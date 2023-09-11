Misano MotoGP Test Times

Pos. Rider Team Lead Gap 1 Luca Marini Ducati 1m30.602 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.234 3 Brad Binder KTM +0.552 4 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.566 5 Jack Miller KTM +0.573 6 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.575 7 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia +0.630 8 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.699 9 Alex Marquez Ducati +0.735 10 Raul Fernandez Aprilia +0.760 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.779 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.832 13 Johann Zarco Ducati +0.890 14 Marc Marquez Honda +0.973 15 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS +1.084 16 Joan Mir Honda +1.085 17 Pol Espargaro GASGAS +1.242 18 Stefan Bradl Honda +1.544

Misano MotoGP Test

MotoGP got back on track on Monday for what could prove a pivotal test with many new developments, some on show, and some hidden, were tested by MotoGP riders.

Not every rider was out on Monday, and pitlane was noticeably missing reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as he sat it out, his team-mate Enea Bastianini who is sidelined due to injury, and test rider Michele Pirro after his crash as a wildcard yesterday. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) didn’t take to the track either.

Topping the timesheets was Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) on his 47th lap of 49 in the afternoon session, deposing Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as the two duelled it out for top honours.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was third quickest with a late leap up the order.

There wasn’t too much on show across the Ducati stables. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had both bikes with the bigger side fairings instead of the downwash duct set-up he’s used the last few races, but there was nothing new in terms of the classic Ducati, innovation-driven novelties with the Ducati Lenovo Squad not on track either. Ducati, as always, playing their card close to their chest….

Luca Marini

“A good day, we didn’t have much to test, so we focused on the setting. My crew chief, with Ducati, studied the geometry of the bike and the data from the last few GPs. So I tested new options in terms of electronics and I feel good. As always, the sensations after a test are different from reality: the grip of the track is incredible, you feel like you can do everything on the track, that you are always at the limit, but I’m sure that something of what we saw today will be useful in the next races. The new Michelin tyres surprised me positively, the front tyre, an intermediate compound between medium and hard, I liked it. I also did a few laps with the rear tyre, but I can’t say exactly. I rode for a short time and there was really too much grip compared to normal conditions. I think they are working in the right direction.”

At Aprilia, there was a new chassis. Aleix Espargaro said it wasn’t better or worse, just different: it felt softer and handled the bumps better, which is something that affects the Noale factory at some venues. Viñales even said on Thursday in the pre-Misano press conference that he’d never realised the track had bumps until he arrived at Aprilia.

There was arguably another headline-stealer, however: Miguel Oliveira had a 2023 Aprilia in his CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team box, alongside his usual 2022 machine. His review? A step forward in every way.

At Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jack Miller had one of the chassis that wildcard and test rider Dani Pedrosa used over the weekend, rumoured to be fully carbon-fibre. Pedrosa didn’t join the test. Binder had a black chassis, but it looked similar to his standard 2023 chassis. Miller also had a run out on that.

At GASGAS Tech3 Factory Racing, there seemingly wasn’t much to report, but the duo put in the laps to gain some more data. Pol Espargaro also crashed, rider okay. He didn’t go out in the afternoon but rookie team-mate Augusto Fernandez continued putting in the laps.

In the morning, one of Fabio Quartararo’s machines had the bigger aero for a couple of runs, before it was then switched back. But then another aero package broke cover: a combination of the first iteration of the 2023 aero plus additions previously tried by Franco Morbidelli at the Portimao Test.

Morbidelli was also trying his current aero and the original 2023 aero throughout the day, as well as a new larger air box/fuel tank covering. The Italian also tried the double exhaust, already seen previously, again at Misano, and a new chassis that didn’t gain a good review from the number 21.

However, there was also a fifth bike in the Yamaha box, likely the bike that contained a new engine. The reports? Team manager Massimo Meregalli was positive, but when Quartararo debriefed, he said he’d expected more.

There was a lot of talk about Honda ahead of the test, and much of it may now likely continue. Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Joan Mir both had one of the bikes that HRC test rider and wildcard Stefan Bradl used during the Grand Prix weekend with the new chassis, new tail unit and new exhausts.

Mir did a short run on the “new” bike before work continued in the garage, only heading back out on it much later in the day.

Marc Marquez, meanwhile, did a few runs on the machine, and made more than the odd headline in his debrief, confirming that he will make a decision about where he will ride in 2024 inside the next three weeks, somewhere around the Indian or Japanese rounds, and that there are three options on the table. After testing the latest developments he seemed far from impressed.

Bradl had a machine with the new chassis, new tail unit and new exhausts, and LCR Honda Castrol’s Takaaki Nakagami also tried it. The general consensus for those trying it for the first time? Different, but not necessarily better at this stage.

Now it’s on to India…

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

2023 MotoGP Calendar