing duties for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Spaniard was seen trying an updated seat and tail unit.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the quickest RC16 rider on track, the South African finished P11, 0.624s down on Bagnaia’s pace. After an impressive ride last time out, Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) was just 0.059s off Miguel Oliveira’s (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 1:32.336, but the Spaniard’s day was slightly blighted by a crash at Turn 14.

With Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) sidelined through injury, 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup winner Dominique Aegerter was given the opportunity to throw his leg over the GSX-RR. The Swiss rider ended the day just 2.6s away from Pecco’s pace.

Dominique Aegerter – P27

“It’s difficult to put into words; it’s just been an amazing experience. Thanks again to Suzuki for letting me ride their bike – and also my World Supersport team, Ten Kate, who have allowed me to take this opportunity. On my first lap I was so impressed with the power and grip, it was incredible. Then, when I got to the straight for the first time, I was screaming inside my helmet! I improved with each exit and it was great to work with these guys and to experience all the things the GSX-RR has to offer.”

On the other side of the box, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was trying some cooling parts for the rear of the bike. The Spaniard finished P12 on the timesheets, 0.6s off top spot.

Alex Rins – P12

“Today went smoothly and I found it helpful. I only rode in the morning, and we managed to try all the items that we wanted to, and we now feel clearer about the things that could be useful to us in the next races. It also clarified for us that we had made good choices earlier in the season. We felt it was better not to ride in the afternoon because we finished the programme and there was no need to take any unnecessary ‘risk’. I’m looking ahead to Aragon now, and I’m excited to ride there in front of a home crowd.”

Suzuki will not test on day two.

Ken Kawauchi – Suzuki Technical Manager

“We tried a couple of things in terms of hardware, originally planned for use in 2023, but obviously we brought it forward. We also worked on a different spec. of the rear device and some suspension options, and finally an aerodynamics comparison. We finished everything successfully today, so we will not test tomorrow. Thank you to Alex and Dominique for their hard work – for a first time on a MotoGP bike, Domi’s lap times were pretty good. We’re happy with this last test of the year.”

On the top speed charts, not one Japanese motorcycle was inside the top ten through the speed trap. There was some encouragement for Quartararo and Yamaha’s new engine though, as they were the quickest Japanese motorcycle through the traps. Top speeds at Misano though are not high and this is hardly a reflection on top end power potential.

